TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE:GSQ; OTCQB:GMSQF; FRA:29Q1) ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Ms. Jeremi Gorman has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors as an independent director, effective immediately. Ms. Gorman is a highly experienced senior executive, digital media thought leader, and advertising luminary. She holds the position of President Worldwide Advertising at Netflix and, prior to joining Netflix, served as the Chief Business Officer at Snap Inc. Ms. Gorman brings critical thinking and a wealth of business experience to GameSquare.

4 HOURS AGO