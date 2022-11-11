ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Veterans Day: In their own words

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20T5Z7_0j7DsBXq00

Veterans Day: Tom Straossner and Herman Zelk 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Today we honor the veterans who have served our country.

CBS 2 wants to highlight some special Chicago-area veterans who explain what Veterans Day means to them.

Joseph Rodriguez, Marine Corp : "I was following the footsteps of thousands of people."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NNtFI_0j7DsBXq00
Veterans Day: Joseph Rodriguez, Marine Corp 00:17

Essie Hall, U.S. Navy : "I am proud to have served my country. We give so much of our time and lives so that you can have your freedom."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P78xF_0j7DsBXq00
Veterans Day: Essie Hall, U.S. Navy 00:22

Tom Straossner, Air Force : "A chance to honor all veterans from all wars."

Herman Zelk, U.S. Marine Corp: "We should honor veterans because everyone gave a little of themselves, some gave all."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sXaWG_0j7DsBXq00
Veterans Day: Tom Straossner and Herman Zelk 00:27

Jonathan Elliott, Staff Sergeant: "I'd like to honor our veterans by filling in their shoes, specifically my grandpa who was World War II Army and my uncle who was also Vietnam Army."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NQQYJ_0j7DsBXq00
Veterans Day: Jonathan Elliott 00:20

Jacob Beal, Navy: "It's about giving love and support to the veterans who have served for me. Also by me currently serving I appreciate all the love and support  that I got from the peers here in the United States and also in different countries."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHP9z_0j7DsBXq00
Veterans Day: Jacob Beal 00:25

Patrick Drury, Marine Corps : "Serving my country meant I could do something for others."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZOqr_0j7DsBXq00
Veterans Day: Patrick Drury 00:13

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Veterans Day: Salute to CBS 2 veterans

CHICAGO (CBS)-- As we honor all veterans, we want to give a special shout out to two of our own here in the CBS 2 newsroom.First we salute photojournalist Brad Johnson who served as a Navy Seabee before switching over to the Army. Navy Seabees are an elite group trained in both combat and construction.Johnson is now a very talented photojournalist.We also honor Mario Carrasco, who served four years in the Air Force, from 1997 to 2001.CBS 2  is lucky to have him now as a photojournalists and editor. We are giving a special shoutout to CBS 2's Audrina Bigos and she honors her family members who have served. Her mom, dad, brother and sister-in-law are all veterans. Combined, her family has served over 57 years with so many sacrifices made. She said she is "so proud." "I remember my mom being stationed in Korea for a year, my dad back here and you're just trying to make it through as families," Bigos said. "Thank you to not only our military, but the spouses and the families."
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

73 new Chicago police recruits, 124 newly promoted officers celebrate graduation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A graduation ceremony was held Monday morning for dozens of new Chicago police recruits and recently promoted officers.The department held a graduation ceremony at Navy Pier for 73 graduates of the police academy, as well as 24 promoted field training officers and 100 promoted sergeants.Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Chicago Police Supt. David Brown and other command staff at the graduation ceremony.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Army veteran gets help decorating new home thanks to non-profit

CHICAGO — People with the non-profit Humble Design have a special surprise for a deserving veteran. Lillie Mae Choyce, 63, served in the U.S. Army and spent four years in Germany. She was homeless and lived at A Safe Haven shelter, but recently found permanent housing. On Veterans Day, Humble Design Chicago helped Lillie turn […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Des Plaines business leaders start 'Boot Camp' to help vets transition into the civilian world of work

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this Veterans Day, we honor those who have given so much to our nation.But what happens when their military service ends and civilian life begins again? Des Plaines city and business leaders are taking steps to help veterans navigate that transition.They created the "Veterans Back to Work Boot Camp 2022."Navy vet Essie Hall used the 10-week program to advance her career in the U.S. Postal Service. "I was feeling reluctant. actually, they embraced me. I was thinking my age, but they gave me great resources so I can re-start my career."The boot camp also connects veterans with volunteer projects and mentors and ends with a graduation ceremony.
DES PLAINES, IL
CBS Chicago

