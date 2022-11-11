NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump hotel in Washington took in more than $750,000 from six foreign governments at sensitive moments in their U.S. relations, with guests spending as much as $10,000 per room a night. That is according to documents from the Trump company’s former accountants released Monday by a Democratic-led congressional committee. The Trump hotel got $259,724 on a visit by a Malaysian prime minister while the U.S. was investigating his role in a money laundering scandal. The Saudis spent at least $164,929 after its invasion of Qatar. The Trump Organization said it didn’t benefit from the spending and didn’t profit from the presidency.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO