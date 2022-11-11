Read full article on original website
What in the World Just Happened? Battered Vikings Beat the Bills
At some point, the comebacks have to be taken seriously. Without Cam Dantzler and Dalvin Tomlinson, and after losing both Christian Darrisaw and Akayleb Evans, the Minnesota Vikings somehow completed a 17-point comeback on the road to beat the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills, 33-30. Things got off to a...
Vikings Sign Another TE
The tight end shuffle continues for the Minnesota Vikings into Week 11. Less than 24 hours after their outrageous victory in Buffalo against the Bils, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was back at work. On Monday afternoon, the Vikings sign another TE. That tight end is former Jacksonville Jaguar, James O’Shaughnessy. The...
Vikings Secondary Takes Big Hit as Starter Heads to IR
After leaving last weekend’s game against the Washington Commanders with an ankle injury, it seems the ailment has not progressed as the week goes along. Dantzler sat out all of this week’s practice in preparation for the Buffalo Bills. Now, the Vikings secondary takes a big hit as starting CB Cam Dantzler heads to injured reserve. He will miss at least the next four games.
Vikings Sign CB Duke Shelley to Active Roster
The Minnesota Vikings have begun making the finishing touches on what will be their 53-man roster ahead of their game against the Buffalo Bills. Among those final moves included signing CB Duke Shelley from the practice squad to the active roster. The most likely reasoning behind this move involves the...
Rookie Tight End Elevated off Vikings Practice Squad Again
The Minnesota Vikings have continuously been forced to shuffle their tight end lineups for a multitude of reasons. Between injuries, trades, and other teams snatching players off the practice squad, it’s been a series of musical chairs for the Vikings at that position. One member of this musical chairs...
Questions Answered: Dantzler’s Indefinite Absence, CB Depth, Duke Shelley
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 12th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Signs Point to Josh Allen Starting for Bills on Sunday
After suffering what is being called a sprained elbow during last weekend’s loss to the New York Jets, there was some speculation regarding whether or not Josh Allen would be starting against the Vikings. However, on the eve of the game, all signs have begun pointing towards Allen playing this weekend.
Vikings Podcast: Beauty in Buffalo
I’m sure I’m not alone when I say that I’m left with a sense of stunned bewilderment from the Buffalo game. The podcast episode thus considers the Vikings’ most recent win. Notes from the North – hosted by yours truly and Sam – seeks to offer some insight about the game.
Questions Answered: Super Bowl Hype, Vikings as Home Dogs, Andrew Booth
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 14th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Week 10 Inactives for Bills and Vikings
With the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings set to kick off in just about an hour, the two teams have released their inactives lists for Week 10. For the Vikings, there are no real surprises on the list. Their inactives are as follows:. OLB Luiji Vilain. OLB Benton Whitley. G/C...
Cardiac Vikes—This is Who They Are—Get Used to It
In the aftermath of the Minnesota Vikings’ thrilling comeback upset of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, many of us in Purple Nation may be scratching our heads in wonderment. Looking as though we’re recovering from a week-long bender, our exhilaration from Sunday’s revelry most certainly is mixed with some perplexing bemusement on Monday morning.
With Bills Looming, a Vikings Love Letter
It’s not you, it’s me. I have trust issues. I see you working so hard, winning seven of eight games this year, and I’m so proud of you. I want to believe you’ll beat the Buffalo Bills this Sunday, that you’ll storm through the playoffs, that you’ll get back to the Super Bowl, that you’ll finally deliver the Lombardi Trophy to us all here in Minneapolis.
This Four-Week Stretch Will Define the Vikings Season
Thursday night’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers marked the official beginning of the second half of the 2022 NFL regular season. While the Vikings have not quite reached the halfway point of their 17-game schedule, the four-week stretch between now and the beginning of December will define the Vikings season in 2022.
The Vikings’ Depth Chart Leading Into their Bills Game
The Buffalo Bills are arguably the best team in the NFL. True, their 2 losses leave them behind a couple other teams – such as the Vikings – but it’d be tough to make an airtight argument for a different team being definitively better. Kevin O’Connell will thus be looking to pull off the upset today. The Vikings depth chart gives a sense of who will be available for the game.
It’s Time to Take the 2022 Vikings Seriously
I’ll be completely honest; I’m still trying to figure out how the heck the Vikings won that game. Unless you live under a rock, you’ve heard about the Minnesota Vikings latest comeback victory. This time, Kirk Cousins and the gang surmounted a 17-point deficit in the second half to upset the Buffalo Bills at home. And as a result, it’s time to take 2022 Vikings seriously.
