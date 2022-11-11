Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market
A historically bad year for Wall Street is a gift for long-term investors with cash at the ready.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Investors who are justifiably nervous about investing in tech stocks might want to take a look at the healthcare sector. CVS Health is a quarterly dividend payer with much more to offer investors than just a bunch of pharmacies. Shockwave Medical is a specialized medical device maker growing way too...
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November
These Buffett-backed stocks are strong buys on the heels of recent market volatility.
Stocks mixed as Wall Street closes strong week; crypto falls
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is largely holding onto its stupendous surge from a day before, and stock indexes are mixed Friday to keep them on track for a strong gain for the week. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% in afternoon trading after drifting between modest...
Motley Fool
Want to Get Richer? 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever.
Microsoft has been dominating market shares in multiple lucrative industries. Meanwhile, Nvidia has taken promising strides to diversify its business and boost earnings over the long term. Alphabet is home to influential brands and a promising venture into cloud computing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years
On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Stock (COIN) Leaps in Response to FTX Bankruptcy Filing
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is seeing its stock rise in the aftermath of the FTX Exchange collapse. Coinbase’s shares opened at $47.53 and fell to $46.25, but after news broke that FTX had filed for bankruptcy, the stock shot up to $56.68, an increase of more than 22%.
CNBC
Investors have been fleeing Big Tech for 'old economy' stocks. Here’s what it means for our holdings
The world's biggest technology companies, once the darlings of Wall Street, have lost roughly $3 trillion combined in market capitalization over the past year. Remarkably, that's after the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite surged more than 7% in Thursday's biggest market surge in two years on a cooler-than-expected, but still high, consumer price index. Many investors, facing an economic slowdown, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates, have ditched Big Tech this year for more traditional sectors like energy and consumer staples that deliver tangible goods, make a profit and return extra cash to shareholders.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
There are several tech stocks out there trading at deep discounts and the panel thinks three are ready to bounce back.
forkast.news
Ark Invest swoops in to buy US$21.4 mln in Coinbase shares
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management seized the opportunity provided by Wednesday’s market downturn to snatch a chunk of Coinbase stock. Ark Invest purchased 420,949 shares of Coinbase (COIN), among the largest U.S.-based crypto exchanges, worth just under US$21.4 million, according to the firm’s daily trade brief. The...
parktelegraph.com
It’s Not Over Yet For AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN)
There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same to $13.09. The AxoGen Inc. has recorded 8,773 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Axogen, Inc Reports 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results.
Stocks Extend Gains, FTX, Twitter, Intel And TuSimple - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday November 11:. 1. -- Stock Futures Extend Gains On Rate Bets, China Covid Easing. U.S. equity futures moved higher again Friday, following on from the biggest single-day gains in more than two years, as loosening Coivd restrictions in China added to market confidence that inflation may have peaked in the world's largest economy.
Business Insider
Inflation has already peaked and it's time for investors to get back into stocks, according to JPMorgan Asset Management's chief strategist
Inflation has already showed signs of peaking, and it's time for investors to get back into stocks and bonds, according to JPMorgan's David Kelly. "This is a time to be overweight equities for the long-term investor, and I think bonds are back," he told Bloomberg TV. Sentiment may be too...
tipranks.com
APPL, AMZN, SHOP, MSFT: Here’s Why All Tech Stocks Are Rallying
The easing of inflation gave a significant boost to the shares of big tech companies. Let’s see what the TipRanks datasets indicate about them. Beaten-down tech stocks got a much-needed breather on November 10. The U.S. inflation rate continued to ease after peaking in June (it increased by 7.7% in October compared to a growth of 9.1% in June). This pushed tech stocks higher. This was also the smallest 12-month increase since January 2022.
NASDAQ
IWF, NVDA, V, MA: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWF) where we have detected an approximate $371.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 265,400,000 to 267,050,000). Among the largest underlying components of IWF, in trading today NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) is up about 2.2%, Visa Inc (Symbol: V) is up about 0.1%, and Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) is higher by about 1.1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IWF Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IWF, versus its 200 day moving average:
CoinTelegraph
Cathie Wood’s ARK adds $12.1M in Coinbase shares amid turbulent markets
Amid the FTX and crypto market chaos, Cathie Wood-led Ark Investments has increased its Coinbase stock holdings with a purchase of 237,675 Coinbase shares worth about $12.1 million on Nov. 9. Of the 237,675 Coinbase shares, Ark Investment Management added 207,527 shares to its ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund (ETF) (ARKK),...
Investopedia
A Wake-Up Call for Investors to the New, New Normal
The four-week rally for the Dow hit a speed bump last week, as investors tried to process the Federal Reserve's future plans for more rate hikes. The FOMC, of course, raised the federal funds rate by another three-quarters of a percent—the fourth time in a row it's done that—and that was pretty well telegraphed. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell's tone and temperature on the size and pace of future rate hikes put a chill in the markets, especially for those investors who were not wearing a sweater.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Today’s Session in the Green
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.1%, 0.93%, and 1.82%, respectively. The healthcare sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 1.25%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 2.98%.
NASDAQ
The Crypto Industry is Feeling the Aftershocks of the FTX Implosion
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. Crypto's biggest players are attempting to avoid a (block)chain reaction. After the epic collapse of crypto firm FTX last week, the rest of...
