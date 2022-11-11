Auction of Paul Allen art collection passes record $1.5B in sales

An auction of the late Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen’s blue-chip art collection smashed records this week by raking in more than $1.5 billion as the largest single-owner sale in auction history.

The sale beat out the $922 million raised by bitter exes Harry and Linda Macklowe for their prized collection in May.

At the posthumous sale of Allen’s art, there were works by Seurat, Cézanne, Van Gogh, Gauguin and Klimt that all went for more than $100 million at Christie’s in NYC.

Attendees included Hollywood star Steve Martin and top gallerist Larry Gagosian.

Records were set for a whopping 20 artists.

The highest priced work was a Seurat that sold for $149.2 million to a phone bidder who called into Christie’s Asia chairman Xin Li, ArtNews reported .

Gagosian told the outlet: “The real takeaway for me was that Asian buyers seem to be very much in the game.”

The 1800s Seurat work, “Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version),” went for five times the previous record for the French post-Impressionist.

A second part of the collection was being offered up on Thursday night.

Allen started collecting art in 1992 , when the market was way down. He ultimately had a team of 14 pros overseeing his incredible collection.

In August, high-end auction house Christie’s announced that it had won the rights to sell over 150 masterpieces spanning 500 years of art history from Allen’s collection — which also included art by Roy Lichtenstein, Georgia O’Keeffe and more.

The auction’s top bidder of a Seurat work called in via phone in an anonymous buy. Anadolu Agency via Reuters

Under the title of “Visionary: The Paul G. Allen Collection,” the sale had been expected to earn over $1 billion, but beat the estimates.

Allen died at age 65 in 2018 after battling non-Hodgkins’ lymphoma.