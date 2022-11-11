ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Santa Monica Daily Press

Wyndham to reopen as Pierside Santa Monica Hotel in 2023

The Wyndham Hotel on the Esplanade near the Santa Monica Pier closed up shop earlier this year and the structure has spent the past several months in a cocoon of scaffolding, but it will soon emerge as the upscale Pierside Santa Monica, a boutique hotel. The 60-year-old hotel, which occupies...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Brilliant Earth brings ethically sourced jewelry to Santa Monica Place

Santa Monicans in the market for jewelry now have a new option at Santa Monica Place, where ethics and transparency-focused jewelry company Brilliant Earth opened a new showroom last week. Brilliant Earth, which has a nationwide and online presence, was created in 2005 after founder Beth Gerstein was unsatisfied with...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Long Beach Post

Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money

The marquee neighborhoods in the 90803 are Naples and the Peninsula, along with Belmont Shore, lower Belmont Heights and the historic district of Bluff Park—all places where, to a large degree, you need multiple millions to buy a house you’d like to live in. The post Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

PS3 demo project complete

PS3: The City of Santa Monica completed work to remove the embattled Parking Structure 3, near the intersection of 4th Street and Santa Monica Boulevard, this fall. The lot where the five-story structure once stood has been repaved with asphalt and remains fenced off, pending the next stage in the process that will transform the now-vacant lot into a mixed-use affordable housing development.
SANTA MONICA, CA
milkenroar.com

Locked out of Malibu: Police Not Allowing Super Cars into Malibu Country Mart

On April 2, car enthusiasts all throughout Southern California were washing and preparing their cars for the weekly Malibu Cars and Coffee meet when all of a sudden, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department put out a post on Instagram stating that the car meet impeded the local businesses’ ability to operate. The Sheriff’s Department then further stated that they would begin to heavily enforce vehicle codes and that the event would no longer be allowed.
MALIBU, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

Body found floating in Los Angeles River

An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
LONG BEACH, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Fire Issues Statement on Paramedic Call Involving Jay Leno

Burbank Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Burke released a statement on Monday about the call that was received to treat Jay Leno, who owns a garage in Burbank near the Hollywood Burbank Airport, where he keeps his vast collection of vintage and unusual vehicles. “On Saturday, November 12th, 2022, at...
BURBANK, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

LAEDC recognizes Santa Monica College as 2022 Education Honoree at 27th Annual Eddy Awards®

The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) recognized Santa Monica College (SMC) as its 2022 Education Honoree at the 27th Annual Eddy Awards held at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Santa Monica College received the award for “its continuous delivery of higher education, career training, and cultural enrichment to its community of students.”
SANTA MONICA, CA
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)

Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Beloved North Hollywood Book Store Suffers Damages After Fire

The owner of the Iliad book shop in North Hollywood says, at first, he thought anti-semitism might be behind this fiery attack, but now he's not so sure. Whatever the cause, people have been generously stepping up to help. For 35 years, Iliad Books has served bibliophiles from all over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Los Angeles approves funding for rehabilitation at Ballona Wetlands

The Los Angeles City Council voted last week to fund rehabilitation for the ecological area surrounding the Freshwater Marsh and the Ballona Wetlands in Playa del Rey. The motion was coordinated by the Friends of the Ballona Wetlands and councilmember Mike Bonin. The funds include a transfer of $133,200 of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
luxury-houses.net

This $28.5 Million Palatial Villa in Beverly Hills is Perfect for Grand Entertaining with Unexpectedly Practical Floorplan

815 Cord Circle Home in Beverly Hills, California for Sale. 815 Cord Circle, Beverly Hills, California is a palatial residence sited on over a 1/2 acre with complete privacy, grounds are magical in every sense featuring a Roman style pool, fresco paintings and formal gardens. This Home in Beverly Hills offers 8 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 815 Cord Circle, please contact Jade Mills (Phone: 310-285-7508) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday

As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

SMC Jazz Vocal Ensemble Performs Evening Concert November 18

The Santa Monica College Music Department is pleased to present an evening concert featuring the SMC Jazz Vocal Ensemble. The performance will be held Friday, November 18, at 7:30 p.m. in The Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard), Santa Monica. Under...
SANTA MONICA, CA

