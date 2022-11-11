ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Attention Students, win Apple watches, laptops, and more at the 2nd Annual Glow in the Dark Anti-bullying free event Saturday

positivelyosceola.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

SeaWorld Orlando Black Friday deals include annual pass, fun card discounts

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is once again offering Black Friday deals with discounts on entry to the park, food, tours and more. SeaWorld’s Black Friday sale starts Monday and runs through Friday, Nov. 25. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening passengers with box cutter...
ORLANDO, FL
vieravoice.com

City of Rockledge Pack-a-Pickup Food Donation Event

Join the City of Rockledge and Thrifty Specialty Produce & Meats for a fun food donation event! Help us pack a pickup with food for the Central Brevard Sharing Center to help fill their pantry this holiday season. Enjoy music, giveaways, face painting, balloons, and other activities.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
Evie M.

The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.

I understand that cities in general are dangerous, and that Orlando, as a city, has always been a risk. I'll never forget doing a deep dive into the crime rates and comparing different places to live, and with a score of 5/100 on the Orlando crime scale when compared with other cities in America and a 1 in 121 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime. the odds were never great. There's also no denying that more often than not we will see some awful headline about a woman being harmed.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

These Orlando area restaurants will offer Thanksgiving meals this holiday

LAKE MARY, Fla. - If you don't want to cook this Thanksgiving, you can still get a nice turkey dinner from these restaurants in Orlando and the surrounding areas:. This restaurant will cook for you so you can enjoy the holiday. Offerings include smoked turkey, sweet potato mash, baked cheesy potatoes, green beans & bacon, and more. The take-out Thanksgiving meal can feed 12 to 15 people for $74. You can also order sides by the quarter to feed six people starting at $11.59. The restaurant has Central Florida locations in Orlando, Ocala, and Oviedo, Read more here.
ORLANDO, FL
nonahoodnews.com

Expert Care that Begins Before a Baby is Born

Supporting moms-to-be with high-risk pregnancies close to home. Why did you become a maternal-fetal medicine (MFM) specialist at Nemours Children’s Center for Fetal Care?. From an early age, I wanted to be a doctor. In medical school, I was drawn to maternal-fetal medicine because it allows me to care for women with high-risk, pre-existing medical conditions during their pregnancies.
ORLANDO, FL
freelinemediaorlando.com

Polk Welcome Center Hosting 12 Days Of Christmas

DAVENPORT — Are you ready to start getting into the holiday season? One of Central Florida’s tourism centers is eager to help spread some holiday cheer. Central Florida’s Welcome Center in Davenport is giving away a free gift every day between Dec. 1 and Dec. 12. The gifts will be available to the first 50 guests who mention the giveaway to a front desk staff member.
DAVENPORT, FL
Evie M.

This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind

The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
WINTER PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando welcomes thousands for 3-day Electronic Daisy Carnival

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Electronic Daisy Carnival, or EDC, has come to Downtown Orlando for a three-day festival. The massive event will attract hundreds of thousands of people from all over the county. EDC holds two electronic dance music events each year. One of them is in Las Vegas. The...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Village of McClure resident contends The Villages is overpriced

I have to say that Carol Olson is 100 percent correct. As a newer resident I am astounded at how overpriced most things are around The Villages. I came here under the premise of “middle class affordability,” only to learn that it really isn’t. Somebody has dropped the ball. We are already looking at putting our home on the market and heading to Sarasota. I mean hey, if I’m going to pay a premium everywhere I go why not go somewhere that’s worth it?
THE VILLAGES, FL
Bay News 9

A look at hunger issues and concerns throughout Florida

Restaurants and grocery stores across the country are experiencing food shortages and delays. That has consumers paying more as we continue to see supply chain disruptions. Food banks are feeling the effects as well, and as we enter into the holiday season, donations and governmental assistance is very much needed.
TAMPA, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

ICE! at Gaylord Palms Resort Returns With “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” Theming

If you are looking for something different to do for the Holidays other than the Orlando theme parks, look no further than ICE! at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center. ICE! has not operated for the past two years due to the COVID19 Pandemic. However, it’s back this year with a Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch that Stole Christmas theme!
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Florida photographer captures incredible shot of gators, great blue heron

CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Florida wildlife photographer Ted Roberts captured an incredible sight at Orlando Wetlands Park. "I'm a volunteer at Orlando Wetlands Park. While waiting to give a tram tour we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto the road with a baby alligator in its mouth. Closely following the heron was the mother alligator futilely giving chase. The heron took flight as the mother alligator approached and this is one of the sequence of photos that I was able to take," he wrote in a submission to WESH 2.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy