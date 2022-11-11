Following last year’s 58-21 trouncing of FIU in Shula Bowl 20, social media video showed several Florida Atlantic (5-5, 4-2) players using the removable FIU (4-6, 2-4) helmet affixed to the Don Shula Trophy as ashtray as they enjoyed victory cigars. Fast forward one year later, the Owls figuratively smoked the Panthers from the opening kickoff en route to a 52-7 victory in Shula Bowl XXI — the largest margin of defeat in Shula Bowl history.

