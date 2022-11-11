ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

These 3 Discounted Stocks Are Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities Right Now

As the growth stock sell-off gradually morphed into a bear market, many high-quality companies fell sharply despite consistently improving results. Three such examples -- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE), and Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOL) -- all trade at depressed valuations despite growing revenue by 690%, 480%, and 120%, respectively, over the past five years.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum’s pullback at this level offers an entry position for long trades

ETH is on a pullback after a sharp recovery from the current market crash. Investors should watch the 0.236 Fib support level. Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from the 16.69K mark to 17K, injecting a lifeline into the industry. The king coin’s gains also boosted altcoins. Ethereum (ETH), the altcoin king,...
NASDAQ

USA Chip Regulations and What They Mean for Semiconductor Investors

In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss how semiconductor companies are currently dealing with the recent chip regulations. For example, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has designed the A800, a slow-down version of its A100, to bypass export restrictions to countries like China. Jose Najarro seems to have some concerns. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ

2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Motley Fool

Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Glowed Green on Friday

Aurora Cannabis reported large declines in revenue in Q1 2023 -- but its stock is going up anyway. Key to today's move: Aurora's promise to turn "profitable" before the end of this fiscal year. Management says adjusted EBITDA -- but not GAAP profits -- will be profitable by Dec. 31.
Entrepreneur

100 Best Stocks for November

2022 has been a very difficult year for investors as the stock market (SPY) has tumbled into bear market territory. Thus, the strategies that worked so well in 2021 are...
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection.
NASDAQ

Notable ETF Inflow Detected - XLE, EOG, PXD, MPC

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLE) where we have detected an approximate $380.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 475,720,000 to 479,920,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLE, in trading today EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) is up about 3.9%, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) is up about 2.7%, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) is higher by about 2.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLE Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLE, versus its 200 day moving average:
microcapdaily.com

Stemtech Corp (OTCMKTS: STEK) Drifts Lower with Promo Behind it & New Shares Hitting the Market

Stemtech Corp (OTCMKTS: STEK) continues to fall further recently hitting lows of $0.24 per share now that the massive July/August google adds to a landing page promotion is over. At the top of the promotion in August at $11.50 per share STEK reached a market cap of over $1 billion USD, an astronomically high number considering the Company has minimal assets, $33 million in liabilities and averages a little over $1 million in revenues per quarter. We warned investors STEK would end up where it is now in our article in August starting: STEK is a major league promotion from some heavy hitters that could easily go much higher but when the bottom falls out, it could drop fast.”
NASDAQ

Logitech International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LOGI

In trading on Friday, shares of Logitech International SA (Symbol: LOGI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.00, changing hands as high as $62.70 per share. Logitech International SA shares are currently trading up about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Entrepreneur

S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth

Medical device maker DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) has been trading in a fairly tight range recently, holding gains from the company’s third-quarter report in late October. The stock is up 16.33% in the past month. Even before the 19% gap-up following the earnings report, DexCom was already beginning to trend higher.
NASDAQ

IWF, NVDA, V, MA: ETF Inflow Alert

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWF) where we have detected an approximate $371.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 265,400,000 to 267,050,000). Among the largest underlying components of IWF, in trading today NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) is up about 2.2%, Visa Inc (Symbol: V) is up about 0.1%, and Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) is higher by about 1.1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IWF Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IWF, versus its 200 day moving average:
parktelegraph.com

It’s Not Over Yet For AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN)

There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same to $13.09. The AxoGen Inc. has recorded 8,773 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Axogen, Inc Reports 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results.