Ceremony at Soldier Field honoring those who served on Veterans Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this Veterans Day, people are giving thanks and honoring those who have served in the United States military, in war and in peace.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports from Soldier Field, the site of a ceremony for the veterans. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Brigadier General Rodney Boyd from the Illinois Army National Guard and members of each branch of the United States military.Boyd said there are ways to honor and serve veterans not just on days like this but every day."Never forget about our veterans. It's nice to think about veterans on this special day. But we...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

First Lady Jill Biden meets with Chicago-area students

CHICAGO (CBS) – First Lady Jill Biden spent much of Monday morning and afternoon in Chicago. Her first stop after landing at O'Hare International Airport was Rolling Meadows High School. The First Lady helped kickoff National Apprenticeship Week and spoke with students at the school's career pathways program. "Not...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Honoring Veterans Day in the Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Friday is Veterans Day and CBS 2 is honoring veterans who have served in the United States Military.The city will mark Veteran's Day with a special ceremony happening in front of the American Doughboy statue at Soldier Field Friday morning at 11 a.m. Mayor Lori Lightfoot with join Brigadier General Rodney Boyd from the Illinois Army National Guard and members of each branch of the United States military.Brigadier General Boyd will give the keynote speech. If you're in the suburbs, there are several events honoring veteran's Friday as well.Aurora's Veteran's Day parade begins at 10:15 a.m. in downtown Aurora. The First Division Museum at Cantigny Park has several special opportunities to get involved for the whole family. St. Charles has one planned for Fire Station 1 and The City of Crown Point hold a ceremony outside the historic Lake County Courthouse both at 10:30 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Klairmont Kollections continues World War II veteran’s love for cars

CHICAGO — Larry Klairmont, a Word War II veteran and self-made billionaire, set out to share his love of cars and the science, engineering art and artistry behind them before he died last year. Located at 3117 North Knox Avenue in Chicago, the Klairmont Kollections Automotive Museum has hundreds of cars. Everything from the Batmobile, […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Headstones found defaced, some with swastikas, at Jewish cemetery in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Police on Monday found numerous headstones had been vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in Waukegan – and some were spray-painted with swastikas.Around 8 a.m., Waukegan police were called to Am Echod Jewish Cemetery, at 3050 Grand Ave. in the Northern Illinois city, for reports of criminal damage. Upon arriving, officers found numerous headstones had been vandalized.A total of 16 headstones were found defaced with red spray-painted swastikas, police said. Another 23 headstones were defaced with non-specific red spray-paint graffiti, police said."I am deeply disturbed and angered by the hateful imagery found spray-painted on headstones this morning in Am Echod Jewish Cemetery. Hate does not have a home in Waukegan; when such incidents occur, our marginalized neighbors are victimized, and our entire community suffers," Waukegan Mayor Ann B. Taylor said in a news release. "I hope our officers promptly locate the perpetrators of this despicable act and hold them accountable, and I offer my full support to those directly impacted by this vandalism."The Waukegan Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating, and the case remains open and active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukegan Police Tip Line at (847) 360-9001.
WAUKEGAN, IL
revealnews.org

The City (Revealed)

Robin Amer of USA Today’s investigative podcast The City shares the story behind a massive illegal dump that appeared in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood in the ’90s. Local kids remember playing on the 21-acre, six-story mountain of debris, and adults recall the seemingly endless stream of dump trucks that rumbled down the street to the formerly vacant lot at all hours of the day and night. Wind blowing over the dump covered the neighborhood in thick dust, affecting the health of nearby residents. When community leaders confronted the man responsible for the dump, they found he was just one part of a larger operation.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bridge Communities hosting 'Sleep Out Saturday' event this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – People in DuPage County are getting ready to snuggle up and sleep outside and in their cars this weekend.It's part of an annual initiative by the Bridge Communities Transitional Housing Program as a way to raise money and awareness about homelessness in their community.The goal of the Sleep Out event is to raise $35,000 to support services and housing for more than 100 families the Bridge Communities serve each year. Veronica Horton, a case manager at Bridge Communities in Wheaton, knows what the homeless families she works with are going through because she's gone through it herself.She...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Construction at Obama Presidential Center remains halted after noose discovery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Construction on the future Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park remains at a standstill after a noose was found on the site last week.Our cameras spotted a few police officers and community activists at the construction site Monday morning, but the construction equipment sat untouched.Workers told CBS 2's Charlie De Mar this past Thursday that the noose was found in the basement or the foundation of the construction site. We are told that the construction workers were brought together for a meeting. and then quickly told to put their tools down until further notice.Workers told CBS 2's Charlie De Mar the noose was found in the basement or the foundation of the construction site. We are told that the construction workers were brought together for a meeting. and then quickly told to put their tools down until further notice.Construction has been halted until additional anti-bias training is completed by all workers.Police are still investigating the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Lansing history: The murder of Bohemian Joe

