ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Restock Sale Scheduled for Nov 11 at 12 Noon; Here Is How to Pre-Order the Gaming Console, New Price in India, Features, and More
Get your finances in order! as PlayStation 5 stock is back in India for fans to pre-order. Interested customers should make sure that they're ready for the long-awaited restock for, which begins at 12 PM today. Here's every online retailer that will feature the PlayStation 5 restock today:. The upcoming...
The PlayStation 1 Game That Was The Console's Best Seller
For a period of about six years, from its launch at least until the PlayStation 2 launched, the original PlayStation was the best-selling console ever made. The PS1 revolutionized the industry with its CD-based games and made PlayStation a household name practically overnight. The PlayStation Classic reboot bombed in part thanks to the lack of quality games available, as part of the original console's success was its massive lineup that took full advantage of the then-powerful console's capabilities — all in higher 3D quality than its primary competitor, the Nintendo 64.
Best PS5 Black Friday games deals: PlayStation 5 games on sale
You've got the hardware, so this post is only about the best PS5 games deals during the Black Friday sales
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Users Can Now Play Major 2022 PlayStation Exclusive
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a major PlayStation console exclusive from earlier this year. 2022 has been a big year for PlayStation exclusives between the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Because of juggernauts like these games, many forget about one of this year's first great PlayStation exclusives, Sifu from Slocap. When it was released back in February, it was notably only available via PC, PS4, and PS5. It's still not come to Xbox consoles, but it did come to Nintendo Switch this week.
Razer's new PS5 controller costs half as much as the console itself
Definitely beats your buddy's greasy MadCatz pad.
Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday 2022: Best early offers on consoles, games and bundles
Gamers, get your joy-con fingers ready. Black Friday is just a few weeks away, and for some retailers, the sale has already started. This Black Friday season, you’re going to be able to scoop up a bargain on some of the best Nintendo Switch games, Switch accessories and, yes, even a Nintendo Switch OLED console.If you’ve been living inside a green warp pipe for the past 10 years and don’t know what Black Friday is, it’s the biggest sale extravaganza of the year, seeing deals and discounts on tech, beauty products, home appliances, Apple, gaming, TVs, laptops and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022...
IGN
Daily Deals: Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Buy 2 Get 1 On Select Video Games
Check out the hot daily deals for today, including a Nintendo Switch OLED or Xbox Series S that comes with a $75 Dell gift card, a buy 2, get 1 deal on video games at Amazon, or an ASUS gaming PC for under $750. Plus, the first discount on Apple's latest iPad, Splatoon 3 amiibo now in stock, and a discount on the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) Imperial Star Destroyer.
Gamespot
Control 2 Officially In Development For PC, PS5, And Xbox Series X
Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that it is working on Control 2, which will be co-developed and published with 505 Games. Formerly known as Codename Heron, Control 2 will release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in the future. The developer added that the sequel is currently in a concept stage of development, and will be powered by Remedy's Northlight engine.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Reveals New Free Demo for 2022 Release
The Nintendo Switch has had a lot of major games release this year, and the average user only has so much time and money to check out what the system has to offer. Switch owners that missed out on Mario Strikers: Battle League will be happy to know that a free demo has been made available on the eShop! The demo has restrictions on the number of times players can check out each mode, and some content won't be accessible in the demo. However, what is available should give players a chance to get a feel for the game without paying full price!
New York Post
Score big on these refurbished consoles and controllers from Target
It’s game over on paying astronomical prices for a state-of-the-art video game console. At just over a week until Black Friday, and two weeks to Cyber Monday, it’s the most exciting time of the year for sales, and Target wants to treat you early with these great deals on refurbished consoles.
Digital Trends
Watch a modder transform a Mac Mini into a Nintendo Wii
Popular YouTuber Luke Miani has managed to fit the innards of an Apple M1-powered Mac Mini into a Nintendo Wii that can, among other things, game at 4K. Miani wondered what it would be like to fit the power and capability of the tried-and-true M1 Mac Mini into a more unique shell, say, an unassuming Nintendo Wii.
Free PS4 games – the best to play without breaking the bank
There are loads of free PS4 games to enjoy right now
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Getting 20 New Games From PS5, PS4, and PS3
Sony has revealed that it will be adding 20 new games from PS5, PS4, and PS3 to PlayStation Plus within the coming week. While this month's free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers are now available to download, Sony has remained quiet about the new titles that PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra members would be getting in November 2022. Luckily, that silence has come to an end, with the full slate of additions having now been disclosed.
itechpost.com
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals: These Samsung, LG Smart TVs are Already on Sale Right Now
Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday may all still be a few weeks away, but guess what? You do not have to wait to enjoy some great Black Friday deals. Why? Because there are early deals that are already available!. Specifically, Best Buy is already offering some great discounts for...
IGN
Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto Says Backwards Compatibility Is Easier Than Ever Before
The Nintendo Switch currently offers a decent selection of games for Nintendo Switch Online users, and Representative Director Shigeru Miyamoto says backwards compatibility has "has become easier" than before. But that doesn't mean Nintendo will focus on backwards compatibility when creating new hardware. In a financial briefing on Wednesday, Miyamoto...
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users May Get One of Ubisoft's Best-Selling Games Soon
Recent Xbox rumors suggest Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers may soon see one of Ubisoft's biggest games added to the service. Over in one of the regional pages for the Xbox store, a listing for Assassin's Creed Valhalla was seen with the Xbox Game Pass badge affixed to it. Neither Xbox nor Ubisoft have made any announcements about Assassin's Creed Valhalla coming to the subscription service at this time, but given how past releases have been handled, it wouldn't be surprising to see Assassin's Creed Valhalla added.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01
Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 roadmap for everything new that's dropping in Season 01
CNET
Don't Throw Away Your Old Devices and Gadgets. How to Recycle Them for Free
New phones, tablets, laptops come out every year. You upgrade your tech, and your old device is retired to your in-home gadget graveyard. You probably have a drawer full of old batteries and cables, and some old phones, laptops and desktops lying around, depending on how frequently you upgrade your gear.
Every PlayStation Studios game available on Windows PC
We've rounded up a list of every PlayStation Studios game available for your Windows PC.
