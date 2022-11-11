ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

These 3 Discounted Stocks Are Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities Right Now

As the growth stock sell-off gradually morphed into a bear market, many high-quality companies fell sharply despite consistently improving results. Three such examples -- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE), and Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOL) -- all trade at depressed valuations despite growing revenue by 690%, 480%, and 120%, respectively, over the past five years.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Stock (COIN) Leaps in Response to FTX Bankruptcy Filing

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is seeing its stock rise in the aftermath of the FTX Exchange collapse. Coinbase’s shares opened at $47.53 and fell to $46.25, but after news broke that FTX had filed for bankruptcy, the stock shot up to $56.68, an increase of more than 22%.
msn.com

Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

The year is drawing to a close, and for many investors, it will be a year best forgotten. Unless things significantly change, the Nasdaq Composite is likely to be down for the year and post its largest yearly decline since 2008. Still, its not all bad news. Bad years for...
Business Insider

FTX's crypto empire was reportedly run by a bunch of roommates in the Bahamas who dated each other, according to the news site that helped trigger the company's sudden collapse

CoinDesk reported Thursday that FTX was run by a "cabal of roommates." These roommates also were reportedly in and out of dating relationships with each other. CoinDesk also leaked the balance sheet that led to the unraveling of SBF's empire. As Sam Bankman-Fried falls further down the cryptocurrency mineshaft, the...
decrypt.co

From $26 Billion to Nothing: The Rise and Fall of SBF and FTX

Sam Bankman-Fried’s net worth evaporated this week alongside his businesses—and apparently billions’ worth of customer assets. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s estimated fortune fell from $16 billion earlier this week to effectively nothing, according to a report. The crypto exchange faced a liquidity crunch and is alleged...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motley Fool

The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
ambcrypto.com

Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you continue HODLing ALGO?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. A decentralized, self-sustaining blockchain network that enables a wide range of applications is called Algorand. The Algorand blockchain’s native token, ALGO, is employed for transaction fees and network security. With a token price of $2.40, Algorand (ALGO) held its initial coin offering (ICO) in June 2019.
NASDAQ

Notable ETF Inflow Detected - XLE, EOG, PXD, MPC

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLE) where we have detected an approximate $380.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 475,720,000 to 479,920,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLE, in trading today EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) is up about 3.9%, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) is up about 2.7%, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) is higher by about 2.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLE Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLE, versus its 200 day moving average:
microcapdaily.com

Stemtech Corp (OTCMKTS: STEK) Drifts Lower with Promo Behind it & New Shares Hitting the Market

Stemtech Corp (OTCMKTS: STEK) continues to fall further recently hitting lows of $0.24 per share now that the massive July/August google adds to a landing page promotion is over. At the top of the promotion in August at $11.50 per share STEK reached a market cap of over $1 billion USD, an astronomically high number considering the Company has minimal assets, $33 million in liabilities and averages a little over $1 million in revenues per quarter. We warned investors STEK would end up where it is now in our article in August starting: STEK is a major league promotion from some heavy hitters that could easily go much higher but when the bottom falls out, it could drop fast.”
ambcrypto.com

Tron [TRX]: USDD de-peg, FTX collapse, and everything that might affect you

Tron’s stablecoin USDD de-pegged following significant USDD conversions to USDT and USDC. TRX has since recorded massive coin distribution leading to a further price decline amid the FTX debacle. Amid the general cryptocurrency market’s decline due to the collapse of FTX, Tron’s [TRX] algorithmic stablecoin Decentralized USD (USDD) fell...
NASDAQ

Logitech International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LOGI

In trading on Friday, shares of Logitech International SA (Symbol: LOGI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.00, changing hands as high as $62.70 per share. Logitech International SA shares are currently trading up about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

