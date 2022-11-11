Read full article on original website
5 Danielle Deadwyler Movies and Tv Shows to Watch
Danielle Deadwyler has been busy the last few years, starring in high-profile movies and series one after another. But from the looks of it, she isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Most long-time fans will recognize her from the Oprah Winfrey Network soap, The Haves, and Have Nots, where she had a recurring role for three years.
Sherlock Holmes Chronology
Most of the crime-solving detective-like personalities out there are inspired by the stories of Sherlock Holmes. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle created this British fictional character in his 1887 novel ‘A Study in Scarlet.’ It was marked as the first installment of 4 novels and 56 short stories about Holmes and his companion Dr. Watson based around London from 1880 –1914.
Is Connie Britton Headed to Disney+ for a Major Remake?
Disney is a lot of things, but we can say with certainty that they are casting professionals. They know who the world wants to see in a role even before the world knows who they want to see in a role. For example, did you know that the House of Mouse is currently discussing things like a remake of Witch Mountain? And that they are throwing around names such as Connie Britton and Bryce Dallas Howard? We know that these are two women who are nothing short of phenomenal in any role they take on, but we would love to see Connie Britton in a Disney role. She’s a star, and she brings it to every role. What is the rumor, and how do we find out if it’s true?
Van Helsing Film Series Detailed
Van Helsing has long been a name heavily associated with the various other monsters and monster-themed stories, especially those in the ownership of Universal, that have been the biggest staples of them all. Van Helsing blended all of the elements of the classic Universal Horror Monster movies into one action-packed movie with Hugh Jackman as an infamous monster hunter. While the movie featured all of the famous characters and homage to those characters, as well as the essence of the classic movies, the Van Helsing film, didn’t hit expectations, but it’s a favorite to some. Below, we’ve detailed the Van Helsing film series, the inspiration for the film, the other classic factors behind the film, such as the Universal monsters, and more.
The Fantastic Beasts Franchise Is Reportedly Done
It seems that the Fantastic Beasts franchise is officially over. Warner Brothers Discovery hasn’t officially come out and stated it, but it’s clear, based on the latest Variety report, that the future of Fantastic Beasts is nonexistent at the moment. The report states that the studio isn’t discussing any future plans for the franchise, nor have there been any meetings with J.K Rowling regarding Fantastic Beasts. Should Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore be the final film of the franchise, then it’s not exactly shocking. Originally, Warner Brothers promised a five-film series of the spinoff.
A Look at the Real Character Behind Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
It’s been more than 30 years since Tom Clancy’s iconic novel first introduced Jack Ryan. He’s since appeared in over 21 books, movies, and several console games. And, with the help of Amazon Prime’s Jack Ryan season 3 release date, he’s finally ready to make his mark on the small screen.
The Best Kaiju Movies of All Time
Over the past few decades, the Kaiju genre has quickly become a fan favorite as new movies with more giant monsters and bigger budgets have taken over Hollywood. Kaiju, meaning ‘giant monsters,’ is a Japanese movie genre that usually has humongous monsters terrorizing a city. Whether it’s King...
Reasons Why “The Jane Austen Book Club” is Unbearable to Jane Austen Fans
If you belong to the vast amount of dedicated Jane Austen Fans, then you probably have heard of the movie “The Jane Austen Book Club” that came out in 2007, and you were potentially drawn in by the concept. Perhaps you even thought of creating such a book club for your own friends’ group?
Movie Review: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
People are going to be arguing about this movie for a while to come. That much is obvious, but the fact is that a lot of folks are putting a great deal of emotional investment into this movie for a couple of big reasons. One is that it’s meant to honor the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the original Black Panther years before, and another is that this movie is going to be ushering in Phase 5 of the MCU, and as such, it was vital that this movie fire on all cylinders to provide the kind of connection that would lead to the next phase of the franchise. Well, it’s definitely leading to the next phase, but at this point, it’s kind of clear that Wakanda and Talokan, the two major nations in the movie that are featured in anything but a suspicious way, are going to be very important nations in the movies to come. The issue of vibranium and the fact that it’s only located in these two nations is bound to be a worldwide concern that might end up being a small part of each movie going forward. But the general consensus that diversity and inclusion are going to take over in a big way is something that has already been seen to happen.
The Russo Brothers Aren’t Coming Back To Marvel Anytime Soon
The Marvel Cinematic Universe changed when the Russo Brothers came in with Captain America: Winter Solider. Funny thing is, this came as a total shock as the only known credits on The Russo Brothers’ resume were You, Me, and Dupree and Welcome to Collinwood, two comedies that weren’t received all too well. Anthony and Joe worked well under the Marvel umbrella, writing and directing not one but four excellent features in the MCU: Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity Wars, and Avengers: Endgame.
The Ryan Reynolds Christmas Feature Spirited Has Released A New Trailer
Ryan Reynolds is back. Again. Following the rollercoaster of emotions regarding Deadpool 3, the latest feature from the actor sees him putting on his dancing shoes for his upcoming Christmas feature, Spirited. It’s the classic Charles Dickens story of the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future visiting a grumpy Scrooge aka Clint Briggs. The twist here is that the perspective is told from the ghosts, which are played by Will Ferrell. The feature is directed by Sean Anders (Daddy’s Home, Instant Family), with the writing credits going to Anders and John Morris.
