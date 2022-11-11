ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report

Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
NASDAQ

These 3 Discounted Stocks Are Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities Right Now

As the growth stock sell-off gradually morphed into a bear market, many high-quality companies fell sharply despite consistently improving results. Three such examples -- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE), and Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOL) -- all trade at depressed valuations despite growing revenue by 690%, 480%, and 120%, respectively, over the past five years.
ambcrypto.com

Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can LINK reach $200 by 2025?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The past few days have been extremely volatile for LINK, the native token of Chainlink. The token set a 10-week high on 8 November as it reached $9.038 after getting off to a rocky start at the beginning of the month. However, the gains were short-lived and were reversed the very next day as LINK tanked more than 34%, tumbling all the way down to $5.93.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Between $1 Billion and $2 Billion of FTX Customer Funds Have Disappeared, SBF Had a Secret ‘Back Door' to Transfer Billions: Report

Reuters reports that at least $1 billion worth of customer funds have vanished from the failed crypto exchange. Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried transferred $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to the digital asset trading house, Alameda Research. As Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX...
ambcrypto.com

Sportinfinity (ISPORT) : An incredible crypto winter presale investment platform

At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency space is firmly in a bear market. However, market-wide decreases mask a variety of intricacies and outliers. As such many investors are looking for the best recession-proof cryptos with strong upside potential. Importantly, some cryptocurrencies show more potential than others. With this in...
Fortune

The historic crypto bubble: Bitcoin is now the fifth-biggest wipeout of all time, BofA says, with a shocking chart of the last 50 years in finance

The crypto industry is once again feeling the chill of winter. Bitcoin is experiencing one of the biggest crashes in history—that’s apparent. But Bank of America Research’s Flow Show research note has crunched data and put it in historic terms: It’s the fifth-worst collapse of an asset in financial history, nearly as great in scale as the Mississippi & South Sea Co. History buffs would know that episode better as the South Sea Bubble, and it was so long ago—the early 1700s—that the United States did not yet exist and the U.K. was involved in the War of the Spanish Succession.
forkast.news

Ark Invest swoops in to buy US$21.4 mln in Coinbase shares

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management seized the opportunity provided by Wednesday’s market downturn to snatch a chunk of Coinbase stock. Ark Invest purchased 420,949 shares of Coinbase (COIN), among the largest U.S.-based crypto exchanges, worth just under US$21.4 million, according to the firm’s daily trade brief. The...
u.today

ADA, SHIB and XRP Surge as Bitcoin Climbs $17,000: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
blockchainmagazine.net

Ten Best Web3 Shares To Invest For Massive Profit

Wall Street is becoming interested in Web3, often known as Web 3.0. People think of it as a paradigm shift in finance that will make it easier for people to use the Internet. Web 3.0 ushers in the third generation of internet services for websites and apps, emphasizing establishing a knowledge-based and semantic web via machine-based information comprehension. Developing more intelligent, networked, and accessible websites is one of Web 3.0’s primary goals. Consequently, this new form of internet-based stock is drawing the interest of investors. Due to Web 3.0’s growing popularity, the following ten Web 3.0 stocks are projected to produce profits in 2023. The top ten Web 3.0 stocks that will reach new heights in 2023 are mentioned below.
Entrepreneur

S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth

Medical device maker DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) has been trading in a fairly tight range recently, holding gains from the company’s third-quarter report in late October. The stock is up 16.33% in the past month. Even before the 19% gap-up following the earnings report, DexCom was already beginning to trend higher.
u.today

Ripple Helps Move Almost Billion XRP As Price Begins to Recover

NASDAQ

IWF, NVDA, V, MA: ETF Inflow Alert

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWF) where we have detected an approximate $371.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 265,400,000 to 267,050,000). Among the largest underlying components of IWF, in trading today NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) is up about 2.2%, Visa Inc (Symbol: V) is up about 0.1%, and Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) is higher by about 1.1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IWF Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IWF, versus its 200 day moving average:
coingeek.com

Robinhood pledges commitment to digital assets amid steep drop in revenue

Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) released its Q3 report showing a fall in revenue, but the firm says it does little to dampen its digital asset efforts in the future. The brokerage firm recorded a 12% quarter-on-quarter loss in monthly active users while notional volume tumbled by 24%, spelling worry for investors. Revenues from digital assets, an area in which Robinhood had scored relative success, fell below expectations with a 12% slide in Q3.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Plunges Toward $16K on More FTX Bad News (Market Watch)

Crypto markets shed another $30 billion following the news of FTX’s bankruptcy and, subsequently, the reported hack. The past couple of days have been a complete rollercoaster in the cryptocurrency field, and there are no signs of slowing down. Just yesterday, FTX officially filed for voluntary Chapter 11 Bankruptcy...

