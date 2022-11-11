Pac-12 Kalen DeBoer, Washington. The Huskies (8-2) have been rolling pretty much the entire season. They started 2022 with four straight wins, taking down No. 11 Michigan State in September. DeBoer took over a decent roster, helping him get early wins in his tenure. After a two-game losing streak, the Huskies have hit their stride. They beat No. 6 Oregon on Saturday to extend their winning streak to four. If DeBoer is able to recruit in line with other coaches in the Pac-12, Washington may compete for conference championships annually.

OREGON STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO