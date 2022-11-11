The Nintendo Switch has had a lot of major games release this year, and the average user only has so much time and money to check out what the system has to offer. Switch owners that missed out on Mario Strikers: Battle League will be happy to know that a free demo has been made available on the eShop! The demo has restrictions on the number of times players can check out each mode, and some content won't be accessible in the demo. However, what is available should give players a chance to get a feel for the game without paying full price!

4 DAYS AGO