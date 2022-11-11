ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Taylor Heinicke understands the Commanders must convert on 3rd downs vs. Eagles

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ItpO_0j7DxzzL00

If the Washington Commanders are going to upset the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, they will need more from the offense.

Over the last two games, Washington is a combined five of 22 on third down. That’s not going to win you many games. Fortunately, the Commanders were playing the Indianapolis Colts in one of those games and came away with a last-second win.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke will make his third consecutive start on Monday in place of the injured Carson Wentz. Wentz was under center in the Commanders’ Week 3 loss to the Eagles and was sacked nine times. Heinicke started Washington’s Week 17 loss to Philadelphia last season and played well in a four-point loss.

After Thursday’s practice, Heinicke spoke to the media and understands how important it is for the Commanders to sustain drives against the Eagles.

“I think the biggest thing is converting third downs,” Heinicke said. “That’s the biggest play throughout every drive. If you can do that, you’re eating up a lot more time off the clock and giving yourself a better chance to score. So, I think if we could do that, we’ll be in better shape.”

He’s right. In Washington’s Week 7 win over the Green Bay Packers, Heinicke, and the offense converted seven of 16 third-down opportunities, which is outstanding.

One key to helping Washington is to rediscover the running game. The Commanders have talented running backs but haven’t had much success on the ground in recent weeks.

The Houston Texans gave Washington a blueprint for offensive success in Week 9. Houston attacked Philly’s defense, rushing for 168 yards and over five yards per rushing attempt. If the Commanders can replicate that type of success, they have a good chance of pulling off the upset.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With CeeDee Lamb On Sunday

It's been a rough day for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. The quarterback-wide receiver duo haven't been on the same page and it led to an ugly interception. Prescott thought Lamb was going to come to a stop while Lamb kept running. Here's a replay of the interception:. Michael Irvin...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs sound off on hit that knocked out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster in Week 10

The Kansas City Chiefs had a lot to say about the hit that knocked WR JuJu Smith-Schuster out of the Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With just over six minutes to go in the second quarter, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes targeted Smith-Schuster on a routine third-down play. Smith-Schuster caught the ball and was just about to turn upfield only to be blindsided by Jaguars S Andre Cisco. The hit left Smith-Schuster concussed and out for the remainder of the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Geno Smith and Pete Carroll have different takes on critical red zone fumble

The most critical play of the Seahawks’ 21-16 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday was Geno Smith’s fumble that occurred with 4:04 remaining in the third quarter. The Seahawks were down 14-3 and getting desperate, but had just gotten a huge momentum shift courtesy of Cody Barton’s birthday interception of Tom Brady – his first in nearly 400 pass attempts. Smith led Seattle to Tampa’s nine-yard line and dropped back to pass… or did he?
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates following win over Jaguars

After a few weeks of escaping with just minor injuries, they seemed to catch up to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10. Chiefs HC Andy Reid addressed media members after the game, speaking on the injuries that the team dealt with during the course of the game. A total of three players exited the game with injuries and did not return. Two of those injuries were confirmed to be concussions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick chimes in on controversial play that happened during Bills-Vikings game

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has previously stated that he doesn’t agree with the rule that prevents teams from challenging plays that happen under two minutes. So it was no surprise that he had an issue with the controversial play on Sunday that helped keep the Buffalo Bills’ game-tying drive going at the end of an epic back-and-forth meeting with the Minnesota Vikings. Bills quarterback Josh Allen linked up with wideout Gabriel Davis on a 20-yard sideline catch that would have been overturned as incomplete if reviewed, according to NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Commanders make decision on Chase Young for Monday Night Football vs. Eagles

The 4-5 Washington Commanders are slated to face the team with the best record in the league thus far in the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, and when facing a team that’s been elite on both sides of the ball, you’re gonna need as much help as you can get. However, the Commanders back line might remain depleted, as good as their defense has been, as they face one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Jalen Hurts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Emerging Justin Fields a stark reminder of Panthers' 2021 draft decision

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was trending on Twitter this weekend—and it wasn’t because he took the University of Nebraska job. (At least not yet.) It was because of something else he didn’t do, something that really didn’t have anything to do with him. But to Panthers fans, it did—and what Rhule didn’t do 565 days ago was draft Justin Fields.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
229K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy