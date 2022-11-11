Stemtech Corp (OTCMKTS: STEK) continues to fall further recently hitting lows of $0.24 per share now that the massive July/August google adds to a landing page promotion is over. At the top of the promotion in August at $11.50 per share STEK reached a market cap of over $1 billion USD, an astronomically high number considering the Company has minimal assets, $33 million in liabilities and averages a little over $1 million in revenues per quarter. We warned investors STEK would end up where it is now in our article in August starting: STEK is a major league promotion from some heavy hitters that could easily go much higher but when the bottom falls out, it could drop fast.”

16 HOURS AGO