Kansas City, MO

Albany Herald

Seahawks’ Bruce Irvin Blasts NFL For Field Conditions in Germany

The NFL’s first regular-season game in Germany went relatively well, with the Buccaneers beating the Seahawks, 21-16, but there appeared to be some issues with the playing field. There were moments in the game when players couldn’t keep their footing, including a key moment in the second half where Tom Brady fell while running a pass route, leading to a Buccaneers turnover.
SEATTLE, WA
Albany Herald

Raiders owner: Coach Josh McDaniels 'doing a fantastic job'

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said Monday he has "no issues" with the performance of first-year coach Josh McDaniels, despite the team's 2-7 record. Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he hasn't soured on McDaniels, the former Denver Broncos head coach and longtime offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Albany Herald

Commanders end Eagles' unbeaten run to start season

Members of the unbeaten 1972 Miami Dolphins can now relax as Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders handed the Eagles their first loss of the season, 32-21, on Monday night in Philadelphia. The Commanders (5-5) controlled the clock and made timely takeaways, bringing a stunning halt to the best start...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Albany Herald

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Diagnosed With Mild Ankle Injury, per Report

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy left Sunday’s game against the Titans with a hurt ankle, but he seems to have avoided a major injury. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Jeudy has a strained muscle in his ankle, and although his status for Sunday’s game against the Raiders is uncertain, the expectation is he avoided the worst scenario.
Albany Herald

Fantasy Fallout: Cooper Kupp Injury Adds to the Torment in Tinseltown

The weather is turning around most of the country. It’s time to break out those heavy jackets and gloves. Winter is coming. This is the time of year when many folks living in colder U.S. climates long for the warmth of places like sunny Southern California. Unless, of course, you play fantasy football. If you are a fantasy manager relying on players in Los Angeles, winter isn’t coming.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Albany Herald

LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) snapped their winning streak in epic fashion last weekend as the team overcame a 7-point deficit in the fourth quarter courtesy of Tom Brady's touchdown pass to Cade Otton with less than 10 seconds remaining. The Buccaneers have a chance to earn another big against the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) abroad in Munich, Germany. This is a matchup of two teams who are leading their respective divisions at this point of the season.
TAMPA, FL

