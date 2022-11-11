Veterans Day: In their own words

Veterans Day: Tom Straossner and Herman Zelk 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Today we honor the veterans who have served our country.

CBS 2 wants to highlight some special Chicago-area veterans who explain what Veterans Day means to them.

Joseph Rodriguez, Marine Corp : "I was following the footsteps of thousands of people."

Essie Hall, U.S. Navy : "I am proud to have served my country. We give so much of our time and lives so that you can have your freedom."

Tom Straossner, Air Force : "A chance to honor all veterans from all wars."

Herman Zelk, U.S. Marine Corp: "We should honor veterans because everyone gave a little of themselves, some gave all."

Jonathan Elliott, Staff Sergeant: "I'd like to honor our veterans by filling in their shoes, specifically my grandpa who was World War II Army and my uncle who was also Vietnam Army."

Jacob Beal, Navy: "It's about giving love and support to the veterans who have served for me. Also by me currently serving I appreciate all the love and support that I got from the peers here in the United States and also in different countries."

Patrick Drury, Marine Corps : "Serving my country meant I could do something for others."