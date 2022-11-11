ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
Entrepreneur

1 Stock Every Investor Should Buy at Least Once

The Fed’s fight against inflation has raised widespread recession concerns and caused a massive stock market sell-off. However, beverage giant Coca-Cola (KO) has demonstrated its resilience and is well-positioned to...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

Amazon has returned to growth mode despite the economy getting worse. Cyberthreats aren't going away in a recession, giving CrowdStrike a key business advantage. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

AMR's Strong Dividend History Helps Get It To The Top 5

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) has been named as a Top 5 dividend paying metals and mining stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among metals and mining companies, AMR shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
Motley Fool

Where Will Coupang Stock Be in 1 Year?

Coupang's Q3 earnings report impressed the market. Its revenue growth is decelerating, but its profitability is improving. Its stock still looks dirt cheap relative to its industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
msn.com

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Everyone who didn't buy into the hype surrounding cryptocurrencies is probably feeling pretty smug right now given the collapse of the FTX Token exchange and the implosion of pretty much every other crypto name out there. There is good reason to be skeptical about many of them. Yet, let's be...
NASDAQ

Why Palantir Stock Soared Today

Palanitr Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) stock made explosive gains in today's trading. The data analytics specialist's share price gained ground in conjunction with momentum for the broader market and closed out the daily session up roughly 9.3%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day's session up approximately 5.5%, 7.4%, and 3.7%, respectively.

