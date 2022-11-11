JK Land Holdings announced Monday it has submitted a site plan application to develop warehouses and data centers on 112 acres southeast of Leesburg. The land is located along Cochran Mill Road and Goose Creek. The tract includes land used for asphalt and concrete plants as well as undeveloped parcels. The new plan calls for transitioning the land for warehouse and data center use. The land is zoned Planned Development–General Industry.

LEESBURG, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO