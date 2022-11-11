Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Kraken freezes accounts related to FTX and Alameda
United-States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has frozen the accounts associated with “FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their executives,” on its exchange after engaging with authorities. In a Twitter post on Nov. 13, Kraken said the accounts were frozen “to protect their creditors” and added it “maintains full reserves” and...
CoinTelegraph
Vitalik Buterin calls out FTX for virtue signaling: ‘Deserves what it’s getting’
The sudden fall of FTX revealed the need for fresh reforms aimed at protecting investor funds against manipulation and misdirections. The co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, believes what FTX did was a bigger fraud when compared to the infamous Mt. Gox and Terra collapses. Buterin believed that people running Mt....
CoinTelegraph
FTX collapse is Trust Wallet Token’s gain — Why did TWT price soar 150% in six days?
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) has surged by nearly 150% in the last six days, bucking the downturn in the cryptocurrency market, whose net capitalization has crashed by almost $100 billion in the same period. TWT whale accumulation picks up momentum. TWT’s price reached an intraday high of $2.43 on Nov....
CoinTelegraph
Hong Kong to avoid FTX-like scenario through transparency and supervision
Just days after Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao warned about the onset of greater regulatory scrutiny amid the FTX collapse, the Financial Secretary of Hong Kong called for a stronger focus on transparency and proper supervision when dealing with virtual assets. Financial Secretary Paul Chan highlighted the importance...
CoinTelegraph
FTX debacle sees Nansen take stock of major exchange onchain holdings
The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has put industry peers under the microscope with calls for transparent accounts of token holdings and assets under management. Major cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance, Huobi, OKX and Crypto.com have made efforts to share details of their assets and portfolios to assuage the wider space. This comes after investor confidence has been shaken, with users across the ecosystem moving Bitcoin (BTC) and other tokens off exchanges to avoid potential contagion from the FTX fallout.
CoinTelegraph
Binance CEO urges crypto buyers to ‘hold’ amid ‘unpredictableness’
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has strongly advised cash-strapped and inexperienced investors to stay away from trading cryptocurrencies amid extreme market volatility and unpredictability. On a Nov. 14 Zhao-led Ask Me Anything Twitter space, hosted by Binance, the CEO suggested that unsophisticated investors wait out the turbulent period...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Twitter unhappy with SBF ‘puff piece’ pushed by mainstream media
When the world realized the fraud Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) committed to building his FTX empire, fellow entrepreneurs, investors and long-time believers unanimously acknowledged the damage caused to the credibility of the crypto ecosystem. On the other hand, mainstream media — that predominantly attacked crypto via negative speculations — has seemingly taken sides with SBF while paying no heed to the losses exceeding billions of dollars incurred by the general public.
CoinTelegraph
Elon Musk says BTC ‘will make it’ — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week on shaky ground after its lowest weekly close in two years. The largest cryptocurrency considerably weakened after last week’s implosion of exchange FTX, continues to grapple with the fallout. In what is becoming an increasingly erratic market, investors are unsure what will happen...
CoinTelegraph
$3 billion in Bitcoin left exchanges this week amid FTX contagion fears
Bitcoin (BTC) investors are withdrawing funds from exchanges at a rate not seen since April 2021, with nearly $3 billion in Bitcoin withdrawn over the past seven days. New data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode shows that the number of wallets receiving BTC from exchange addresses hit almost 90,000 on Nov. 9.
CoinTelegraph
BlockFi denies rumors that majority of its assets were held on FTX
Crypto lender BlockFi issued an official notice to its clients on Nov. 14 denying rumors that the majority of its assets were on FTX prior to the exchange’s collapse. According to an update shared by BlockFi, although a majority of its assets were not on FTX, it still has “significant exposure to FTX and associated corporate entities that encompasses obligations owed to us by Alameda, assets held at FTX.com, and undrawn amounts from our credit line with FTX US.”
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried’s weird, cryptic tweets attract even wilder theories
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, created a strange Twitter thread starting on Nov. 14, attracting the attention and speculation of the crypto community. The latest tweet at the time of writing, posted by Bankman-Fried at 5:30 am UTC on Nov. 15, is...
CoinTelegraph
FTX collapse followed by an uptick in stablecoin inflows and DEX activity
On-chain data from Glassnode show Bitcoin’s (BTC) movements hit a new record for the largest net decline in aggregate BTC balances on exchanges, reducing by 72,900 BTC in one week. A similar movement occurred in April 2020, November 2020 and June 2022, with the current outflow leaving around 2.25...
CoinTelegraph
Former Huobi-linked entity says it has $18.1 million stuck on FTX
According to a new filing with the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Nov. 14, investment holdings company New Huo Technology, formerly known as Huobi Global, has $18.1 million worth of deposits stuck on troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Of this amount, $13.2 million consists of clients’ deposits and $4.9 million comprises assets belonging to Hbit, another subsidiary.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto.com CEO addresses whereabouts of $1B in stablecoins sent to FTX
During a live ask-me-anything (AMA) session with users on Nov. 14, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek explained that the firm sent large-sum stablecoins to troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX to fulfill liquidity within customers’ orders at the time when FTX was still functional. As told by Marszalek:. “Over a year, $1...
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried denies rumors that he fled to Argentina
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has denied speculation that he’s fled to Argentina as the saga surrounding his collapsed cryptocurrency exchange continued to unfold in near-real time on Twitter. In a text message to Reuters on Nov. 12, Bankman-Fried, who also goes by SBF, said he was still in The...
CoinTelegraph
Charities risk losing a generation of donors if they don’t accept crypto
Charities accepting crypto donations are setting themselves up for an entirely new demographic of funders — who just so happen to be one of the most giving, according to charity organizations. Alex Wilson, the co-founder of The Giving Block — a crypto donation platform providing back-end support to charities...
CoinTelegraph
CZ and Saylor urge for crypto self-custody amid increasing uncertainty
Industry heavyweights have urged crypto investors and traders to self-custody their crypto assets amid the significant market uncertainty brought on by the collapse of FTX. In a Nov. 13 tweet to his 7.6 million followers, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao pushed the crypto community to store their own crypto via self-custody crypto wallets.
CoinTelegraph
Caribbean nation St. Kitts and Nevis may adopt Bitcoin Cash as legal tender by March 2023
The Caribbean nation of St. Kitts and Nevis may declare Bitcoin Cash (BCH) legal tender by March 2023. Prime Minister Terrance Drew made that announcement while he spoke at the Bitcoin Cash 2022 conference in St. Kitts on Nov. 12. St. Kitts and Nevis is a member of the Eastern...
CoinTelegraph
AAX reiterates withdrawal halt is unrelated to FTX contagion
Hong Kong-based crypto exchange AAX has reiterated that its suspension of withdrawals on the platform has nothing to do with the ongoing fallout from FTX’s collapse and rumors to the contrary are false. The crypto community reported seeing a “System upgrade notification” message on Nov. 13, which said that...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto token supplies explained: Circulating, maximum and total supply
The crypto token supply establishes how many cryptocurrency coins will exist at any particular time and could be the circulating, maximum or total supply. The total supply of a cryptocurrency refers to the sum of the circulating supply and the coins that are locked up in escrow, a smart contract where a third party temporarily keeps an asset until a particular and agreed condition is met. The maximum supply is the upper limit on the number of tokens that can be created, while the circulating supply is the number of tokens that exist and are available for trade in the market.
Comments / 0