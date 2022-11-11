The ‘Fintech Foundation’ will offer emerging Fintech businesses the support they need to take the next step in their growth journey. Working alongside its partners, Integrated Finance will provide businesses who are accepted to the programme with the guidance required to take a solution from ideation to launch, as well as offering access to best-in-class providers, and the technologies needed to build a truly scalable business. The programme is designed to ensure more innovative Fintech businesses get to market and improve the provision of financial services globally.

3 HOURS AGO