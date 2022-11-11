Lincolnwood Chamber Orchestra to perform free show in support of Ukrainians

Lincolnwood Chamber Orchestra performing free concert tonight 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lincolnwood Chamber Orchestra is performing a free concert to support Ukrainians Friday night.

The program is called "Genocide in Europe" and will feature music from Ukrainian, Armenian, Bosnian, Jewish, and Macedonian composers.

The show explores the tragic events these communities have endured and the importance of cultural heritage.

The show starts at 7 p.m. at the Saints Volodymyr & Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church.