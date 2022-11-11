Read full article on original website
Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market
A historically bad year for Wall Street is a gift for long-term investors with cash at the ready.
Business Insider
An investor with a $1.8 million portfolio says he sees financial crises as the perfect time to invest in stocks — here's his strategy
This is an edited, translated version of an article that originally appeared on November 3, 2022. Insider has verified his portfolio with documentation. Tim Schäfer, 50, is a financial journalist and investor who lives in New York City's Manhattan. He started investing in the stock market 30 years ago...
NASDAQ
These 3 Discounted Stocks Are Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities Right Now
As the growth stock sell-off gradually morphed into a bear market, many high-quality companies fell sharply despite consistently improving results. Three such examples -- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE), and Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOL) -- all trade at depressed valuations despite growing revenue by 690%, 480%, and 120%, respectively, over the past five years.
Stocks mixed as Wall Street closes strong week; crypto falls
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is largely holding onto its stupendous surge from a day before, and stock indexes are mixed Friday to keep them on track for a strong gain for the week. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% in afternoon trading after drifting between modest...
Thirty-year old crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried was worth $16 billion. 94% of that was wiped out in just one day.
Sam Bankman-Fried saw nearly all of his net worth wiped out in a day. His crypto-exchange platform, FTX, was seemingly on the verge of collapse before Binance agreed to buy it on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried saw his next worth plunge 94% in one day, the largest drop ever for a billionaire,...
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks
It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection.
Mega-cap tech stocks are poised to drop as earnings for giants like Alphabet and Meta have left investors 'screaming for financial discipline,' analyst says
Mega-cap stocks could see a valuation reset as Meta and Alphabet earnings have disappointed, an analyst said. Tech giants are seeing less advertising revenue, but traditional ad agencies haven't been hit as hard, suggesting industry-specific troubles. The New York Stock Exchange's senior market strategist explained how the market could react...
100 Best Stocks for November
2022 has been a very difficult year for investors as the stock market (SPY) has tumbled into bear market territory. Thus, the strategies that worked so well in 2021 are...
Don’t be fooled—Thursday’s rally doesn’t mean we are out of a bear market, billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns
Heidi Gutman—CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images. Even after the best day the stock market has seen in two years, famed investor Carl Icahn still isn’t changing his pessimistic outlook on the economy. Icahn reiterated warnings that the U.S. is in a recession and that he is keeping his portfolio...
CNBC
Investors have been fleeing Big Tech for 'old economy' stocks. Here’s what it means for our holdings
The world's biggest technology companies, once the darlings of Wall Street, have lost roughly $3 trillion combined in market capitalization over the past year. Remarkably, that's after the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite surged more than 7% in Thursday's biggest market surge in two years on a cooler-than-expected, but still high, consumer price index. Many investors, facing an economic slowdown, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates, have ditched Big Tech this year for more traditional sectors like energy and consumer staples that deliver tangible goods, make a profit and return extra cash to shareholders.
Apple saw its market value soar nearly $191 billion in a single day — a record for a US-listed company
Tech giant Apple's market value soared a record $190.9 billion on Thursday, per Bloomberg. Its market cap skyrocketed to $2.34 trillion, thanks to Apple's shares soaring 9% amid a broader rally. It is the world's most valuable company again, after briefly being dethroned by Saudi Aramco earlier this year. Tech...
This Investor Sentiment Indicator Has an Incredibly Successful Track Record of Forecasting Stock Market Bottoms
This metric has historically served as a spot-on measure of investor sentiment.
Inflation has already peaked and it's time for investors to get back into stocks, according to JPMorgan Asset Management's chief strategist
Inflation has already showed signs of peaking, and it's time for investors to get back into stocks and bonds, according to JPMorgan's David Kelly. "This is a time to be overweight equities for the long-term investor, and I think bonds are back," he told Bloomberg TV. Sentiment may be too...
NASDAQ
Whisky, Art, and Farmland: Alternative Assets in Retail Portfolios
Major global stock benchmarks - the S&P 500 (SPX), the NASDAQ, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI EM, and MSCI ACWI - have all tumbled by double digits since the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, bonds don’t offer any salvation from the stock market bloodbath, as they have been selling off as well. It looks like there’s no place to hide for retail investors, at least in the “traditional” markets. No wonder more and more retail investors are searching for ways to enter the alternative investments sphere.
US stocks rise as easing China COVID restrictions leave stocks stronger for the week
US stocks advanced on Friday after a seesaw session that was jolted by FTX's bankruptcy filing. The S&P 500 marked its best weekly gain since in June, aided by cooler October inflation. China has eased COVID-related restrictions, aiding in gains for equities. US stocks ended Friday's session higher, with investors...
parktelegraph.com
It’s Not Over Yet For AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN)
There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same to $13.09. The AxoGen Inc. has recorded 8,773 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Axogen, Inc Reports 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results.
S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
Medical device maker DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) has been trading in a fairly tight range recently, holding gains from the company’s third-quarter report in late October. The stock is up 16.33% in the past month. Even before the 19% gap-up following the earnings report, DexCom was already beginning to trend higher.
Goldman Sachs just announced its newest partner class. From trading to investment banking, here's the businesses that got the most, and least, love.
Hiya! It's Dan DeFrancesco checking in from NYC. It's been a long week for many of us, but we're almost there. On tap today we've got the latest on the FTX-Binance drama, Elon's plans for turning Twitter into a fintech, and how to navigate your next job interview. But first,...
