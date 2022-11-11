Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
These 3 Discounted Stocks Are Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities Right Now
As the growth stock sell-off gradually morphed into a bear market, many high-quality companies fell sharply despite consistently improving results. Three such examples -- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE), and Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOL) -- all trade at depressed valuations despite growing revenue by 690%, 480%, and 120%, respectively, over the past five years.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s pullback at this level offers an entry position for long trades
ETH is on a pullback after a sharp recovery from the current market crash. Investors should watch the 0.236 Fib support level. Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from the 16.69K mark to 17K, injecting a lifeline into the industry. The king coin’s gains also boosted altcoins. Ethereum (ETH), the altcoin king,...
NASDAQ
USA Chip Regulations and What They Mean for Semiconductor Investors
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss how semiconductor companies are currently dealing with the recent chip regulations. For example, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has designed the A800, a slow-down version of its A100, to bypass export restrictions to countries like China. Jose Najarro seems to have some concerns. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
This Investor Sentiment Indicator Has an Incredibly Successful Track Record of Forecasting Stock Market Bottoms
This metric has historically served as a spot-on measure of investor sentiment.
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Stocks mixed as Wall Street closes strong week; crypto falls
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is largely holding onto its stupendous surge from a day before, and stock indexes are mixed Friday to keep them on track for a strong gain for the week. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% in afternoon trading after drifting between modest...
US tech billionaires made a record $59 billion after Thursday's market rally, granting respite from a very bad year for tech stocks
US tech billionaires made a record $59 billion after Thursday's market rally, per Bloomberg. Jeff Bezos added $10.5 billion to his fortune after Amazon's share price closed 12% higher on Thursday. The tech-focused Nasdaq 100 index closed 7.5% higher on Thursday, but is still 29% lower this year so far.
Motley Fool
Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Glowed Green on Friday
Aurora Cannabis reported large declines in revenue in Q1 2023 -- but its stock is going up anyway. Key to today's move: Aurora's promise to turn "profitable" before the end of this fiscal year. Management says adjusted EBITDA -- but not GAAP profits -- will be profitable by Dec. 31.
100 Best Stocks for November
2022 has been a very difficult year for investors as the stock market (SPY) has tumbled into bear market territory. Thus, the strategies that worked so well in 2021 are...
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks
It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection.
Apple saw its market value soar nearly $191 billion in a single day — a record for a US-listed company
Tech giant Apple's market value soared a record $190.9 billion on Thursday, per Bloomberg. Its market cap skyrocketed to $2.34 trillion, thanks to Apple's shares soaring 9% amid a broader rally. It is the world's most valuable company again, after briefly being dethroned by Saudi Aramco earlier this year. Tech...
NASDAQ
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - XLE, EOG, PXD, MPC
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLE) where we have detected an approximate $380.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 475,720,000 to 479,920,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLE, in trading today EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) is up about 3.9%, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) is up about 2.7%, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) is higher by about 2.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLE Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLE, versus its 200 day moving average:
microcapdaily.com
Stemtech Corp (OTCMKTS: STEK) Drifts Lower with Promo Behind it & New Shares Hitting the Market
Stemtech Corp (OTCMKTS: STEK) continues to fall further recently hitting lows of $0.24 per share now that the massive July/August google adds to a landing page promotion is over. At the top of the promotion in August at $11.50 per share STEK reached a market cap of over $1 billion USD, an astronomically high number considering the Company has minimal assets, $33 million in liabilities and averages a little over $1 million in revenues per quarter. We warned investors STEK would end up where it is now in our article in August starting: STEK is a major league promotion from some heavy hitters that could easily go much higher but when the bottom falls out, it could drop fast.”
NASDAQ
Logitech International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LOGI
In trading on Friday, shares of Logitech International SA (Symbol: LOGI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.00, changing hands as high as $62.70 per share. Logitech International SA shares are currently trading up about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
As much as $2 billion in FTX customers' funds has reportedly vanished from the collapsed crypto exchange
A "back door" into FTX's books could have allowed ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to quietly transfer $10 billion to trading firm Alameda, Reuters reported.
Inflation has already peaked and it's time for investors to get back into stocks, according to JPMorgan Asset Management's chief strategist
Inflation has already showed signs of peaking, and it's time for investors to get back into stocks and bonds, according to JPMorgan's David Kelly. "This is a time to be overweight equities for the long-term investor, and I think bonds are back," he told Bloomberg TV. Sentiment may be too...
US stocks rise as easing China COVID restrictions leave stocks stronger for the week
US stocks advanced on Friday after a seesaw session that was jolted by FTX's bankruptcy filing. The S&P 500 marked its best weekly gain since in June, aided by cooler October inflation. China has eased COVID-related restrictions, aiding in gains for equities. US stocks ended Friday's session higher, with investors...
S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
Medical device maker DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) has been trading in a fairly tight range recently, holding gains from the company’s third-quarter report in late October. The stock is up 16.33% in the past month. Even before the 19% gap-up following the earnings report, DexCom was already beginning to trend higher.
NASDAQ
IWF, NVDA, V, MA: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWF) where we have detected an approximate $371.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 265,400,000 to 267,050,000). Among the largest underlying components of IWF, in trading today NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) is up about 2.2%, Visa Inc (Symbol: V) is up about 0.1%, and Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) is higher by about 1.1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IWF Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IWF, versus its 200 day moving average:
parktelegraph.com
It’s Not Over Yet For AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN)
There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same to $13.09. The AxoGen Inc. has recorded 8,773 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Axogen, Inc Reports 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results.
