USA Chip Regulations and What They Mean for Semiconductor Investors
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss how semiconductor companies are currently dealing with the recent chip regulations. For example, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has designed the A800, a slow-down version of its A100, to bypass export restrictions to countries like China. Jose Najarro seems to have some concerns. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
There are several tech stocks out there trading at deep discounts and the panel thinks three are ready to bounce back.
It’s Not Over Yet For AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN)
There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same to $13.09. The AxoGen Inc. has recorded 8,773 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Axogen, Inc Reports 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results.
S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
Medical device maker DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) has been trading in a fairly tight range recently, holding gains from the company’s third-quarter report in late October. The stock is up 16.33% in the past month. Even before the 19% gap-up following the earnings report, DexCom was already beginning to trend higher.
IWF, NVDA, V, MA: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWF) where we have detected an approximate $371.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 265,400,000 to 267,050,000). Among the largest underlying components of IWF, in trading today NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) is up about 2.2%, Visa Inc (Symbol: V) is up about 0.1%, and Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) is higher by about 1.1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IWF Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IWF, versus its 200 day moving average:
US tech billionaires made a record $59 billion after Thursday's market rally, granting respite from a very bad year for tech stocks
US tech billionaires made a record $59 billion after Thursday's market rally, per Bloomberg. Jeff Bezos added $10.5 billion to his fortune after Amazon's share price closed 12% higher on Thursday. The tech-focused Nasdaq 100 index closed 7.5% higher on Thursday, but is still 29% lower this year so far.
Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks
It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection.
Mega-cap tech stocks are poised to drop as earnings for giants like Alphabet and Meta have left investors 'screaming for financial discipline,' analyst says
Mega-cap stocks could see a valuation reset as Meta and Alphabet earnings have disappointed, an analyst said. Tech giants are seeing less advertising revenue, but traditional ad agencies haven't been hit as hard, suggesting industry-specific troubles. The New York Stock Exchange's senior market strategist explained how the market could react...
Motley Fool
Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Glowed Green on Friday
Aurora Cannabis reported large declines in revenue in Q1 2023 -- but its stock is going up anyway. Key to today's move: Aurora's promise to turn "profitable" before the end of this fiscal year. Management says adjusted EBITDA -- but not GAAP profits -- will be profitable by Dec. 31.
Coinbase Stock (COIN) Leaps in Response to FTX Bankruptcy Filing
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is seeing its stock rise in the aftermath of the FTX Exchange collapse. Coinbase’s shares opened at $47.53 and fell to $46.25, but after news broke that FTX had filed for bankruptcy, the stock shot up to $56.68, an increase of more than 22%.
Apple saw its market value soar nearly $191 billion in a single day — a record for a US-listed company
Tech giant Apple's market value soared a record $190.9 billion on Thursday, per Bloomberg. Its market cap skyrocketed to $2.34 trillion, thanks to Apple's shares soaring 9% amid a broader rally. It is the world's most valuable company again, after briefly being dethroned by Saudi Aramco earlier this year. Tech...
100 Best Stocks for November
2022 has been a very difficult year for investors as the stock market (SPY) has tumbled into bear market territory. Thus, the strategies that worked so well in 2021 are...
CNBC
Investors have been fleeing Big Tech for 'old economy' stocks. Here’s what it means for our holdings
The world's biggest technology companies, once the darlings of Wall Street, have lost roughly $3 trillion combined in market capitalization over the past year. Remarkably, that's after the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite surged more than 7% in Thursday's biggest market surge in two years on a cooler-than-expected, but still high, consumer price index. Many investors, facing an economic slowdown, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates, have ditched Big Tech this year for more traditional sectors like energy and consumer staples that deliver tangible goods, make a profit and return extra cash to shareholders.
This Investor Sentiment Indicator Has an Incredibly Successful Track Record of Forecasting Stock Market Bottoms
This metric has historically served as a spot-on measure of investor sentiment.
Stemtech Corp (OTCMKTS: STEK) Drifts Lower with Promo Behind it & New Shares Hitting the Market
Stemtech Corp (OTCMKTS: STEK) continues to fall further recently hitting lows of $0.24 per share now that the massive July/August google adds to a landing page promotion is over. At the top of the promotion in August at $11.50 per share STEK reached a market cap of over $1 billion USD, an astronomically high number considering the Company has minimal assets, $33 million in liabilities and averages a little over $1 million in revenues per quarter. We warned investors STEK would end up where it is now in our article in August starting: STEK is a major league promotion from some heavy hitters that could easily go much higher but when the bottom falls out, it could drop fast.”
Werner acquires ReedTMS Logistics in $112M deal
Werner Enterprises announced Monday that it has acquired freight broker ReedTMS Logistics for $112.4 million. The transaction also included the acquisition of a small dedicated carrier. The purchase price includes a maximum earnout of $7.5 million dependent on 2023 results. The deal was funded through Werner’s existing credit facilities, which...
U.S. stocks end higher, Nasdaq scores biggest weekly gain since March
U.S. stocks ended higher Friday, with the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite scoring its biggest weekly gain since March, after major indexes on Thursday logged their strongest session since 2020 on the back of a softer-than-expected inflation report. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.49 points, or 0.1%, to...
Goldman Sachs Has 5 Conviction List Tech Stocks to Buy Now After Massive Tech Wreck
Fascination in technology stocks is not a new phenomenon by any means. While the recent massive meltdowns of some of the highest profile companies have changed many investors’ ideas about the sector, like all market hiccups, this too shall end. The big question for investors, especially those looking for bargains, is which companies are the ones to go after now.
CoinDesk
Crypto Investment Firm DCG Gives $140M Equity Infusion to Trading Firm Genesis
Crypto investor Digital Currency Group is giving an equity infusion of $140 million to Genesis Global Trading, a company within its portfolio. “While the operation of our lending and trading businesses has not been impacted by recent market events, Genesis has taken steps to strengthen its balance sheet with an additional equity infusion of $140M from our parent company, Digital Currency Group,” Genesis told clients in an email, referring to the latest crypto market downturn caused by the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. The email was confirmed by a DCG spokesperson.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Today’s Session in the Green
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.1%, 0.93%, and 1.82%, respectively. The healthcare sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 1.25%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 2.98%.
