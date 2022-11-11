Read full article on original website
Walmart sees third quarter loss on opioid settlement but lifts outlook
US retail giant Walmart posted a $1.8 billion loss in the third quarter after a settlement resolving allegations on opioid cases, but lifted its full-year outlook on strong quarterly results. Walmart reported its third quarter results on Tuesday, announcing revenues of $152.8 billion, up 8.7 percent from a year ago and exceeding expectations.
Tuesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Medical Properties Trust, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Redfin and More
Tuesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Advanced Micro Devices, Arista Networks, Global Payments, Kanzhun, Medical Properties Trust, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Redfin and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.
Business Report: OPEC leaves price of oil alone
OPEC left its forecast for global oil supply and demand largely unchanged, as it warned that major unknowns such as Covid-19 cases in China and the impact of Western efforts to frustrate Russian oil.
Inflation driving more than half of Gen Z to live with their parents
A new study indicates more than half of America's youngest generation of adults are now living with their parents due to high inflation and the economy.
Population 8 billion: Low-income countries aren't the issue
Population 8 billion: Because rich countries use vastly more resources, greening and reducing consumption in these countries is more effective and equitable than calling for population control in low-income nations.
Germany's 1st LNG terminal takes shape at North Sea port
Germany has marked the completion of port facilities for the first of five planned liquefied natural gas terminals it is scrambling to put in place as it replaces the Russian pipeline gas that once accounted for more than half of its supplies
US orders airlines to pay over $600M in refunds to travelers
The Transportation Department said six airlines collectively paid over $600 million to passengers who were owed a refund due to a canceled or greatly altered flight.
US wholesale inflation eases to 8%, 4th straight slowdown
In another sign of slowing inflation, producer prices showed less inflation in October.
Influx of students from India drives US college enrollment up, but the number of students from China is down
India is up. China is down. Very few U.S. students studied abroad during the first year of the pandemic. Those three points, in a nutshell, represent key findings from recent data released jointly on Nov. 14, 2022, by the U.S. Department of State and the Institute of International Education. The...