LANSING, Ill. (November 13, 2022) – Many Lansing residents remember the restaurant Bohemian Joe’s, which opened in 2016 and sold to Dixie Kitchen in 2018. (See Bohemian Joe’s says goodbye, published April 2018.) Bohemian Joe’s was located at the northwest corner of Torrence and Thornton-Lansing Road, in the building that used to be known as Popolano’s Restaurant.
LANSING, IL
erienewsnow.com

Rahm Emanuel Fast Facts

Here's a look at US Ambassador to Japan and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Mother: Martha (Smulevitz) Emanuel, a psychiatric social worker. Marriage: Amy Rule (1994-present) Children: Leah, Ilana and Zach. Education: Sarah Lawrence College, B.A., Liberal Arts, 1981; Northwestern University, M.A. Speech and Communication, 1985. Religion: Jewish. Other Facts.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Healthy Lifestyle Hub brings resources and hope to Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After years of disinvestment, there are new and important resources coming to the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.They are all housed in one new Healthy Lifestyle Hub at 839 W. 79th St., just west of Halsted Street. We have been following the development of the building for many months, and on Friday, CBS 2's Irika Sargent was there for the grand opening.You may remember in July, Sargent and CBS 2's Joe Donlon were at the same building for a special half-hour report about the response to mass shootings on the city's South and West sides. We chose the Healthy...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Recovering victims worry Halloween mass shooting on West Side is being forgotten

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been two weeks since someone opened fire on 14 family members on the city's West Side – killing one.The mass shooting remains unsolved. Police said they found the vehicle used in the Halloween night drive-by mass shooting, yet no one is in custody.Meanwhile, the recovering victims tell CBS 2's Jermont Terry they fear this case is being forgotten. They are questioning if there is still a push from Chicago Police and the community to find the shooters who caused the family so much pain.The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Polk Street and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Temporary memorial honoring Highland Park parade shooting victims opens

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A new temporary memorial has opened in Highland Park in memory of the victims of the deadly Fourth of July parade shooting.Help will also be available for community members who need someone to talk to.The memorial is located at the rose garden right next to Highland Park City Hall.The city is providing roses there and encouraging community members to lay them in the rose garden as part of a personal reflection and remembrance while the flowers last.Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering says some memorials that went up right after the shooting were in very public places and were triggering for some residents.She says the rose garden site is more secluded. "This is a step away from the traffic it's a step away from the train it's a chance for people to have a quiet place of reflection," Rotering said. Counselors will be available at the rose garden in Highland Park until 2 p.m.Therapy dogs and horses will also be on site until 12:30 p.m.Highland Park says it will consider a permanent memorial to the victims of the parade shooting sometime in the future.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

After helping fellow veterans, Indiana man sought his own help at Chicago Rush

CHICAGO (CBS) – In recent years, many have become more sensitive to the plight of members of the military who have suffered trauma and have other mental health challenges.CBS 2's Jim Williams visited one place in Chicago that's attracting veterans from all over the country who need help. It's earned the endorsement of one retired military officer who's seen its value from two sides.Reg McCutcheon spent 34 years in the U.S. Air Force, including time in Afghanistan, rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel. He's had a lifetime of service extend well into his post-military life.The husband and father with...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
129K+
Followers
30K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy