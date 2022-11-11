ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bittner Park Gets Lifesaving Upgrade

Bittner Park has just gotten a little bit safer after the installation of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) thanks to a collaboration between a local family, an area non-profit, and the Guilford Park and Recreation Department. The AED, installed at the park on Oct. 26, was made possible through funds...
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Jaycees Host 44th annual Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Day

The Madison Jaycees will once again welcome all runners and walkers to the 44th annual Madison Jaycees Turkey Trot being held on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. This annual Holiday tradition includes a 5-mile run and a 2-mile family walk that both start and finish on Madison’s Town Green. Both the run and walk course feature scenic views of Long Island Sound and Madison’s beautiful waterfront neighborhood. Runners looking to set a new personal record will also appreciate the flat, fast 5-mile course. The first 2,500 entrants receive a long sleeve commemorative tee shirt and age group prizes are provided for the 5-mile run competitors.
MADISON, CT
WTNH

Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut veteran gifted a free car

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A big gift for a local veteran this Veteran’s Day! Marine veteran Roger Rua of Naugatuck was given a free car thanks to the Military Warriors Support Foundation and Premier Subaru in Middlebury. “I’m super overwhelmed, obviously it’s an important day being Veteran’s Day,” Rua said. “I’m very grateful and overcome […]
MIDDLEBURY, CT
zip06.com

Goss Named Next Assistant Superintendent for GPS

At a special meeting on Nov. 3, the Guilford Board of Education, by unanimous vote, approved the appointment of Amity S. Goss, Ed.D. as the next Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment for Guilford Public Schools (GPS). This past July, Dr. Annine Crystal retired from this position to pursue a role in higher education.
GUILFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

New look for Old Towne Restaurant in Trumbull

TRUMBULL — At 33, the Old Towne Restaurant isn't exactly old. In fact, if it were a person, it would be considered a millennial. But the longstanding Trumbull eatery in Town Hall Plaza, 60 Quality St., recently received a facelift that will bring it solidly into the latest generation. The restaurant, which first opened in 1989, just had a major renovation inside. This included a brand new bar, ceiling, tables and booths and adding rooms for private parties.
TRUMBULL, CT
zip06.com

Council Receives Feedback on Pierson Future

At a public hearing on Nov. 9, the Clinton Town Council received feedback from the public concerning the future of the former Pierson School property. A request for proposal (RFP) seeking developer input for the property is expected to be sent out soon. The Town has been working to find...
CLINTON, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Voters Pull for Republicans on Nov. 8

NORTH BRANFORD - North Branford voters showed their Republican roots on Nov. 8, with all GOP candidates -- from the Governor’s race down ballot to the local Judge of Probate race -- favored by the majority of registered voters coming to the town’s 3 polling places. Of North...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Four Boaters Rescued Near Sachem’s Head

Four people are recovering after their 20-foot boat capsized on Nov. 10. According to Guilford Fire Department (GFD) officials, marine rescue units were dispatched to the area of Chimney Corner Reef, located just off Sachem’s Head, at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 10. Guilford units responded on Marine 10...
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Parker, Cohen Win Re-election

Residents were casting their votes for more than just candidates this election with three questions on the ballot, one for the State concerning early voting and two town-specific questions concerning the Town Charter. In the two town-specific questions, voters overwhelmingly approved both measures. The first question, which would change the...
MADISON, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Laundromat Fire

2022-11-13@3:44pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters reporting a fire at Sock Hop Coin Laundry, 2015 Bridgeport Avenue. A fire in one dryer extended to a second dryer. They are making sure the fire did not extend to the the roof. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest...
MILFORD, CT

