G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Leaders of the world's largest economies appeared ready Tuesday to convey a strong message from most condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the group to maintain pressure on Moscow over its nine-month war that has devastated Ukraine and roiled the global economy.
Albania: Wrong for Britain to blame Tirana on migrants
Albania's prime minister says Britain is carrying out a "calculated attack" on his country by blaming it for the increased number of immigrants crossing the English Channel illegally
US Navy: 70 tons of missile fuel from Iran to Yemen seized
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship bound to Yemen from Iran, the first-such seizure in that country’s yearslong war as a cease-fire there has broken down. The Navy said the amount of ammonium perchlorate discovered could fuel more than a dozen medium-range ballistic missiles, the same weapons Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have used to target both forces allied to the country’s internationally recognized government and the Saudi-led coalition that supports them. The apparent rearming effort comes as Iran has threatened Saudi Arabia, the United States and other nations over the monthslong protests calling for the overthrow the Islamic Republic’s theocracy. Tehran blames foreign powers — rather than its own frustrated population — for fomenting the protests, which have seen at least 344 people killed and 15,820 people arrested amid a widening crackdown on dissent there. The Houthis could not be immediately reached for comment. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Germany's 1st LNG terminal takes shape at North Sea port
Germany has marked the completion of port facilities for the first of five planned liquefied natural gas terminals it is scrambling to put in place as it replaces the Russian pipeline gas that once accounted for more than half of its supplies
Imprisoned Egyptian activist calls off hunger strike
The family of imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah says they received a letter from him on Tuesday saying he's called off his hunger strike
UN: World’s population hits 8 billion on Tuesday
The United Nations said the world population hit 8 billion people on Tuesday, although overall growth rates in the total population are slowing. The 8 billionth person was born somewhere in the world on Tuesday, according to UN projections. The population milestone was reached owing to a gradual increase in...
