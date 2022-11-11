Read full article on original website
Related
Russia strives to avoid G20 isolation as China and India distance themselves
Traditional allies China and India begin to distance themselves from Ukraine war
The US may downgrade an advanced drone to ease its concerns about letting Ukraine have it, report says
Ukraine has asked for the powerful Gray Eagle MQ-C1 drone for months —but the US government is wary of the technology getting into Russian hands.
White House condemns latest Russian missile attack in Ukraine
National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday condemned the latest Russian missile attacks against Ukraine, which he noted occurred while President Biden and other world leaders are meeting in Bali for the Group of 20 (G20) summit. Ukrainian officials reported a wave of Russian airstrikes on Tuesday in residential areas...
Albania: Wrong for Britain to blame Tirana on migrants
Albania's prime minister says Britain is carrying out a "calculated attack" on his country by blaming it for the increased number of immigrants crossing the English Channel illegally
Midterm elections 2022: Republicans edge towards slim House majority as last results trickle in – live
Democrats’ slim hopes of holding on to lower chamber appear to be ebbing away as Donald Trump expected to announce 2024 run
Comments / 0