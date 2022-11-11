Read full article on original website
These 3 Discounted Stocks Are Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities Right Now
As the growth stock sell-off gradually morphed into a bear market, many high-quality companies fell sharply despite consistently improving results. Three such examples -- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE), and Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOL) -- all trade at depressed valuations despite growing revenue by 690%, 480%, and 120%, respectively, over the past five years.
Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market
A historically bad year for Wall Street is a gift for long-term investors with cash at the ready.
Coinbase Stock (COIN) Leaps in Response to FTX Bankruptcy Filing
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is seeing its stock rise in the aftermath of the FTX Exchange collapse. Coinbase’s shares opened at $47.53 and fell to $46.25, but after news broke that FTX had filed for bankruptcy, the stock shot up to $56.68, an increase of more than 22%.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
The year is drawing to a close, and for many investors, it will be a year best forgotten. Unless things significantly change, the Nasdaq Composite is likely to be down for the year and post its largest yearly decline since 2008. Still, its not all bad news. Bad years for...
Could News From This Warren Buffett Favorite Signal a Great Future for Video Game Stocks?
Video game stocks offer compelling value for investors amid strong demand for new game releases.
FTX's crypto empire was reportedly run by a bunch of roommates in the Bahamas who dated each other, according to the news site that helped trigger the company's sudden collapse
CoinDesk reported Thursday that FTX was run by a "cabal of roommates." These roommates also were reportedly in and out of dating relationships with each other. CoinDesk also leaked the balance sheet that led to the unraveling of SBF's empire. As Sam Bankman-Fried falls further down the cryptocurrency mineshaft, the...
Thirty-year old crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried was worth $16 billion. 94% of that was wiped out in just one day.
Sam Bankman-Fried saw nearly all of his net worth wiped out in a day. His crypto-exchange platform, FTX, was seemingly on the verge of collapse before Binance agreed to buy it on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried saw his next worth plunge 94% in one day, the largest drop ever for a billionaire,...
From $26 Billion to Nothing: The Rise and Fall of SBF and FTX
Sam Bankman-Fried’s net worth evaporated this week alongside his businesses—and apparently billions’ worth of customer assets. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s estimated fortune fell from $16 billion earlier this week to effectively nothing, according to a report. The crypto exchange faced a liquidity crunch and is alleged...
Canadian teachers could have a $95 million hole in their pensions due to the FTX crypto implosion
The crisis at cryptocurrency exchange FTX is having ramifications far and wide. Now Canada’s third largest pension plan is revealing details about its exposure to the troubled company led by 30-year-old crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried. On Thursday, the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP) released a statement saying that in...
The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Inflation has already peaked and it's time for investors to get back into stocks, according to JPMorgan Asset Management's chief strategist
Inflation has already showed signs of peaking, and it's time for investors to get back into stocks and bonds, according to JPMorgan's David Kelly. "This is a time to be overweight equities for the long-term investor, and I think bonds are back," he told Bloomberg TV. Sentiment may be too...
Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you continue HODLing ALGO?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. A decentralized, self-sustaining blockchain network that enables a wide range of applications is called Algorand. The Algorand blockchain’s native token, ALGO, is employed for transaction fees and network security. With a token price of $2.40, Algorand (ALGO) held its initial coin offering (ICO) in June 2019.
FTX held just $900 million in easy-to-sell assets but $9 billion in liabilities the day before it imploded, report says
FTX held $900 million in liquid assets but $9 billion of liabilities on its balance sheet, per the FT. The biggest part of those assets was $470 million of Robinhood shares, the FT reported. That stock is owned by a Sam Bankman-Fried entity not listed in FTX's bankruptcy filing Friday.
As much as $2 billion in FTX customers' funds has reportedly vanished from the collapsed crypto exchange
A "back door" into FTX's books could have allowed ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to quietly transfer $10 billion to trading firm Alameda, Reuters reported.
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - XLE, EOG, PXD, MPC
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLE) where we have detected an approximate $380.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 475,720,000 to 479,920,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLE, in trading today EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) is up about 3.9%, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) is up about 2.7%, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) is higher by about 2.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLE Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLE, versus its 200 day moving average:
After Binance says saving FTX is ‘beyond our control,’ what’s next for SBF—and crypto as a whole?
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried could be forced to consider bankruptcy for the troubled crypto exchange after Binance backed out of a deal to acquire the company. Barely a day after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said his company wanted to buy competing crypto exchange FTX, the deal is off. The Wall...
Stemtech Corp (OTCMKTS: STEK) Drifts Lower with Promo Behind it & New Shares Hitting the Market
Stemtech Corp (OTCMKTS: STEK) continues to fall further recently hitting lows of $0.24 per share now that the massive July/August google adds to a landing page promotion is over. At the top of the promotion in August at $11.50 per share STEK reached a market cap of over $1 billion USD, an astronomically high number considering the Company has minimal assets, $33 million in liabilities and averages a little over $1 million in revenues per quarter. We warned investors STEK would end up where it is now in our article in August starting: STEK is a major league promotion from some heavy hitters that could easily go much higher but when the bottom falls out, it could drop fast.”
FTX's liquidity crisis shows that debt is toxic for crypto and investors should not lever up highly volatile assets, Tether co-founder says
FTX's liquidity crisis shows how debt is toxic to crypto, according to Tether co-founder William Quigley. Quigley pointed to companies taking on massive amounts of debt in 2021, which spurred more volatility in the industry. "It just violates a basic principle of finance; you don't lever up highly volatile assets,"...
Tron [TRX]: USDD de-peg, FTX collapse, and everything that might affect you
Tron’s stablecoin USDD de-pegged following significant USDD conversions to USDT and USDC. TRX has since recorded massive coin distribution leading to a further price decline amid the FTX debacle. Amid the general cryptocurrency market’s decline due to the collapse of FTX, Tron’s [TRX] algorithmic stablecoin Decentralized USD (USDD) fell...
Logitech International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LOGI
In trading on Friday, shares of Logitech International SA (Symbol: LOGI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.00, changing hands as high as $62.70 per share. Logitech International SA shares are currently trading up about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
