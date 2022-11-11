Read full article on original website
Bittner Park Gets Lifesaving Upgrade
Bittner Park has just gotten a little bit safer after the installation of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) thanks to a collaboration between a local family, an area non-profit, and the Guilford Park and Recreation Department. The AED, installed at the park on Oct. 26, was made possible through funds...
Jaycees Host 44th annual Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Day
The Madison Jaycees will once again welcome all runners and walkers to the 44th annual Madison Jaycees Turkey Trot being held on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. This annual Holiday tradition includes a 5-mile run and a 2-mile family walk that both start and finish on Madison’s Town Green. Both the run and walk course feature scenic views of Long Island Sound and Madison’s beautiful waterfront neighborhood. Runners looking to set a new personal record will also appreciate the flat, fast 5-mile course. The first 2,500 entrants receive a long sleeve commemorative tee shirt and age group prizes are provided for the 5-mile run competitors.
Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
A handful of recounts keep some races in Connecticut from being called
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — We are nearly a week out from Election Day, and there are five recounts across Connecticut. Election officials are trying to determine who is the winner in those General Assembly races. There are three state House seats and two state Senate seats too close to call. While the outcomes will not […]
Connecticut veteran gifted a free car
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A big gift for a local veteran this Veteran’s Day! Marine veteran Roger Rua of Naugatuck was given a free car thanks to the Military Warriors Support Foundation and Premier Subaru in Middlebury. “I’m super overwhelmed, obviously it’s an important day being Veteran’s Day,” Rua said. “I’m very grateful and overcome […]
Goss Named Next Assistant Superintendent for GPS
At a special meeting on Nov. 3, the Guilford Board of Education, by unanimous vote, approved the appointment of Amity S. Goss, Ed.D. as the next Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment for Guilford Public Schools (GPS). This past July, Dr. Annine Crystal retired from this position to pursue a role in higher education.
New look for Old Towne Restaurant in Trumbull
TRUMBULL — At 33, the Old Towne Restaurant isn't exactly old. In fact, if it were a person, it would be considered a millennial. But the longstanding Trumbull eatery in Town Hall Plaza, 60 Quality St., recently received a facelift that will bring it solidly into the latest generation. The restaurant, which first opened in 1989, just had a major renovation inside. This included a brand new bar, ceiling, tables and booths and adding rooms for private parties.
Council Receives Feedback on Pierson Future
At a public hearing on Nov. 9, the Clinton Town Council received feedback from the public concerning the future of the former Pierson School property. A request for proposal (RFP) seeking developer input for the property is expected to be sent out soon. The Town has been working to find...
Norwalk election notes, this year – and next: Rilling for Mayor?
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk election notes, one pertaining to next year:. Rilling files registration for next Mayoral contest. Miressi hasn’t conceded though Duff again won more than 60% of the vote. Wilms responds to red wave wash out. Republican candidates consider the future. 2023 Mayoral contest already...
An Open Letter to the Residents of Chester, Deep River, Essex and Haddam
Here are the results, by town, of yesterday’s election (Be sure to check the “Select Election” box at. In my gratitude over being re-elected, I want to make a few observations. To everyone who came out to vote — you are democracy in action. To those...
North Branford Voters Pull for Republicans on Nov. 8
NORTH BRANFORD - North Branford voters showed their Republican roots on Nov. 8, with all GOP candidates -- from the Governor’s race down ballot to the local Judge of Probate race -- favored by the majority of registered voters coming to the town’s 3 polling places. Of North...
Four Boaters Rescued Near Sachem’s Head
Four people are recovering after their 20-foot boat capsized on Nov. 10. According to Guilford Fire Department (GFD) officials, marine rescue units were dispatched to the area of Chimney Corner Reef, located just off Sachem’s Head, at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 10. Guilford units responded on Marine 10...
Parker, Cohen Win Re-election
Residents were casting their votes for more than just candidates this election with three questions on the ballot, one for the State concerning early voting and two town-specific questions concerning the Town Charter. In the two town-specific questions, voters overwhelmingly approved both measures. The first question, which would change the...
Controversial sign outside home in Morris ‘protected by Constitution,’ town says
MORRIS, CT (WFSB) - A sign erected outside of a home in Morris has raised concerns from people who’ve had to drive by it. The sign was posted outside of a home on Route 209. A Channel 3 viewer took a picture of it and sent it to the newsroom.
An Open Letter to the Person Killing Pets in My Old Neighborhood in Waterbury
Something truly horrible is happening in my old neighborhood in Waterbury - there have been numerous incidents reported recently about someone injuring/killing cats, and possibly a dog, in Town Plot and Brooklyn. Over the past two/three months, I've seen several alarming posts go up in the Waterbury groups on social...
Milford News: Laundromat Fire
2022-11-13@3:44pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters reporting a fire at Sock Hop Coin Laundry, 2015 Bridgeport Avenue. A fire in one dryer extended to a second dryer. They are making sure the fire did not extend to the the roof. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest...
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll (Week 11): Southington (not West Haven) is No. 1 in indecisive vote
For the second week in a row, the No. 1 team in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll lost in overtime. Guess who’s back on top?. Its double-overtime loss to Maloney apparently forgiven and forgotten once Maloney itself lost on Thursday, Southington returns to the top of the rankings, though by very nearly the slimmest of margins.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
The Constitution State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Middletown mayor’s chief of staff apologizes following DUI arrest
The chief of staff for Middletown's mayor is apologizing following her DUI arrest.
CT state House race goes into recount
Recount Monday for Connecticut State House race in which Southington Democrat Chris Poulos leads Republican Tony Morrison by just six votes.
