Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Austin man rents out theater for free 50-kid ‘Black Panther’ screening
"Wakanda Forever" is the sequel to Marvel Studios' 2018 film "Black Panther."
A Matthew McConaughey-Inspired Ranch Opened An Hour Away From Austin
Hard liquor and ranch life usually get along pretty well, but if you add Matthew McConaughey to the equation things start to get weird. And by the equation, we mean a Matthew McConaughey-inspired ranch that a bourbon distillery recently opened an hour away from Austin. The Longbranch Ranch was opened...
fox7austin.com
Cat of the Weekend: Nugget at Austin Animal Center
Little six-month-old Nugget is ready for his new home. Nugget came to Austin Animal Center as part of a group of cats from a feral colony, but is the last one left. He is undergoing clicker trainer and learning to be brave! Nugget does have only one functioning eye, but doesn't let it stop him from being sweet and playful.
Austin's former La Bare space transforms into 70s nightclub Superstition
The space has been vacant for 15 years.
This H-E-B in Austin, Texas Has 5 Restaurants and 1 Bar to Enjoy Before Shopping
When it comes to East Texas grocery shopping, Brookshire's reigns supreme. That reign extends to their off shoot stores Super 1 Foods and Fresh by Brookshire's that offer something a little different. That doesn't mean that East Texans don't want some other options, however. One of the top grocery options for many is having an H-E-B somewhere, anywhere, in the area. The additions made to an Austin H-E-B will make the jealousy of not having one grow.
Texas Man Roams Neighborhood With Chainsaw, Says 'Satan Is In the Trees'
Residents are concerned for their safety.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
Quonset Hut remains in central Austin after 28 years
Close to 29th Street and Guadalupe Street, an area that is constantly changing, stands a military surplus store that first opened in 1994.
Report: Elon Musk's tunneling company considering a project in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Elon Musk's The Boring Company, his tunneling and infrastructure venture, is considering building a transportation tunnel in Downtown Austin. According to a report by the Austin American-Statesman, a Nov. 3 filing shows the company is looking at the possibility of building a project near the Austin Convention Center. The filing calls it the "Austin Loop Transportation Project."
Beware! Austin, Texas Is Looking For Suspect In Robbery Wearing Fake Beard
I feel like at this point bank robbers are just getting more creative and more stupid by the day. According to KWTXin Austin Texas, there is one of the most bizarre stories that I’ve heard in a long while. The Austin Police Department responded to a call that Took Pl., November eighth at Bank of America located at 9701 block of Research Blvd., North Austin, I suspect walked into the building wearing a fake mask and approached the teller, and gave her a note stating that this was a robbery according to the police.
Forecasting fourth-coldest mid-November stretch on record
Dry weather returns through the work week, but colder temperatures only get more firmly entrenched with breezy north winds. -- David Yeomans
These donut shops ranked among best in Texas & US: report
How many of your out there can truly say that donuts make you go nuts? Well, if you're living in the state of Texas there are a couple of cities that are not only home to some of the best in the state, but in the country as well.
fox7austin.com
Austin police officer runs from San Antonio to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin Police Department corporal ran across Central Texas in just over 19 hours all to fulfill a personal goal. "It was quite the adventure," Cpl. Benjamin Mewis said. It was quite the 80-mile adventure from the Alamo in San Antonio to the Capitol steps in Austin...
KXAN
Veteran APD homicide detective retires, known as ‘the godfather’ of his unit
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After nearly 30 years with the Austin Police Department, Detective David Fugitt decided to retire. Fugitt began his career with APD in 1994 as a patrol officer in southwest Austin, before being promoted to detective in the missing persons unit in 1999. Four years later in...
This Texas City Is The Most Festive City In The US
Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season.
2 dead in crash on US 183 near Austin airport
Austin Police said the crash involved a vehicle and a tow truck and happened just before 1:50 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of U.S. 183.
fox7austin.com
Residents hope for more action regarding homeless man with chainsaw
AUSTIN, Texas - On Wednesday, FOX 7 brought you the story of neighbors who are concerned because they say a homeless man has been cutting down trees, sometimes with a chainsaw. This is the Westgate and Stassney Lane area in South Austin. The neighborhood association president says this has been...
New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business
Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
Violent weekend in Killeen marked by third murder in four days
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department was investigating its third homicide in four days after a person was killed Sunday in West Killeen. Police said Stepheno Rashad Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. They were unable to save him and he died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police did not identify a suspect.
fox44news.com
Victim in Killeen Primavera Lane murder identified
KiILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 34-year-old man has become the 19th murder victim for the City of Killeen in 2022. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
