NASDAQ

2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
NASDAQ

These 3 Discounted Stocks Are Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities Right Now

As the growth stock sell-off gradually morphed into a bear market, many high-quality companies fell sharply despite consistently improving results. Three such examples -- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE), and Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOL) -- all trade at depressed valuations despite growing revenue by 690%, 480%, and 120%, respectively, over the past five years.
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection.
Markets Insider

Mega-cap tech stocks are poised to drop as earnings for giants like Alphabet and Meta have left investors 'screaming for financial discipline,' analyst says

Mega-cap stocks could see a valuation reset as Meta and Alphabet earnings have disappointed, an analyst said. Tech giants are seeing less advertising revenue, but traditional ad agencies haven't been hit as hard, suggesting industry-specific troubles. The New York Stock Exchange's senior market strategist explained how the market could react...
Entrepreneur

100 Best Stocks for November

2022 has been a very difficult year for investors as the stock market (SPY) has tumbled into bear market territory. Thus, the strategies that worked so well in 2021 are...
CNBC

Investors have been fleeing Big Tech for 'old economy' stocks. Here’s what it means for our holdings

The world's biggest technology companies, once the darlings of Wall Street, have lost roughly $3 trillion combined in market capitalization over the past year. Remarkably, that's after the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite surged more than 7% in Thursday's biggest market surge in two years on a cooler-than-expected, but still high, consumer price index. Many investors, facing an economic slowdown, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates, have ditched Big Tech this year for more traditional sectors like energy and consumer staples that deliver tangible goods, make a profit and return extra cash to shareholders.
NASDAQ

Whisky, Art, and Farmland: Alternative Assets in Retail Portfolios

Major global stock benchmarks - the S&P 500 (SPX), the NASDAQ, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI EM, and MSCI ACWI - have all tumbled by double digits since the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, bonds don’t offer any salvation from the stock market bloodbath, as they have been selling off as well. It looks like there’s no place to hide for retail investors, at least in the “traditional” markets. No wonder more and more retail investors are searching for ways to enter the alternative investments sphere.
parktelegraph.com

It’s Not Over Yet For AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN)

There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same to $13.09. The AxoGen Inc. has recorded 8,773 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Axogen, Inc Reports 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results.
Entrepreneur

S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth

Medical device maker DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) has been trading in a fairly tight range recently, holding gains from the company’s third-quarter report in late October. The stock is up 16.33% in the past month. Even before the 19% gap-up following the earnings report, DexCom was already beginning to trend higher.

