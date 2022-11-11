ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Walmart sees third quarter loss on opioid settlement but lifts outlook

US retail giant Walmart posted a $1.8 billion loss in the third quarter after a settlement resolving allegations on opioid cases, but lifted its full-year outlook on strong quarterly results. Walmart reported its third quarter results on Tuesday, announcing revenues of $152.8 billion, up 8.7 percent from a year ago and exceeding expectations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy