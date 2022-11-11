ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, VA

loudounnow.com

Loudoun Empty Bowls Raises $48K for Hunger, Shelter

The 2022 Loudoun Empty Bowls event on Sept. 15 raised $48,000 to support Loudoun Hunger Relief, LAWS Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services and the Dulles South Food Pantry, the nonprofits announced Friday. It was the annual event’s ninth year, bringing artists who donate one-of-a-kind handmade bowls and people who...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

More Plans on Table for Secondary School Attendance Zone Changes

The School Board meets tonight, Monday, Nov. 14, to discuss several plans in the ongoing work to hash out secondary attendance zone changes. During the public hearing on Nov. 9, Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) presented a plan that involved moving three areas from the staff proposed plan. His first proposal was...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Kuhn Files Plans for Leesburg-area Data Centers

JK Land Holdings announced Monday it has submitted a site plan application to develop warehouses and data centers on 112 acres southeast of Leesburg. The land is located along Cochran Mill Road and Goose Creek. The tract includes land used for asphalt and concrete plants as well as undeveloped parcels. The new plan calls for transitioning the land for warehouse and data center use. The land is zoned Planned Development–General Industry.
LEESBURG, VA

