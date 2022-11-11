Read full article on original website
The midterm elections are over, and the results are in. The contests for some statewide offices, like Secretary of State and State Treasurer, were battles of the unknowns – on both sides of the aisle. In that case, being a Republican is a tremendous advantage for several reasons. First, there are almost twice as many registered Republicans than registered Democrats in South Dakota. Second, folks don’t cross party lines any more like they used to. Political parties are no longer a loose coalition of nearly like-minded people but rather a fanatical cult of true believers who would rather die than vote for the other side. That’s true of both die hard Republicans and yellow dog Democrats (the saying used to be that Democrats would rather vote for a yellow dog than a Republican). When Democrats Tom Daschle and Tim Johnson were in office the party registration split wasn’t even, but it was significantly closer, and voters then were willing to consider the person instead of just looking at the party label. Of course, money, message, the candidate and the type of campaign factor in as well when considering why a person wins or loses an election.
