Kearney Hub
Honoring Our Veterans: Oxford Vietnam fighter pilot still missing in action
KEARNEY — While serving in Vietnam, Capt. Ronald Stafford’s F-105 Thunderchief sustained enemy fire on March 26, 1969. His plane crashed in Laos after Stafford safely ejected from the supersonic fighter-bomber. An Air Force helicopter quickly rescued him. Trudy LaFollette said her brother received a few bumps and...
3 News Now
Abortion ban fails in small Nebraska town; others pass, some narrowly
Curtis is the county seat in politically ruby-red Frontier County, a county where, on Election Night 2020, 85% of voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. But last Tuesday, Curtis voters went back to the polls and did something that, at first glance, seems to contradict their ultra-conservative image. They...
Kearney Hub
Skala: Voting for freedom from COVID-19
I’m responding today to a column in Tuesday’s Kearney Hub by State Sen. Tom Brewer, who disagrees with the Department of Defense’s mandate requiring members of the National Guard to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Brewer — a decorated military veteran whose district spreads from Broken Bow to...
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KSNB Local4
Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
KSNB Local4
Former Hall County officer fights lung cancer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Friends, family, and community members gathered to support a Grand Island serviceman. They all came to Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island for Pilo Casarez’s fundraiser event. Pilo worked as a corrections officer for Hall County for 13 years, and is fighting stage four-lung cancer. The...
Kearney Hub
UNK professor studies antibiotic tolerance, persistent problems it causes
KEARNEY — The failure of antibiotic treatments is one of the biggest threats to global health. Antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections killed more than 1.2 million people and were indirectly associated with nearly 5 million deaths in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur each year in the U.S. alone, causing over 35,000 deaths.
Kearney Hub
Gateway Farm Expo: Connect, learn at longest-running farm show in Nebraska
The Gateway Farm Expo is the longest-running farm show in Nebraska. This year’s 53rd annual farm show will be held Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney. Agriculture is essential, and Gateway is part of an industry that overcomes challenges and continues...
kmaland.com
Five of Six Nebraska Municipalities Vote in Favor of Banning Abortion
(KMAland) -- Voters in five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances banning abortion care in this week's midterm elections, but reproductive health care advocates said more significant threats are likely to come in the new legislative session. Scout Richters, senior legal and policy counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska, said the...
Kearney Hub
James 'Jim' Linder
Jim Linder, 64, of Loomis died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Holdrege with Pastors David Oldham, Murray Jones, and Reverend Gayle Dorn, officiating. Interment will follow the Moses Hill Cemetery in rural Phelps County.
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings City Council to vote on casino proposal
HASTINGS, NE — Eight months after shutting down a zoning request to allow for the construction of a casino, the Hastings City Council will consider the request again. The council voted 4-4 against the request from Prairie Thunder LLC in March. The land attached to the proposal is immediately north of Walmart on Highway 281. Now, the group has tweaked its proposal by dropping the land that needs rezoned from 50 to 38 acres and moving the race track and casino to the middle of the property. The developers originally needed a supermajority of council members to vote for the project because enough area landowners opposed the project. Thanks to the tweaks, the developers only need a simple majority to pass the requests. If it’s a 4-4 vote, Mayor Corey Stutte would serve as the tiebreaker.
Gothenburg woman named manager of finance for Dawson Public Power
Dawson Public Power District is pleased to announce the hiring of Carmen Ackerman as Manager of Finance and Administration. Under her new role, Ackerman will be responsible for all financial aspects of the District. Ackerman is a Gothenburg native and has spent her entire career in the finance and accounting...
KSNB Local4
Panel answers questions about Hastings Casino possibilities
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The League of Women voters gathered in the Adams County YWCA on Friday afternoon to bring their questions and concerns about the proposed Hastings Casino. Fielding those questions was a panel of three people connected with the project two from a city perspective and one who...
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: Power restored after Hastings, Juniata outage
HASTINGS, Neb. — Many people in the Hastings area woke up without power Monday morning. Hastings Utility said the power outages affected customers in both Hastings and Juniata. Crews were dispatched to bring back power. Officials said to report any outages by going to the City of Hastings website.
Kearney Hub
Kearney, Holdrege senior centers set this week's lunch menus
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or emailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
KSNB Local4
Juvenile suffers minor injuries in 2-vehicle crash
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Police rushed to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 281 just north of Hastings Thursday evening. The crash happened just around 5:20 p.m. when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Lochland Road and Highway 281. Fortunately, only minor injuries came from the crash. A juvenile did...
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
