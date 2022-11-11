Read full article on original website
Driver ‘intentionally rammed car’: Woman shot in possibly drug-related Midvale incident
One person injured, suspects being sought after rolling shootout in Murray
Man arrested after brandishing gun at unmarked officer while driving in Salt Lake County
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting two people at Salt Lake City park
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after police said he assaulted two people at Warm Springs Park in Salt Lake City. The investigation began just after 7:20 a.m. on Monday when police received a call about a fight between a group of people in the park's parking lot, located at 840 North Beck Street.
Victim killed in crash with cement truck in Lehi identified as sheriff's deputy
The victim in a deadly crash between a car and a cement truck in Lehi over the weekend has been identified as a local sheriff's deputy.
Police investigating apparent shootout between 2 cars in Midvale
Police in the Salt Lake area are investigating an incident in which people in two separate cars appeared to have rammed each other and fired gunshots, leaving one person wounded.
Two men die of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents
Man suffered burns to face, arm in explosion at his Plain City home
UPD investigating Sunday night shooting in Murray
Man driving 120 mph was laughing until handcuffs came out, troopers say
2nd man to be sentenced in 2020 murder of North Ogden victim
Vandals cause ‘extensive’ damage inside Utah church
Is gun seized in domestic violence case connected to Utah Lake shooting?
Three boys missing after leaving home in American Fork, believed to be heading south
Domestic Violence in Utah: Getting out alive
The prosecution process in a domestic violence case is one that is extremely complex and involves many redundancies and nuances. In some cases, it's proving to be problematic for Utah prosecutors trying to hold attackers accountable.
3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say
Recent BYU-Idaho grad killed in stabbing in Georgia
ROME, Ga. — A Brigham Young University-Idaho alum was stabbed to death in Rome, Georgia, over the weekend. Aaron William Davis, 21, of Cumming, Georgia, was found with multiple stab wounds, and was carrying a university identification card, according to an article by the Rome News-Tribune. BYU-Idaho's alumni office confirmed that a student matching Davis' description and hometown graduated from the university in July.
Over $50k worth of items stolen from Farmington Apple Store, police say
Four men allegedly stole over $50,000 worth of items from a Farmington Apple Store Friday morning.
