Customers who trusted crypto giant FTX may be left with nothing
As the dust settles from one of the most shocking financial implosions in history, one of the key unknowns is how much customers who can’t access their money expect to get back from FTX, the crypto exchange that filed for bankruptcy last week. The answer, according to legal experts,...
Fed Vice Chair Brainard is ‘reassured’ by inflation report
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said she was encouraged by last week’s U.S. inflation report, which pointed to slower price increases, and said the Fed would likely soon reduce the size of its interest rate hikes. Brainard’s comments, during a discussion at Bloomberg, were more positive toward the inflation report than were those of several of her Fed colleagues last week. Some central bank officials have sought to temper the stock market’s ebullient response to last week’s better-than-expected inflation report, which suggested that the rampant price spikes of the past 18 months were slowing.
Binance proposes fund to save crypto from future failures
NEW YORK (AP) — Cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance is proposing the creation of a rescue fund that would save otherwise healthy crypto companies from failure. It’s an effort to stave off the cascading effects of last week’s implosion of FTX, the world’s third-largest crypto exchange. Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao posted on Twitter that his company would create an industry-recovery fund to help cryptocurrency companies that are otherwise strong but are facing a liquidity crisis. Zhao provided no details on the fund’s size or scope, or how the funds would be distributed.
Warren Buffett’s company buys $4 billion stake in Taiwanese chip giant TSMC
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company surged on Tuesday after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it had purchased a $4.1 billion stake in one of the world’s largest chipmakers. In a filing with the United States’ Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Berkshire Hathaway said it acquired...
US wholesale inflation eases to 8%, 4th straight slowdown
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level rose 8% in October from 12 months earlier, the fourth straight decline and the latest sign that inflation pressures in the United States are easing from painfully high levels. On a monthly basis, the government said Tuesday that its...
Hold off on big purchases like TVs, Jeff Bezos warns
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as the global economy contends with a downturn and faces a possible recession. The business leader offered his starkest advice yet on a faltering economy in an exclusive sit-down interview with...
‘I’m not looking for conflict’: Biden discusses three-hour meeting with Xi
President Joe Biden held a three-hour talk Monday with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, their first in-person encounter since Biden took office and an opportunity that both sides appeared to hope would lead to an improvement in rapidly deteriorating relations. Emerging afterward, Biden told reporters he was “open and candid”...
Canadians Unwilling to Give up Dining out, Vacation, and Streaming TV Service Despite Budget Pressures From Inflation
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- A new Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) survey of Canadian homeowners examined the impact inflation is having on the Canadian home with almost 90% of respondents reporting that inflation is impacting their household budget. More than 60% said that the higher prices that have resulted from inflation has caused them to put off home repairs, renovations or upgrades. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005411/en/ Tough Spending Choices: Canadians are least willing to give up these three things to help balance their budgets. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Japan’s economy shrinks as consumers hold back on spending
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy has contracted at an annual rate of 1.2% in the July-September quarter, as consumption declined amid rising prices. Seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product for the world’s third-largest economy shrank 0.3% on-quarter, according to government Cabinet Office data. The annual rate shows how the economy would have grown if the quarterly rate were to continue for a year. Japan’s GDP, or the sum of the value of a nation’s products and services, was weaker than analysts had expected, coming after three quarters of moderate growth. The coronavirus pandemic has slammed production and tourism in Japan.
Documents show big foreign gov’t spending at Trump hotel
NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump hotel in Washington took in more than $750,000 from six foreign governments at sensitive moments in their U.S. relations, with guests spending as much as $10,000 per room a night. That is according to documents from the Trump company’s former accountants released Monday by a Democratic-led congressional committee. The Trump hotel got $259,724 on a visit by a Malaysian prime minister while the U.S. was investigating his role in a money laundering scandal. The Saudis spent at least $164,929 after its invasion of Qatar. The Trump Organization said it didn’t benefit from the spending and didn’t profit from the presidency.
