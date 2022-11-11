Read full article on original website
Miami New Times
The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
Miami's samba community comes together at the Miami Beach Bandshell for Miamibloco Mondays Community Workshop & Bateria Rehearsal. Don't worry if you've never drummed before or don't know anything about making music. You'll be guided by master percussionist Brian Potts to create an entire piece in just one hour and learn more about Afro-Brazillian culture while doing so. 6 p.m. Monday, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave.; Miami Beach; 786-453-2897; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $12.36 to $23.69 via dice.fm. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
Miami New Times
Miami Food Events This Week: Omakase Dinner, Movember, and Dark Brunch
Miami's food and drink events this week include a special omakase dinner, Movember donuts, "Dark Brunch," and Santo Dulce's seasonal special. Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]. Special Two Nights-Only Omakase Dinner. Kosushi Miami kicks off its omakase dinner series with globally...
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: La Terrazza at Fiola, Raising Cane's, and Sofia
Miami's latest round of openings includes the first Florida location for fast-casual chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane's, the grand opening of Sofia in the Miami Design District, and La Terrazza, a rooftop restaurant and bar from the creators of Fiola Miami. Know of any openings that aren't on our list?...
Click10.com
Power outage at 17-story Miami building continues for nearly a week
ALLAPATTAH, Fla. – The latest power outage at the 17-story apartment building in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood began on Nov. 8 and continued on Monday night. Without working elevators, air conditioners, or refrigerators, Humberto Salas was among the hundreds of Santa Clara II tenants who were frustrated. “I feel...
Miami New Times
Musings While Trapped in a Miami Courthouse Elevator
It's about 20 minutes into my unscheduled confinement in a courthouse elevator nine stories up when I start to appreciate how nice it is to have nothing to do. Outside my dangling metal cell, hanging motionless between the eighth and ninth floors of a federal courthouse in downtown Miami, conditions were less than serene.
NBC Miami
WATCH IMPLOSION: Miami Beach's Deauville Beach Resort Goes Down Marking End of an Era
The decaying hotel at Miami Beach's historic Deauville Beach Resort, which once played host to everyone from the Beatles to President John F. Kennedy, was imploded Sunday morning after it was declared an unsafe structure. The implosion of the Deauville hotel tower at 6701 Collins Avenue occured Sunday at 8...
miamionthecheap.com
Jr. HEAT Skills & Drills free basketball clinic
Then you know, in Miami it’s basketball season. And what better way to keep them busy practicing outdoors than running and dribbling in a safe space being coached by experts, right? Well now, your job as parent and coach, could get a whole lot easier. Starting Saturday, Nov. 19...
allamericanatlas.com
33 Incredible Things to Do in Miami Alone (2022)
You’ll have no trouble creating memorable experiences in the “Magic City”!. From bright, sandy beaches, to modern art and architecture, to some of the best food you’ll ever taste, Miami’s one of the most unique places to visit in Florida, and there’s plenty of fun in store for you on your solo trip.
cohaitungchi.com
Traveling To Miami With Your Pet
If you’re traveling to Miami with your pet, you’ll be glad to know there are plenty of amenities and activities to make your experience a cinch. Start by ensuring that your hotel is pet-friendly and familiarize yourself with local pet daycare and boarding options, as well as veterinarians. Beyond that, there are lots of pet-friendly parks, outdoor shopping streets, beaches and more for you and your four-legged friend to explore.
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: Ralph Cutié, Director & CEO, Miami International Airport
November 2022 — Miami International Airport has experienced explosive growth over the last two years, and it is now No. 1 in the United States for international passengers and international freight. In an interview with Invest:, Ralph Cutié, director and CEO of MIA, discussed how they have a $6 billion improvement program in progress to account for all of the growth.
NBC Miami
Implosion Set for Hotel at Miami Beach's Historic Deauville Beach Resort
The decaying hotel at Miami Beach's historic Deauville Beach Resort, which once played host to everyone from the Beatles to President John F. Kennedy, is set to be imploded after it was declared an unsafe structure. The implosion of the Deauville hotel tower at 6701 Collins Avenue will take place...
nomadlawyer.org
Pompano Beach : A Best Place For Lovers
Pompano Beach has a diverse population and is home to many businesses. Visitors to Pompano Beach can enjoy the warm Gulf Stream throughout the year. Pompano Beach, Florida – A Paradise For Outdoor Lovers. North of Fort Lauderdale, Florida lies the small city of Pompano Beach. The town is...
This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Miami
Yelp has the scoop on the most stellar steakhouses in the Magic City.
Spirit flight returned to Miami after passenger mistakenly yelled "fire"
MIAMI - A Boston-bound Spirit Airlines flight from Miami early Monday morning had to turn around after a passenger mistakenly yelled "fire." The air carrier said there was no fire on Flight 3152. It said a passenger saw condensation from the air conditioning system soon after take off, mistook it for smoke, and yelled fire. The flight crew completed the necessary checklists to ensure there was no fire and the plane returned to the airport out of an abundance of caution, according to the airline. Law enforcement and fire officials met the aircraft when it landed, cleared it, and then it continued to Boston. Spirit said the safety of their guests and team members is their top priority.
weddingchicks.com
An Intimate and Romantic Sunrise Wedding at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens
Picture this... an intimate and romantic wedding celebration amidst Italian Renaissance gardens and native woodland landscapes. Add to that an early morning ceremony amidst the beautiful sunrise... this is what wedding dreams are made of! If you haven't considered having an intimate sunrise wedding keep scrolling to see how this wedding came together to be absolute perfection and the details of this ultra-intimate ceremony. P.S. you'll never believe that this breathtaking venue is in the middle of Miami!
eastcoasttraveller.com
Society BBQ The Best BBQ in Miami
In addition to focusing on the authentic, flavorful barbecue, Hales is also a renowned restaurateur. The chef, who hails from the Tampa Bay area, wants to add to the culinary scene in Miami. To this end, he is looking for locations to expand his Society BBQ. The area is experiencing a culinary boom, so Hales is excited to add more options to his hometown.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Ivan Matos Diaz, M.D., joins Baptist Health Miami Neuroscience Institute as Co-Director of Cerebrovascular Neurology
November 11, 2022 – Ivan Matos Diaz, M.D., joins Miami Neuroscience Institute, a part of Baptist Health, as co-director of cerebrovascular neurology. Dr. Matos specializes in vascular neurology and cerebrovascular neurology, including treatment for strokes and brain hemorrhages. He is fluent in English and Spanish. “We are pleased Dr....
c21media.net
Content Americas issues 500 complimentary buyer invitations
Content Americas has sent 500 key content buyers complimentary invitations to the event, which takes place at The Hilton Miami Downtown from January 24 to 26, 2023. The initiative is designed to ensure the three-day market and conference reconnects the Lat Am, domestic US and international content businesses. Buyers will...
Security guard shoots patron at Metrorail Overtown station
South Florida police are investigating the Friday shooting of a rider at the Historic Overtown / Lyric Theatre Metrorail station in Miami.
Click10.com
Police: Argument over PlayStation account escalates to shooting in Wynwood
MIAMI – An argument over a PlayStation account led to a shooting in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood Friday, according to police. According to an arrest report, 23-year-old Javon Knight, known by the street name “Jit,” shot his neighbor in the 500 block of Northwest 33rd Street just before 5 p.m.
