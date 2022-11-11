ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With CeeDee Lamb On Sunday

It's been a rough day for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. The quarterback-wide receiver duo haven't been on the same page and it led to an ugly interception. Prescott thought Lamb was going to come to a stop while Lamb kept running. Here's a replay of the interception:. Michael Irvin...
The Spun

Rams Release Veteran Running Back Before Cardinals Game

The Los Angeles Rams announced a handful of roster moves this Saturday, which includes them waiving running back Malcolm Brown. Brown, 29, has appeared in five games for the Rams this season. He received 16 snaps on offense and 10 snaps on special teams last Sunday against the Buccaneers. The...
The Spun

Bills Make Notable Quarterback Decision Amid Josh Allen Injury

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen appears to be on track to start this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bills aren't elevating quarterback Matt Barkley from the practice squad. That means Allen and Case Keenum are the only quarterbacks on the active roster. Rapaport...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Starter Hits the Shelf Indefinitely

The Minnesota Vikings have experienced a prolonged slate of good health in 2022, aside from injuries to rookie Lewis Cine and tight end Irv Smith. But that ended on Saturday as third-year cornerback Cameron Dantzler was placed on injured reserve, signaling an absence of at least four games. The Vikings...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

Chase Young's Status Determined: Report

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is reportedly expected to make his return from a torn ACL he experienced late in the 2021 NFL season, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter early Tuesday (November 15) morning. "Sources: Chase Young — the former No. 2 pick in...
WASHINGTON, DC

