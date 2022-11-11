MIAMI - A Boston-bound Spirit Airlines flight from Miami early Monday morning had to turn around after a passenger mistakenly yelled "fire." The air carrier said there was no fire on Flight 3152. It said a passenger saw condensation from the air conditioning system soon after take off, mistook it for smoke, and yelled fire. The flight crew completed the necessary checklists to ensure there was no fire and the plane returned to the airport out of an abundance of caution, according to the airline. Law enforcement and fire officials met the aircraft when it landed, cleared it, and then it continued to Boston. Spirit said the safety of their guests and team members is their top priority.

MIAMI, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO