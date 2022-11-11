Attention Students, win Apple watches, laptops, and more at the 2nd Annual Glow in the Dark Anti-bullying free event Saturday

Read full article on original website
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola Commissioner Brandon Arrington to host Thanksgiving meal food distribution Saturday November 19
District 3 Commissioner Brandon Arrington is inviting the community to a free, drive-thru Thanksgiving Meal Distribution from 10 am to 12 noon on Saturday, November 19th at St. Rose of Lima Church, located at 3880 Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee. Turkey Dinner Boxes will be distributed to the first 600...
Festive Orlando holiday events that get everyone in the spirit
While the real snow might not be falling and the temperatures might be far above freezing, festive Orlando holiday events bring the spirit of the season. From popular theme park events to the triumphant return of an Orlando resort tradition, the end of 2022 is definitely merry and bright. From...
click orlando
SeaWorld Orlando Black Friday deals include annual pass, fun card discounts
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is once again offering Black Friday deals with discounts on entry to the park, food, tours and more. SeaWorld’s Black Friday sale starts Monday and runs through Friday, Nov. 25. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening passengers with box cutter...
vieravoice.com
City of Rockledge Pack-a-Pickup Food Donation Event
Join the City of Rockledge and Thrifty Specialty Produce & Meats for a fun food donation event! Help us pack a pickup with food for the Central Brevard Sharing Center to help fill their pantry this holiday season. Enjoy music, giveaways, face painting, balloons, and other activities.
The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.
I understand that cities in general are dangerous, and that Orlando, as a city, has always been a risk. I'll never forget doing a deep dive into the crime rates and comparing different places to live, and with a score of 5/100 on the Orlando crime scale when compared with other cities in America and a 1 in 121 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime. the odds were never great. There's also no denying that more often than not we will see some awful headline about a woman being harmed.
fox35orlando.com
These Orlando area restaurants will offer Thanksgiving meals this holiday
LAKE MARY, Fla. - If you don't want to cook this Thanksgiving, you can still get a nice turkey dinner from these restaurants in Orlando and the surrounding areas:. This restaurant will cook for you so you can enjoy the holiday. Offerings include smoked turkey, sweet potato mash, baked cheesy potatoes, green beans & bacon, and more. The take-out Thanksgiving meal can feed 12 to 15 people for $74. You can also order sides by the quarter to feed six people starting at $11.59. The restaurant has Central Florida locations in Orlando, Ocala, and Oviedo, Read more here.
nonahoodnews.com
Expert Care that Begins Before a Baby is Born
Supporting moms-to-be with high-risk pregnancies close to home. Why did you become a maternal-fetal medicine (MFM) specialist at Nemours Children’s Center for Fetal Care?. From an early age, I wanted to be a doctor. In medical school, I was drawn to maternal-fetal medicine because it allows me to care for women with high-risk, pre-existing medical conditions during their pregnancies.
freelinemediaorlando.com
Polk Welcome Center Hosting 12 Days Of Christmas
DAVENPORT — Are you ready to start getting into the holiday season? One of Central Florida’s tourism centers is eager to help spread some holiday cheer. Central Florida’s Welcome Center in Davenport is giving away a free gift every day between Dec. 1 and Dec. 12. The gifts will be available to the first 50 guests who mention the giveaway to a front desk staff member.
Lake Eola swans receive checkup during Orlando’s annual swan roundup
ORLANDO, Fla. — The City Beautiful’s most beloved birds got top treatment at Lake Eola on Saturday. The City of Orlando gathered a team comprising a veterinarian and specially-trained volunteers to round up as many as 80 swans Saturday morning. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind
The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando welcomes thousands for 3-day Electronic Daisy Carnival
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Electronic Daisy Carnival, or EDC, has come to Downtown Orlando for a three-day festival. The massive event will attract hundreds of thousands of people from all over the county. EDC holds two electronic dance music events each year. One of them is in Las Vegas. The...
villages-news.com
Village of McClure resident contends The Villages is overpriced
I have to say that Carol Olson is 100 percent correct. As a newer resident I am astounded at how overpriced most things are around The Villages. I came here under the premise of “middle class affordability,” only to learn that it really isn’t. Somebody has dropped the ball. We are already looking at putting our home on the market and heading to Sarasota. I mean hey, if I’m going to pay a premium everywhere I go why not go somewhere that’s worth it?
‘It’s a nightmare’: Victims’ families asking for answers as Central Florida violence increases
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In a nearly three-week span, there have been four people killed and six others injured in shootings in Orange County. Primecia Nixon who lost her brother Anthony Nixon to violence on Oct. 27 said her life since has been like a nightmare. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Bay News 9
A look at hunger issues and concerns throughout Florida
Restaurants and grocery stores across the country are experiencing food shortages and delays. That has consumers paying more as we continue to see supply chain disruptions. Food banks are feeling the effects as well, and as we enter into the holiday season, donations and governmental assistance is very much needed.
piratesandprincesses.net
ICE! at Gaylord Palms Resort Returns With “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” Theming
If you are looking for something different to do for the Holidays other than the Orlando theme parks, look no further than ICE! at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center. ICE! has not operated for the past two years due to the COVID19 Pandemic. However, it’s back this year with a Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch that Stole Christmas theme!
theapopkavoice.com
In case you missed it: The Apopka news week in review
5 stories that shaped the city... all in one place. Two Orange County residents die in hurricane-related incident. Orange County Animal Services says thanks for a great 2022.
Orlando, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Orlando. The Timber Creek High School soccer team will have a game with University High School - Orlando on November 14, 2022, 16:30:00. The Hagerty High School soccer team will have a game with Lake Nona High School on November 14, 2022, 16:30:00.
WESH
Florida photographer captures incredible shot of gators, great blue heron
CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Florida wildlife photographer Ted Roberts captured an incredible sight at Orlando Wetlands Park. "I'm a volunteer at Orlando Wetlands Park. While waiting to give a tram tour we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto the road with a baby alligator in its mouth. Closely following the heron was the mother alligator futilely giving chase. The heron took flight as the mother alligator approached and this is one of the sequence of photos that I was able to take," he wrote in a submission to WESH 2.
Orlando honors armed forces with annual Veterans Day parade
ORLANDO, Fla. — The community came together Saturday to honor those who served in the armed forces. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and the Veterans Advisory Council hosted the 23rd City of Orlando Veterans Day Parade in downtown Orlando. This year’s theme celebrates the 80th anniversary of the Women’s Army...
Seminole parents concerned after mold found in several elementary school classrooms
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Oviedo parents are concerned for their children’s health after mold was found inside several of their classrooms at Evans Elementary. For weeks parents have been complaining about air quality issues and have been asking the Seminole School district to test the mold to see if it is toxic.
