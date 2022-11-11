ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
golfmagic.com

How much Tony Finau and others won at PGA Tour's Houston Open

For years Tony Finau was the nearly man of the PGA Tour. But not anymore. Last weekend Finau captured his fifth PGA Tour victory by taking down the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in dominant fashion. He started the week in a jovial manner, pretending to...
The Spun

Look: Veteran Golfer Is Furious With Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has made it clear where he stands on LIV Golf, as the longtime PGA Tour star has spoken out on his opposition to the Saudi-backed tour. Not everyone in LIV Golf is happy with Woods for his comments. While most golfers adore Tiger Woods, one veteran golfer, Pat...
golfmagic.com

Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Houston Open

Hideki Matsuyama's injury woes on the PGA Tour appear to be non-stop in 2022. The Japanese superstar was forced to withdraw from the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course during the third round. The official communications team confirmed the reason Matsuyama withdrew was because of a neck...
Yardbarker

Pat Perez rips Tiger Woods over LIV Golf comments

Pat Perez could not be happier that LIV Golf was founded, and not even Tiger Woods can change the way Perez feels about his new source of income. Woods took a strong stance against LIV earlier this year. The 15-time major champion listed several reasons why he cannot understand golfers leaving the PGA Tour to sign with LIV. One gripe Tiger has with the Saudi-backed league is that golfers are given so much guaranteed money up front that they have little incentive to work hard.
GolfWRX

Sergio Garcia may just have accidentally revealed LIV’s next big name signing

LIV Golf has no doubt that its inaugural season was a success. Despite no television deal and much furor over the morality and “dubious” process of tempting some of the best players in the world to the Saudi-backed tour, the mini-season was certainly as advertised — “golf but louder.”
Golf.com

Winner’s bag: Tommy Fleetwood’s equipment at the Nedbank Golf Challenge

Tommy Fleetwood won for the first time in three years to claim the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Take a closer look at his TaylorMade equipment setup. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (Mitsubishi Chemical Kuro Kage 70 X shaft), 9 degrees. 3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (Mitsubishi Chemical Kuro Kage 80 X shaft), 15...
Golf.com

How Jeopardy! reminded us again about the wild career of Phil Mickelson

The best way to summarize the life and career of Phil Mickelson — well, we’ve got a few options. One might think it’s a book, like the recent biography “Phil”, written by Alan Shipnuck, and they might be right. (It’s been my book of choice this month). A simpler version exists on Wikipedia, for which there are many authors.
Golf.com

Tony Finau dominates in Texas — notches third win in four months

It must be comforting to be Tony Finau in 2022, when, during your biggest moments, the broadcasters focus almost entirely on the race for second place. That was the case once again Sunday afternoon as Finau polished off his third win of the calendar year, and third in his last seven PGA Tour starts.
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Tony Finau earns Houston Open win in a walk | Nelly completes comeback from illness

November brings football glory to university and professional teams across the United States of America. It also brings chances at redemption, at inauguration, and at awareness. Five tours disputed time-honored events this weekend, and five champions gave thanks for the opportunity to ply their trade this late in the year. It’s not the cauldron of the majors, nor is it the caldera of international team play, but it is challenging and difficult. Let’s take a run down events from Arizona to South Africa to Houston to Egypt to Florida. Sometimes, a handful is a good thing.
golfmagic.com

Axed LIV Golf player takes third round lead at International Series Egypt

Former U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree - who pegged it up in LIV Golf's curtain-raiser at Centurion Club - will have the lead going into the final round of the International Series Egypt event on the Asian Tour. Ogletree, like many before him who have won the U.S. Amateur, was...
Golf.com

The 7 most expensive tee times on our newest Top 100 Courses in the U.S. ranking

There are some things that money can’t buy, like, for instance, a tee time at Augusta. But access to other courses on GOLF’s latest Top 100 Courses in the U.S. list is a simple matter of economics. Pay, and you can play. Here are the seven courses that charge the most (note: all prices are peak-season rates).

