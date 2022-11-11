Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report
Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
Business Insider
An investor with a $1.8 million portfolio says he sees financial crises as the perfect time to invest in stocks — here's his strategy
This is an edited, translated version of an article that originally appeared on November 3, 2022. Insider has verified his portfolio with documentation. Tim Schäfer, 50, is a financial journalist and investor who lives in New York City's Manhattan. He started investing in the stock market 30 years ago...
NASDAQ
These 3 Discounted Stocks Are Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities Right Now
As the growth stock sell-off gradually morphed into a bear market, many high-quality companies fell sharply despite consistently improving results. Three such examples -- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE), and Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOL) -- all trade at depressed valuations despite growing revenue by 690%, 480%, and 120%, respectively, over the past five years.
Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market
A historically bad year for Wall Street is a gift for long-term investors with cash at the ready.
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can LINK reach $200 by 2025?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The past few days have been extremely volatile for LINK, the native token of Chainlink. The token set a 10-week high on 8 November as it reached $9.038 after getting off to a rocky start at the beginning of the month. However, the gains were short-lived and were reversed the very next day as LINK tanked more than 34%, tumbling all the way down to $5.93.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Between $1 Billion and $2 Billion of FTX Customer Funds Have Disappeared, SBF Had a Secret ‘Back Door' to Transfer Billions: Report
Reuters reports that at least $1 billion worth of customer funds have vanished from the failed crypto exchange. Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried transferred $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to the digital asset trading house, Alameda Research. As Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX...
ambcrypto.com
Sportinfinity (ISPORT) : An incredible crypto winter presale investment platform
At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency space is firmly in a bear market. However, market-wide decreases mask a variety of intricacies and outliers. As such many investors are looking for the best recession-proof cryptos with strong upside potential. Importantly, some cryptocurrencies show more potential than others. With this in...
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November
These Buffett-backed stocks are strong buys on the heels of recent market volatility.
The historic crypto bubble: Bitcoin is now the fifth-biggest wipeout of all time, BofA says, with a shocking chart of the last 50 years in finance
The crypto industry is once again feeling the chill of winter. Bitcoin is experiencing one of the biggest crashes in history—that’s apparent. But Bank of America Research’s Flow Show research note has crunched data and put it in historic terms: It’s the fifth-worst collapse of an asset in financial history, nearly as great in scale as the Mississippi & South Sea Co. History buffs would know that episode better as the South Sea Bubble, and it was so long ago—the early 1700s—that the United States did not yet exist and the U.K. was involved in the War of the Spanish Succession.
forkast.news
Ark Invest swoops in to buy US$21.4 mln in Coinbase shares
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management seized the opportunity provided by Wednesday’s market downturn to snatch a chunk of Coinbase stock. Ark Invest purchased 420,949 shares of Coinbase (COIN), among the largest U.S.-based crypto exchanges, worth just under US$21.4 million, according to the firm’s daily trade brief. The...
u.today
ADA, SHIB and XRP Surge as Bitcoin Climbs $17,000: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
blockchainmagazine.net
Ten Best Web3 Shares To Invest For Massive Profit
Wall Street is becoming interested in Web3, often known as Web 3.0. People think of it as a paradigm shift in finance that will make it easier for people to use the Internet. Web 3.0 ushers in the third generation of internet services for websites and apps, emphasizing establishing a knowledge-based and semantic web via machine-based information comprehension. Developing more intelligent, networked, and accessible websites is one of Web 3.0’s primary goals. Consequently, this new form of internet-based stock is drawing the interest of investors. Due to Web 3.0’s growing popularity, the following ten Web 3.0 stocks are projected to produce profits in 2023. The top ten Web 3.0 stocks that will reach new heights in 2023 are mentioned below.
Goldman Sachs just announced its newest partner class. From trading to investment banking, here's the businesses that got the most, and least, love.
Hiya! It's Dan DeFrancesco checking in from NYC. It's been a long week for many of us, but we're almost there. On tap today we've got the latest on the FTX-Binance drama, Elon's plans for turning Twitter into a fintech, and how to navigate your next job interview. But first,...
S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
Medical device maker DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) has been trading in a fairly tight range recently, holding gains from the company’s third-quarter report in late October. The stock is up 16.33% in the past month. Even before the 19% gap-up following the earnings report, DexCom was already beginning to trend higher.
u.today
Ripple Helps Move Almost Billion XRP As Price Begins to Recover
NASDAQ
IWF, NVDA, V, MA: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWF) where we have detected an approximate $371.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 265,400,000 to 267,050,000). Among the largest underlying components of IWF, in trading today NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) is up about 2.2%, Visa Inc (Symbol: V) is up about 0.1%, and Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) is higher by about 1.1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IWF Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IWF, versus its 200 day moving average:
2 ETFs to Help Diversify Your Portfolio Right Now
October’s inflation data came in cooler than expected. However, with the Fed not expected to make any significant change to its stance based on the latest inflation, a mild recession...
coingeek.com
Robinhood pledges commitment to digital assets amid steep drop in revenue
Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) released its Q3 report showing a fall in revenue, but the firm says it does little to dampen its digital asset efforts in the future. The brokerage firm recorded a 12% quarter-on-quarter loss in monthly active users while notional volume tumbled by 24%, spelling worry for investors. Revenues from digital assets, an area in which Robinhood had scored relative success, fell below expectations with a 12% slide in Q3.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Plunges Toward $16K on More FTX Bad News (Market Watch)
Crypto markets shed another $30 billion following the news of FTX’s bankruptcy and, subsequently, the reported hack. The past couple of days have been a complete rollercoaster in the cryptocurrency field, and there are no signs of slowing down. Just yesterday, FTX officially filed for voluntary Chapter 11 Bankruptcy...
