ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Auction of Paul Allen art collection passes record $1.5B in sales

By Ian Mohr
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V9FPJ_0j7DzYHQ00

An auction of the late Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen’s blue-chip art collection smashed records this week by raking in more than $1.5 billion as the largest single-owner sale in auction history.

The sale beat out the $922 million raised by bitter exes Harry and Linda Macklowe for their prized collection in May.

At the posthumous sale of Allen’s art, there were works by Seurat, Cézanne, Van Gogh, Gauguin and Klimt that all went for more than $100 million at Christie’s in NYC.

Attendees included Hollywood star Steve Martin and top gallerist Larry Gagosian.

Records were set for a whopping 20 artists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAeZx_0j7DzYHQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ocejx_0j7DzYHQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DMpo_0j7DzYHQ00

The highest priced work was a Seurat that sold for $149.2 million to a phone bidder who called into Christie’s Asia chairman Xin Li, ArtNews reported .

Gagosian told the outlet: “The real takeaway for me was that Asian buyers seem to be very much in the game.”

The 1800s Seurat work, “Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version),” went for five times the previous record for the French post-Impressionist.

A second part of the collection was being offered up on Thursday night.

Allen started collecting art in 1992 , when the market was way down. He ultimately had a team of 14 pros overseeing his incredible collection.

In August, high-end auction house Christie’s announced that it had won the rights to sell over 150 masterpieces spanning 500 years of art history from Allen’s collection — which also included art by Roy Lichtenstein, Georgia O’Keeffe and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PT8c2_0j7DzYHQ00
The auction’s top bidder of a Seurat work called in via phone in an anonymous buy.
Anadolu Agency via Reuters

Under the title of “Visionary: The Paul G. Allen Collection,” the sale had been expected to earn over $1 billion, but beat the estimates.

Allen died at age 65 in 2018 after battling non-Hodgkins’ lymphoma.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Microsoft Cofounder Paul Allen’s 303-Foot Superyacht Has Finally Sold

After nearly two years on the market, Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen’s superyacht Tatoosh has sold. The lavish 303-footer was listed for $90 million in February 2021 following an extensive refit. She also welcomed prospective buyers aboard at the Monaco Yacht Show back in September before finally landing a new owner last week. Fraser Yachts announced the sale on November 4. Burgess reportedly brought the buyer and seller into an in-house deal, but did not disclose the sale price. Given the yacht’s pedigree and pristine condition, it’s safe to assume the figure was close to asking.
ARTnews

A Seurat Painting Owned By Late Billionaire Paul Allen Has Sold For $149 M. at Christie’s

An early 20th century painting depicting three nude figures by George Seurat from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen sold for $149 million an evening sale at Christie’s in New York Wednesday. Titled Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), the work is among the rarest paintings produced by Seurat residing in private hands and was expected to fetch a price over $100 million. Long before it came into Allen’s hands, the pointillist-style canvas was owned by John Quinn, the art collector and attorney who was an early promoter of the modern artist in the early 20th century. During tonight’s sale, Christie’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400

As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
KCBD

Extremely rare nickel sells for $4.2 million

IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) - An auction house purchased the famed Walton 1913 Liberty Head Nickel. GreatCollections Coin Auctions announced it has acquired the famous coin for $4.2 million. According to the buyer, the coin “has one of the greatest stories to ever be told in U.S. numismatics” and is...
Robb Report

A Rare Emerald Salvaged From a 400-Year-Old Shipwreck Could Reach $70,000 at Auction

The crown jewel of a centuries-old shipwreck is going under the gavel this winter. The rare 6.25-carat emerald in question, which will lead Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels sale on December 7, was salvaged from the sunken Nuestra Señora de Atocha 37 years ago in one of the most successful treasure hunts of all time. For the unversed, the Atocha was part of a fleet commissioned by the Spanish government in the 17th century to further the country’s exploration and colonization efforts. The galleon left Spain for the Caribbean in March 1622, but sank later that year after it was caught in a...
FLORIDA STATE
WECT

Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstocks sell for record-breaking price

(CNN) – A pair of Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstocks just sold for an astonishing price. According to Julien’s Auctions, the Apple co-founder’s beloved brown sandals went for $218,000. It’s a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals at auction, according to...
Q 105.7

Ferrari and Rare Lamborghini Found In NY Garage! Only 1200 Made!

I am not one that likes surprises but I would love to be surprised with a vintage sports car, even if it's been sitting in a New York garage for twenty years. Imagine heading to a property expecting to see 1986 Ferrari that has was parked in this garage 6 years ago. The anticipation to see the condition of the car and examine what is essentially a time capsule is exciting. Then you arrive and they tell you there is another, more rare, sports car in a different garage on the property. What?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

Inside Cher’s Eclectic Real Estate Portfolio

Cher’s decades-long career has been defined by her ability to repeatedly shed her skin and reinvent herself, a characteristic that is also evident in the singer’s expansive and eclectic real estate portfolio. No two properties are exactly the same, and this is intentionally so. “I don’t know where people go to get that rule, ‘Thou shalt be one thing and one thing only for thy entire life,’” she told Architectural Digest in 1989.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

‘Dirty Dancing’ Producer Mitchell Cannold Is Selling His Midcentury Mansion in New York for $6 Million

Mitchell Cannold wants you to have the time of your life in upstate New York. The Dirty Dancing producer listed his midcentury mansion in the idyllic town of Pound Ridge last week for just under $6 million. Cannold bought the property in 2015 for $2.6 million and has since spent another $2 million on upgrades. He also enlisted architects Gilles Depardon and Kathy Ogawa to execute the home’s design, which was inspired by artist Maya Lin’s Wavefield work at Storm King in nearby Windsor.
POUND RIDGE, NY
Page Six

Page Six

155K+
Followers
18K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy