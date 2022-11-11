The Love Is Blind reunion episode was huge — so huge, in fact, that it managed to beat out the new season of The Crown as No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list. We expect to see Season 5 of Netflix's royal drama, which largely centers on Charles and Diana, rise to the top over the next few days, but as of Thursday, Nov. 10, it's at No. 2. It's the only new addition to the shows list today, while the only new addition to the movies list is Captain Phillips, the great Tom Hanks thriller from 2013, which comes in at No. 5. But all the other movies on the streaming service should be quaking in fear of Falling for Christmas, the new Lindsay Lohan Christmas rom-com, which dropped today and will certainly be on the Top 10 Movies list by the weekend.

