Germany's 1st LNG terminal takes shape at North Sea port
Germany has marked the completion of port facilities for the first of five planned liquefied natural gas terminals it is scrambling to put in place as it replaces the Russian pipeline gas that once accounted for more than half of its supplies
US orders airlines to pay over $600M in refunds to travelers
The Transportation Department said six airlines collectively paid over $600 million to passengers who were owed a refund due to a canceled or greatly altered flight.
Albania: Wrong for Britain to blame Tirana on migrants
Albania's prime minister says Britain is carrying out a "calculated attack" on his country by blaming it for the increased number of immigrants crossing the English Channel illegally
Influx of students from India drives US college enrollment up, but the number of students from China is down
India is up. China is down. Very few U.S. students studied abroad during the first year of the pandemic. Those three points, in a nutshell, represent key findings from recent data released jointly on Nov. 14, 2022, by the U.S. Department of State and the Institute of International Education. The...
