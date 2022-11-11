ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf.com

Tony Finau dominates in Texas — notches third win in four months

It must be comforting to be Tony Finau in 2022, when, during your biggest moments, the broadcasters focus almost entirely on the race for second place. That was the case once again Sunday afternoon as Finau polished off his third win of the calendar year, and third in his last seven PGA Tour starts.
Golf.com

Tony Finau dominating once again, leads by four in Houston

Tony Finau is at it again. The 33-year-old is closing in on a third victory in 2022, and again doing so when not everyone is looking. Finau showed us all what his best stuff looks like this summer during a torrid two-week stretch of July … but only after the major championship season had passed. And before the FedEx Cup Playoffs began.
Golf.com

Winner’s bag: Tommy Fleetwood’s equipment at the Nedbank Golf Challenge

Tommy Fleetwood won for the first time in three years to claim the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Take a closer look at his TaylorMade equipment setup. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (Mitsubishi Chemical Kuro Kage 70 X shaft), 9 degrees. 3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (Mitsubishi Chemical Kuro Kage 80 X shaft), 15...
Golf.com

Why Cameron Smith has ‘no regrets’ about joining LIV Golf

Cameron Smith seems to be at peace with his decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. Speaking to Daily Mail Australia ahead of the 29-year-old’s first appearance in three years at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship later this month, Smith looked back on what he called a “scary career move.”
Golf.com

How Jeopardy! reminded us again about the wild career of Phil Mickelson

The best way to summarize the life and career of Phil Mickelson — well, we’ve got a few options. One might think it’s a book, like the recent biography “Phil”, written by Alan Shipnuck, and they might be right. (It’s been my book of choice this month). A simpler version exists on Wikipedia, for which there are many authors.

