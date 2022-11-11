Read full article on original website
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Wisconsin's Jim Leonhard Says CFB Coaches Are 'Tampering with Other Teams' Players'
Wisconsin Badgers interim head coach Jim Leonhard addressed the rumors that running back Braelon Allen was considering transferring to Michigan on Saturday. "I would never accuse any teams of tampering with your players," Leonhard said after the Badgers' 24-10 loss to Iowa on Saturday, via Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, "but teams are tampering with other teams’ players."
Updated Stock Watch on 2022 Year 1 College Football Coaches
Pac-12 Kalen DeBoer, Washington. The Huskies (8-2) have been rolling pretty much the entire season. They started 2022 with four straight wins, taking down No. 11 Michigan State in September. DeBoer took over a decent roster, helping him get early wins in his tenure. After a two-game losing streak, the Huskies have hit their stride. They beat No. 6 Oregon on Saturday to extend their winning streak to four. If DeBoer is able to recruit in line with other coaches in the Pac-12, Washington may compete for conference championships annually.
B/R CFB Community: Who Is the Coach of the Year?
The assignment is simple, but the path to accomplishing the goal is anything but. Naming a Coach of the Year in college football is never easy. With so many teams and unique expectations, the conversation surrounding this honor often gets muddied. By way of example, Kirby Smart has done a...
5-Star Guard DJ Wagner Commits to Kentucky; No. 1 Recruit in Class of 2023
An absolutely loaded Kentucky men's basketball class of 2023 got even better Monday when DJ Wagner, a 5-star guard who plays for Camden (New Jersey) High School, chose to play for John Calipari's Wildcats. Wagner—rated as the top prospect in the Class of 2023 in the 247Sports' composite rankings—announced his...
B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 11
Until the very end, Week 11 featured a ton of expected results and otherwise only mildly impactful upsets. But the evening slate brought two massive results. Unfortunately for the Pac-12, both of them significantly stung the league's hopes of returning to the College Football Playoff. Oregon lost to Washington, and UCLA fell to Arizona. The conference is basically down to hoping one-loss USC can survive the rest of the way.
Death of Bucs LB Devin White's Father Carlos Thomas to Be Investigated by Authorities
The Natchitoches (Louisiana) Parish Sheriff's Office and Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office are investigating the death of Carlos Thomas, the father of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times shared a statement from the sheriff's department which said the 45-year-old was being transported to the...
Eagles Can Concentrate on What Really Matters with Undefeated Season Hopes Shattered
The 1972 Miami Dolphins can keep their undefeated season, annual guzzling of celebratory champagne and pretentious attitudes. While the historical feat of not losing a single game for an entire season has yet to be matched during the Super Bowl era, the self-importance of such an act for five decades has become boorish.
ESPN: Colts Frustrated with Jim Irsay Before Saturday Hire; Franchise a 'Clown Show'
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was juggling more than just preparation for the Las Vegas Raiders during his first week in the new position. ESPN's Stephen Holder reported one staff member of the franchise called it a "clown show" under owner Jim Irsay, who has been met with skepticism and frustration at times this season. The shocking hiring of Saturday only exacerbated that, although the head coach managed to navigate the situation and lead the Colts to a win over the Raiders.
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Hidden Gems to Pick up for NBA Week 5
Charles Bassey could go down as one of the unlikeliest stories of the 2022-23 NBA season. Bassey was not in the San Antonio Spurs' plans at the start of the regular season, but over the last week, he has become a contributor off the bench in the paint for Gregg Popovich's team.
Virginia football player Mike Hollins, fourth shooting victim, has second surgery
Mike Hollins is the fourth known victim in the shooting, in which a former football player opened fire on a bus returning to campus from a field trip.
NFLN: Texans Remove Brandin Cooks as Captain amid WR's Frustration with Lack of Trade
Brandin Cooks will return for the Houston Texans on Sunday, but the team has removed his captaincy heading into Week 10, per Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The veteran receiver was disappointed he wasn't traded ahead of last week's deadline, leading to him sitting out in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles due to personal reasons. On Thursday, he said he was hoping to go to a contender.
AP College Basketball Poll 2022: First Regular-Season Rankings Released
The rankings got shaken up in the first regular-season Associated Press poll for men's college basketball released Monday. North Carolina remained No. 1 after a 2-0 start, while Gonzaga and Houston also proved themselves with impressive wins. Tennessee fell 11 spots while Villanova and Oregon dropped out entirely after they all suffered upsets in the first week.
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 11?
A goal-line stand. A fumble recovery for a touchdown. A frenetic comeback. A last-second field goal. Sunday's instant classic between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills had a little bit of everything—and that was just in the final minute of regulation. Minnesota's overtime win may have been the biggest...
Fringe NFL Playoff Teams With the Most on the Line in Week 11
The NFL playoff picture is starting to materialize as we enter the final months of the 2022 season. While there are some clear front-runners who have little to worry about down the stretch, there are plenty of teams hovering around .500 that cannot afford to suffer many losses and still make the postseason field.
Cardinals' Zach Ertz Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury vs. Rams
The Arizona Cardinals finally built some momentum during what has been a trying season with a 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, but it came at a price. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported tight end Zach Ertz will miss the rest of the campaign with a knee injury, calling it a "brutal reality for Arizona and its veteran."
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 10 Results
Entering Week 10 of the 2022 season, the Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders had two of the worst records in the league. And both lost again on Sunday to continue their road to early selections in the 2023 NFL draft. The Texans fell 24-16 in a road matchup against...
NBA Rumors: Cam Johnson, P.J. Washington Contract Offers from Suns, Hornets Revealed
A pair of talented young forwards, Cameron Johnson of the Phoenix Suns and P.J. Washington of the Charlotte Hornets, are set to be restricted free agents next summer after failing to reach agreements on rookie contract extensions. A recent report reveals why negotiations fell apart for both players. Johnson recently...
Bills Had 12 Men on Defense for Goal-to-Go Play in OT vs. Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings overcame improbable odds to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday while also overcoming poor officiating at the end of the 33-30 overtime win at Highmark Stadium. The Bills defense had 12 players on the field during the Vikings' 1st-and-goal play from the 2-yard line in overtime, Kevin...
Eagles' Nick Sirianni Doesn't Blame Refs for Commanders Loss: 'We Played Like Crap'
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni put the onus on his team rather than the officiating after the 32-21 upset loss against the Washington Commanders on Monday night. According to ESPN's Tim McManus and John Keim, Sirianni said the following when asked if he thought questionable officiating cost the Eagles the game:
CFB Twitter Rips Quinn Ewers, Texas After Disappointing Performance vs. TCU
The Texas Longhorns are, in fact, not back. The No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs defeated the No. 18 Longhorns 17-10 on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as Texas dropped to 6-4 on the season. It was an abysmal evening for the Longhorns as both the offense and defense...
