Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Bowl projections following Week 11
South Carolina has two games remaining in the regular season with matchups coming against Tennessee this week and then to cap off the regular season, it will head to Clemson for the annual rivalry game. The Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) will be heading to a bowl game this season after securing...
Clemson-South Carolina game time announced
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson’s home finale against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26 has been scheduled for noon ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC. Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a (...)
IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Florida
South Carolina traveled to Florida for its final conference road game of the season Saturday. USC fans sprinkled the crowd of 89,454 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to watch the Gamecocks stumble out of the blocks 38-6 to the Gators. Did you make the trip to Gainesville? Check out our...
Kick time, TV finalized for Tennessee’s game at South Carolina
Tennessee bounced back from its loss at Georgia with a bruising win against Missouri on Saturday afternoon in its home finale at Neyland Stadium, and the Vols now finish out the regular season on the road with games at South Carolina and at Vanderbilt. The SEC earlier this week left open-ended the kick time and television designation for the game between the Vols and Gamecocks in Columbia next week. The conference finalized those details on Saturday night, and the Tennessee-South Carolina game will be a 7 p.m. kick on ESPN.
The 10 Most Expensive Homes On The Market In Charlotte Nov. 2022
A few months ago, we did a story on the most expensive homes on the market in Charlotte, and since then there’s been a lot of change in the listings! You loved that list, so we thought it was time to give the list a refresh and show you what’s out there. Of course homes at these price ranges don’t sell quite as quickly as others might, but there are still a lot of new homes to see. From historic homes to lakefront living, they are worth the look. Even if you’re like me and could never dream of purchasing one. But it is like House Hunters. I want to see extravagant ones. Don’t waste my time on something I could actually afford! Plus, some of the homes that were on here before have changed prices.
Everything Beamer said after the loss to Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina could not find a way to stop the run and could never get anything going on offense as it fell 38-6 to Florida on Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-4) recorded 237 total yards while the Gators tallied 515 total yards....
WFNZ Launching New Afternoon Show
Radio One’s Charlotte sports station WFNZ (92.7 FM) is launching a new afternoon show with Wes Bryant and Walker Mehl. Bryant joins WFNZ after serving as a voice-over artist, producer and editor for ACC Digital Network in Charlotte. He hosted the college pre-game show “Kickoff Live” for ACC Digital Network and “Wes Got Range,” a lifestyle show focused on local athletes and food.
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future
CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
Tee’d Up opens this week, bringing multisport simulators to Lexington
Sport lovers in the Midlands can now take part in their favorite activities no matter the weather, with the addition of a new indoor multisport simulator in Lexington. Tee’d Up officially opens this week, offering individuals of any age an experience to try out golfing and other sports in a new way.
Growing strawberries in South Carolina during the fall? Here's how farmers are doing it
SUMTER, S.C. — Rows of blooming strawberries are being picked right beside a pumpkin patch in Sumter. It's because Maynard and Marie Dorr of Dorr Farms have taken on the fall strawberry. "We've done it in past years, and the people love the strawberries in the spring, they love...
A rural town 40 minutes from Charlotte wanted margaritas, so they passed a new law
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - In the tiny Rowan County town of Rockwell, you can now order a cocktail thanks to a voter referendum and one Mexican restaurant’s determination to serve margaritas. “Big changes are coming,” says Pedro Saldana, the manager of Los Jacubes, a Mexican restaurant in...
2 players in Carolinas win $1 million from Powerball drawing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery and North Carolina Education Lottery said players from both states won big during Monday night’s record-breaking Powerball drawing. While the $2.04 billion jackpot wasn’t won in either state, multiple players collected large prizes. These winners included 2 players that...
Former Cleveland County leaders had more ties to firms linked to Catawba Two Kings Casino
Two former Cleveland County officials who landed stakes in the Catawba Two Kings Casino have had more business links to the project and its players than was known. A former county manager and former county commissioner were early supporters of the Kings Mountain casino during their time in government. New reporting shows both have been connected to multiple companies that either own land around the casino site or have ties to the casino developer, a political player with a checkered past.
Providence High tops ranking of Charlotte-area high schools with best SAT scores
The SAT is a national college admissions examination that evaluates students in mathematics and evidence-based reading and writing, or ERW. The 21,416 members of the class of 2021 who took the SAT test in North Carolina had an average total score of 1147 out of a possible 1600. The 48,667 members of the class of 2021 who tested in South Carolina had an average total score of 1028.
'Caught us off-guard' | Shortage of medications hits the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nationwide shortages of crucial medications like amoxicillin, Tamiflu, and Adderall are being felt in the Carolinas. Flu and cold seasons are here and many families are struggling to find the remedies they need. The lack of amoxicillin scared parents like Michael Burnett. “You would never think...
3 Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, someone who bought a Powerball jackpot ticket in California won a record $2.04 billion after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. However, three people who bought lottery tickets in South Carolina also won big. A ticket worth $1 million...
Designed for Entertaining and Has Been Recently Updated, This Breathtaking Home in Charlotte, NC Lists for $5.295M
The Home in Charlotte is an impressive Mediterranean estate with breathtaking architectural details, now available for sale. This home located at 16460 Marvin Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 11,590 square feet of living spaces. Call Sandra Singer – Corcoran HM Properties – (Phone: (704-231-8575) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Charlotte.
Charlotte Now Expected To See An Exceptionally Snowy and Cold Winter
The Charlotte region (and most of the Southeast) is expected to receive an above average amount of snow throughout the upcoming winter months. The new 2022-23 Farmers Almanac has just been released and reads; “The first bite of winter should come earlier than last year’s. December 2022 looks stormy and cold nationwide with an active storm pattern developing and hanging around for most of the season over the eastern half of the country.
Charlotte Beer Garden named best place to drink beer in America
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Beer Garden has been named the No. 1 beer garden in America by USA TODAY. Charlotte Beer Garden, located in the heart of South End on South Tryon Street, brought home the top spot in the annual USA TODAY 10Best for 2022. With more than 400 beers on tap, Charlotte Beer Garden's variety can't be beat, not to mention the huge venue is perfect for large and small gatherings.
