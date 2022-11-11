Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
How much Tony Finau and others won at PGA Tour's Houston Open
For years Tony Finau was the nearly man of the PGA Tour. But not anymore. Last weekend Finau captured his fifth PGA Tour victory by taking down the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in dominant fashion. He started the week in a jovial manner, pretending to...
golfmagic.com
Sergio Garcia appears to have very likely confirmed the next LIV Golf signing
Sergio Garcia's latest Instagram post appears to essentially confirm Mito Pereira could very well be the next LIV Golf signing. Garcia, 42, posted a photograph from a charity day supporting at-risk youth in Austin, Texas. As you can see below, there are a number of LIV Golf players in the...
Golf.com
The golf mistake Lee Trevino sees most often (plus 5 other quick Trevino takes!)
When six-time major winner Lee Trevino hits golf balls, you can’t help but lean in and pay attention. And when Trevino starts spinning a yarn, or sharing an opinion, well…you can’t help but lean in and pay attention. There’s just something about Lee. At the Texas...
Look: Veteran Golfer Is Furious With Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods has made it clear where he stands on LIV Golf, as the longtime PGA Tour star has spoken out on his opposition to the Saudi-backed tour. Not everyone in LIV Golf is happy with Woods for his comments. While most golfers adore Tiger Woods, one veteran golfer, Pat...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Pelican Women’s Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 Pelican Women's Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who earned the LPGA Tour win at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla. Korda pulled out the event, which was shortened to 54 holes by Tropical Storm Nicole, by a shot over Lexi Thompson on 14-under 196 thanks to a closing-round 64.
golfmagic.com
Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Houston Open
Hideki Matsuyama's injury woes on the PGA Tour appear to be non-stop in 2022. The Japanese superstar was forced to withdraw from the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course during the third round. The official communications team confirmed the reason Matsuyama withdrew was because of a neck...
Yardbarker
Pat Perez rips Tiger Woods over LIV Golf comments
Pat Perez could not be happier that LIV Golf was founded, and not even Tiger Woods can change the way Perez feels about his new source of income. Woods took a strong stance against LIV earlier this year. The 15-time major champion listed several reasons why he cannot understand golfers leaving the PGA Tour to sign with LIV. One gripe Tiger has with the Saudi-backed league is that golfers are given so much guaranteed money up front that they have little incentive to work hard.
golfmagic.com
Greg Norman to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy: "You should THANK me!"
LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman says Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy should be thanking him as he opened up on "the flak" he has received in 2022. Norman was speaking after it was confirmed that LIV Golf will be heading to Adelaide next April for one of their 14 events.
Golf.com
‘He’s chunked it again’: Pro falls 24 spots down leaderboard with epic meltdown
Guido Migliozzi moved his right hand to the right, then to the left. Then he flipped it up slightly. Migliozzi was doing the math here as he limped off the green, and he was going to need his left hand. The 17th at Gary Player Country Club was that kind...
GolfWRX
Sergio Garcia may just have accidentally revealed LIV’s next big name signing
LIV Golf has no doubt that its inaugural season was a success. Despite no television deal and much furor over the morality and “dubious” process of tempting some of the best players in the world to the Saudi-backed tour, the mini-season was certainly as advertised — “golf but louder.”
SkySports
LPGA Pelican Women's Championship: Nelly Korda back as world No 1 after claiming victory
Nelly Korda is back as the No 1 player in women’s golf after winning the LPGA Tour's Pelican Women's Championship on Sunday. Korda overturned a two-stroke deficit on the final day Pelican Golf Club to successfully defend her title, posting a six-under-par 64 to end the event on 14 under and a shot ahead of Lexi Thompson.
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Tommy Fleetwood’s equipment at the Nedbank Golf Challenge
Tommy Fleetwood won for the first time in three years to claim the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Take a closer look at his TaylorMade equipment setup. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (Mitsubishi Chemical Kuro Kage 70 X shaft), 9 degrees. 3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (Mitsubishi Chemical Kuro Kage 80 X shaft), 15...
Pat Perez Takes Aim at Tiger Woods, Defends LIV
Pat Perez took a shot at Tiger Woods while defending LIV Golf.
Padraig Harrington wins Charles Schwab Cup Championship in record fashion for fourth PGA Tour Champions victory
PHOENIX — It was a banner day for Padraig Harrington, who backed up his Saturday 62 with a Sunday 65 to win the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Along the way, he broke a 10-year-old mark held by Tom Lehman and tied a 32-year-old record held by Jack Nicklaus.
Golf.com
How Jeopardy! reminded us again about the wild career of Phil Mickelson
The best way to summarize the life and career of Phil Mickelson — well, we’ve got a few options. One might think it’s a book, like the recent biography “Phil”, written by Alan Shipnuck, and they might be right. (It’s been my book of choice this month). A simpler version exists on Wikipedia, for which there are many authors.
Golf.com
Tony Finau dominates in Texas — notches third win in four months
It must be comforting to be Tony Finau in 2022, when, during your biggest moments, the broadcasters focus almost entirely on the race for second place. That was the case once again Sunday afternoon as Finau polished off his third win of the calendar year, and third in his last seven PGA Tour starts.
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Tony Finau earns Houston Open win in a walk | Nelly completes comeback from illness
November brings football glory to university and professional teams across the United States of America. It also brings chances at redemption, at inauguration, and at awareness. Five tours disputed time-honored events this weekend, and five champions gave thanks for the opportunity to ply their trade this late in the year. It’s not the cauldron of the majors, nor is it the caldera of international team play, but it is challenging and difficult. Let’s take a run down events from Arizona to South Africa to Houston to Egypt to Florida. Sometimes, a handful is a good thing.
golfmagic.com
Axed LIV Golf player takes third round lead at International Series Egypt
Former U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree - who pegged it up in LIV Golf's curtain-raiser at Centurion Club - will have the lead going into the final round of the International Series Egypt event on the Asian Tour. Ogletree, like many before him who have won the U.S. Amateur, was...
Rory McIlroy: 'Greg (Norman) needs to go' and there will be no reconciliation between the PGA Tour, LIV Golf 'unless there's an adult in the room'
After winning the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup in August for the third time in his career, Rory McIlroy is in Dubai for the DP World Tour Championship for a chance to sweep the season-long titles on both pro tours. Despite being winless on the European circuit, McIlroy leads the...
Golf.com
The 7 most expensive tee times on our newest Top 100 Courses in the U.S. ranking
There are some things that money can’t buy, like, for instance, a tee time at Augusta. But access to other courses on GOLF’s latest Top 100 Courses in the U.S. list is a simple matter of economics. Pay, and you can play. Here are the seven courses that charge the most (note: all prices are peak-season rates).
