California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
12 Spots to Gobble Up Thanksgiving in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press
Wyndham to reopen as Pierside Santa Monica Hotel in 2023
The Wyndham Hotel on the Esplanade near the Santa Monica Pier closed up shop earlier this year and the structure has spent the past several months in a cocoon of scaffolding, but it will soon emerge as the upscale Pierside Santa Monica, a boutique hotel. The 60-year-old hotel, which occupies...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Brilliant Earth brings ethically sourced jewelry to Santa Monica Place
Santa Monicans in the market for jewelry now have a new option at Santa Monica Place, where ethics and transparency-focused jewelry company Brilliant Earth opened a new showroom last week. Brilliant Earth, which has a nationwide and online presence, was created in 2005 after founder Beth Gerstein was unsatisfied with...
Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money
The marquee neighborhoods in the 90803 are Naples and the Peninsula, along with Belmont Shore, lower Belmont Heights and the historic district of Bluff Park—all places where, to a large degree, you need multiple millions to buy a house you’d like to live in. The post Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Santa Monica Daily Press
PS3 demo project complete
PS3: The City of Santa Monica completed work to remove the embattled Parking Structure 3, near the intersection of 4th Street and Santa Monica Boulevard, this fall. The lot where the five-story structure once stood has been repaved with asphalt and remains fenced off, pending the next stage in the process that will transform the now-vacant lot into a mixed-use affordable housing development.
milkenroar.com
Locked out of Malibu: Police Not Allowing Super Cars into Malibu Country Mart
On April 2, car enthusiasts all throughout Southern California were washing and preparing their cars for the weekly Malibu Cars and Coffee meet when all of a sudden, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department put out a post on Instagram stating that the car meet impeded the local businesses’ ability to operate. The Sheriff’s Department then further stated that they would begin to heavily enforce vehicle codes and that the event would no longer be allowed.
Frontier Toyota In Santa Clarita Sold To New Ownership
The Frontier Toyota in Santa Clarita has recently been sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles after being owned by SCV resident Joe Caso since 1988. The sale of the Toyota dealership was reportedly closed on Wednesday but no details of the sale have been released. The new owner Abraham, was previously the general manager ...
nomadlawyer.org
Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
Body found floating in Los Angeles River
An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
myburbank.com
Burbank Fire Issues Statement on Paramedic Call Involving Jay Leno
Burbank Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Burke released a statement on Monday about the call that was received to treat Jay Leno, who owns a garage in Burbank near the Hollywood Burbank Airport, where he keeps his vast collection of vintage and unusual vehicles. “On Saturday, November 12th, 2022, at...
Santa Monica Daily Press
LAEDC recognizes Santa Monica College as 2022 Education Honoree at 27th Annual Eddy Awards®
The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) recognized Santa Monica College (SMC) as its 2022 Education Honoree at the 27th Annual Eddy Awards held at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Santa Monica College received the award for “its continuous delivery of higher education, career training, and cultural enrichment to its community of students.”
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
I-5 Freeway Ramps North Of Santa Clarita To Be Closed This Week
Santa Clarita residents who are planning to travel north this week should keep an eye out for closed ramps on the 5 freeway. Recently, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced that the I-5 off-ramps and on-ramps at the Tejon Pass Rest Area will be temporarily closed on specific days this week. The Northbound off- ...
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)
Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
NBC Los Angeles
Beloved North Hollywood Book Store Suffers Damages After Fire
The owner of the Iliad book shop in North Hollywood says, at first, he thought anti-semitism might be behind this fiery attack, but now he's not so sure. Whatever the cause, people have been generously stepping up to help. For 35 years, Iliad Books has served bibliophiles from all over...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Los Angeles approves funding for rehabilitation at Ballona Wetlands
The Los Angeles City Council voted last week to fund rehabilitation for the ecological area surrounding the Freshwater Marsh and the Ballona Wetlands in Playa del Rey. The motion was coordinated by the Friends of the Ballona Wetlands and councilmember Mike Bonin. The funds include a transfer of $133,200 of...
luxury-houses.net
This $28.5 Million Palatial Villa in Beverly Hills is Perfect for Grand Entertaining with Unexpectedly Practical Floorplan
815 Cord Circle Home in Beverly Hills, California for Sale. 815 Cord Circle, Beverly Hills, California is a palatial residence sited on over a 1/2 acre with complete privacy, grounds are magical in every sense featuring a Roman style pool, fresco paintings and formal gardens. This Home in Beverly Hills offers 8 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 815 Cord Circle, please contact Jade Mills (Phone: 310-285-7508) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
NBC Los Angeles
LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday
As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
Santa Monica Daily Press
SMC Jazz Vocal Ensemble Performs Evening Concert November 18
The Santa Monica College Music Department is pleased to present an evening concert featuring the SMC Jazz Vocal Ensemble. The performance will be held Friday, November 18, at 7:30 p.m. in The Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard), Santa Monica. Under...
