insideevs.com
Tesla Reportedly Cancels Multiple Solar Projects, Potential Downsizing
Based on recent reports from customer emails, Tesla is canceling multiple solar projects across the US. Not only is Tesla reportedly informing people that it can't move forward with their planned projects right now, but also that its intention is to cancel them entirely. Solar power and home battery storage...
CNET
How Net Metering Makes Home Solar Panels a Better Deal
When you put solar panels on your roof, it's not possible to match up your energy usage with when the sun is shining. Your panels are likely to generate more electricity than you need during the day, just like you'll still use energy when the sun goes down. Home battery storage offers one solution to this imbalance, allowing you to save energy for use later in the day. Net metering offers another.
CNET
Do Blackouts Affect Homes With Solar Panels? Sometimes
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. Blackouts happen. They can be a minor inconvenience, a serious health concern or something in between, but most people would rather avoid them, especially if they're unprepared. The rise in rooftop solar panel installations might suggest more and more people are leaving blackouts behind, but even rooftop solar panels aren't immune.
solarindustrymag.com
DOE Releases $350 Million for Energy Storage Demonstration Projects
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has released nearly $350 million for emerging long-duration energy storage (LDES) demonstration projects capable of delivering electricity for 10 to 24 hours or longer to support a low-cost, reliable, carbon-free electric grid. The funding opportunity will advance new renewable energy technologies, enhance the capabilities...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Mango Power E launch brings best-in-class portable battery option with CATL LFP Technology
Mango Power Union broke into the green energy industry late last year with the world’s first 2-in-1, home-and-portable battery system which crowdfunded more than USD 1m in units. Mango Power, the up and coming challenger brand in the domestic energy storage industry, known for its user-centric product design and...
I cut my yearly energy bill by $360 by unplugging three vampire gadgets – how you can do it too
DAVID Hampshere slashed his yearly energy bill by unplugging three gadgets at home - and it's simple for you to do too. The real estate expert, 55, had long noticed he always had several computers plugged in, but he would only use them one at a time. So one day,...
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
The One Setting You Should Turn Off Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life
Frustrated with your slow iPhone? Before you throw in the towel and splurge on a brand new device or even a new battery, keep in mind that certain phone settings can contribute to an ever-dwindling battery. So changing those settings is the easiest, fastest, and cheapest way that you can make your phone run more efficiently.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
goodshomedesign.com
The World’s First Solar Powered Camper is Here, and It Can Drive 450 Miles in a Day!
More and more people are looking for eco-friendly ways to travel and try to reduce their carbon footprint. If you’re looking for a vehicle that is environmentally friendly and will also take you to every corner of the world, then this solar-powered camper might be your next big investment.
retailbrew.com
Adore Me’s push to become eco-friendly isn’t landing with shoppers, but they’re doing it anyway
Intimate apparel brand Adore Me wasn’t founded with sustainability in mind. And the brand didn’t start thinking about its environmental footprint until 2019, when it was worth over $100 million in revenue. When it did begin to think about going green, it faced an unexpected challenge. “We’ve had…messaging...
Electric Cars Are Already Strengthening The Grid Thanks To V2G Technology
The State of California sent shockwaves across the country when it announced the sale of gas-powered vehicles will be outlawed by 2035, mimicking, to a large degree, the new resolutions brought forward by the European Union. The State of New York has similar ambitions. This has led many to believe that the power grid will be doomed in the near future and simply overburdened by the mass adoption of electric vehicles.
5 Tricks That’ll Cut Your Utility Bills by $100 Per Month
Now that the summer heat is in the rearview mirror and the air conditioners have all gone quiet, most of America is enjoying a reprieve from high peak-season utility bills. But it won't last, and they...
CNET
Your Thermostat's Set to the Wrong Temperature (and It's Costing You Money)
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Winter is on the way in many parts of the US, and with cooler temperatures come heating bills. Unfortunately, those bills could be higher this year as energy prices skyrocket. Before you crank up your furnace (or heat pump), a quick adjustment to your thermostat can keep your utility bill lower through the winter months.
Consumer Reports.org
How to Cut Home Heating Costs This Winter
For the typical American household, utility bills are about $2,000 a year, according to the most recent Department of Energy figures. Heating an average home accounts for about $900 of that. So you want to keep the warm air you pay for inside instead of flying out through drafty windows, wonky doors that don’t fit their frames, and under-insulated attics and basements. Weatherizing your home is job No. 1 and may whittle down heating and cooling costs by 20 percent annually (or about $220), the DOE says. Keeping your heat and hot water systems running smoothly and taking advantage of available rebates and tax credits may save you even more.
The Next Web
Swiss scientists’ new see-through solar panels are sweet nectar for startups
As Europe’s transparent solar panel market swells, Swiss scientists have set a new efficiency record for the technology. This could lead the way to energy-generating windows that power up our homes and devices. Also known as Grätzel cells, dye-sensitised solar cells (DSCs) are a type of low-cost solar cell...
natureworldnews.com
Why Space Heaters Are Best to Reduce Electricity Costs?
When it comes to choosing the right space heater, there are several factors that you should consider, including size, energy efficiency, and portability. These factors can greatly impact your decision. For instance, if you are concerned about your electricity bill, you can purchase a space heater or a portable model which is an environment-free option for you.
The Verge
Panasonic breaks ground on $4 billion EV battery plant in Kansas
Four months after selecting De Soto, Kansas, as the location of its future EV battery plant, Panasonic has broken ground on the $4 billion facility — an important step as the US aims to increase the number of electric vehicle batteries that are assembled domestically. The facility will primarily...
myscience.org
Extra 1,500 pumped hydro sites could bolster energy grids
Researchers from The Australian National University (ANU) have released a detailed study outlining 1,500 additional locations across the country that could potentially be used to build pumped hydro energy storage (PHES) facilities. If developed, the sites would be key to developing cost-effective, reliable, and 100 per cent renewable electricity grids.
Electric Vehicle Maintenance: What’s Different?
While maintenance on electric vehicles (EVs) is less costly and complicated than on vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE), EVs are not maintenance-free. Many EV maintenance items are simple DIY tasks comparable to traditional vehicles. However, there are some specific services unique to EVs you need to be aware of.