5 Reasons To Watch Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic’ Movie on Netflix
Entergalactic, Kid Cudi’s new animated film on Netflix, is definitely something to Marvel about. If you haven’t watched it yet, we will give you all the reasons why you should!. The Netflix animated special that premiered on September 30th was created and produced by Netflix in collaboration with...
Movie Review: Action Point
One of the few things that Johnny Knoxville has been known for over the years is the amount of hilarity that he’s been able to provide to his fans, and Action Point brings that same kind of strange, crazy energy to the forefront so that the fans can see a bit more of the same ridiculous humor that has made Knoxville so legendary. This movie wasn’t exactly a blockbuster, but it was something that was fun to watch considering that brought the same type of humor that Jackass is so well known for, and used it in a way that feels more like a real-world setting. Granted, a park such as Action Point probably would have been shut down by court order, which would be enforced as much as possible, but it is, after all, based on the real Action Point theme park that was created in 1979 in New Jersey. The fact is that Knoxville downplays the fact that several people did die in the real case, and ramps up the humor in this movie to make it appear that it’s less of a problem than it really was. There’s nothing terribly wrong with that to be fair since it keeps the movie from being too depressing, but at the same time, there might be people that have an issue with it. Then again, some folks take issue with pretty much anything these days.
The Best Old and New Christmas Staples- A Selection
November is finally here; the spooky season has ended. And while most of us detest the gloomy month before shiny and festive December, there are ways to sweeten the waiting time and increase the anticipation for the jollities and Christmas euphoria. To help you choose between all the films cut...
Ranking All the Sharknado Films from Bad to Worse
Sharknado, a lowbrow masterpiece, became an unexpected blockbuster in 2013 and was immediately followed by five sequels. The series has become a cornerstone of SyFy’s original movie production, with a devoted fan base among B-movie lovers. The ludicrous plot, produced by independent movie studio The Asylum and aired by...
Who is Hayley Atwell?
Hayley Atwell is a British-American actress with exceptional acting abilities. She is known as the “Queen of Period Dramas” and has received Golden Globe and Olivier nominations. She was recently reported to be filming Mission Impossible with her supposed lover Tom Cruise. If you want to learn more...
5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley has been around forever, hasn’t she? The English actress has starred in many blockbusters and independent films since 1999. With over 44 films under her belt and an agent at the tender age of six, it’s worth mentioning a few more or less well-known facts about the famous British actress. Keira Knightley had her breakthrough in the football film “Bend it Like Beckham,” in which she played the protagonist’s best friend.
The Legacy of the MCU Feels Uncertain
If the MCU has become a divisive landscape, it’s largely due to the fact that people aren’t willing to move forward in a manner that satisfies the majority of the fans and is set to state that the heroes and villains being brought into the light are often said to be superior to those that helped them to exist in the first place. Well, that’s one reason anyway, and it’s one more reason why the legacy of the MCU feels as though it’s in jeopardy at this time since the characters that are being brought to prominence at this time don’t always feel as though they’ve earned it, even though there are ways to justify this lack. From Ironheart to She-Hulk to Kate Bishop to the (possibly) new Black Widow that will keep the MCU moving forward, it feels as though the legacy of the franchise is starting to fray at the edges even as they solidify into another supposedly strong core that will redefine the MCU in a way that many fans have already spoken out about. The characters that are being brought forth at this time, and the characters that might still remain when Phase 5 kicks off, aren’t exactly pulling the same weight that the original characters did, though we’re being made to believe that they’re carrying even more on their shoulders.
King Shark Will Be Sticking Around
Comic book movies are filled with a large number of ridiculous and sometimes eye-rolling characters that couldn’t possibly exist in the real world, but that’s the allure of the genre and more than that, these are the types of characters that a lot of us have grown up idolizing or at least enjoying. King Shark is a character that’s been seen in a number of different ways, usually in relation to the Flash or Aquaman, as many would be willing to admit, but his assignment to Task Force X is without a doubt one of his greatest appearances outside of the comics since not only did the character end up being well done, the simplistic nature of the character was fun since Sylvester Stallone took on the character and made him sound kind of vicious at times, but also remarkably childlike when it came to his intelligence. There might have been a few fans that had something to say about this, and they might have felt a certain way about Nanaue’s lack of intelligence, but the fact is that he still came off as a great character. The best part is that Stallone is ready to take on the character again, the voice-over at least.
90s Anime That Every Fan Should Watch
Animes are golden and exciting to watch with the immersive storyline, attractive abilities, and high-tier animations that fans experience today. However, there are pioneers of Anime that paved the way for the quality of animes we enjoy in today’s world. These animes came at the fans with top-tier stories and animations of the previous times but still impacted the fandom. Many anime fans started their journey by reading manga or watching the animes of these franchises, keeping them hooked. Let us check out the 90s animes that every fan should watch, enjoy and experience nostalgia with friends and family.
