Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Nebraska Basketball: Sam Griesel already emerging as leader
One of the big mantras over the offseason for the Nebraska basketball team is that this year was going to be different. This year, the team was going to play like a team rather a bunch of different parts. After two games, the jury is still out on whether that...
whiteandbluereview.com
Sokol Snipers Podcast E1: South Dakota State & South Dakota Reaction
The Creighton women’s basketball team has started the season 2-0, which includes a win over a ranked South Dakota State team and a South Dakota team that made it to the Sweet 16 last season. Both wins were on the road and it is pretty rare that any women’s basketball team gets out of South Dakota with wins over both of those teams.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph updates injury status of Casey Thompson, outlook for final 2 games of 2022
Mickey Joseph provided an update on starting QB Casey Thompson on Saturday, who has missed the last two games with a hand injury. It’s not the greatest news for the Cornhuskers, as the head coach stated that Thompson still has nerve damage in his pinky finger and will remain a day-to-day decision. In Thompson’s absence, Nebraska has relied on Chubby Purdy and Logan Smothers to cover the QB position.
Corn Nation
Kickoff time announced for Nebraska versus Wisconsin
The kickoff time has officially been announced for the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ week 12 home matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers on Nov. 19. The game will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. Central Time and will air on ESPN. Nebraska is currently coming off of a tough road loss to the No....
1011now.com
Nebraska’s final home football game of 2022 announced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kickoff time and TV information for Nebraska’s final home football game on the 2022 season was announced late Saturday. The Nebraska Athletic Department said in a statement that the Big Ten Conference has scheduled Saturday’s game against the Wisconsin Badgers for 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.
Nebraska high school football Power 25 how they fared
Feature photo: Prep and Gretna players shake hands before a Class A semifinal playoff game on Friday in Gretna. The Dragons dominated a 36-14 game and is back in the finals looking for back-to-back championships. (Mike Sautter Twitter) By Nathan Charles How could it get any better than ...
Corn Nation
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Michigan
This is it. Nebraska has everyone right where they want them. You better be on the edge of your seat for this game. Michigan is going to wish they had a bye this week after Nebraska gets done with them. Here are your reasons why. #1 MICHIGAN’S DEFENSE. Nebraska...
KETV.com
Operation Football: Quarterfinal Playoff Highlights
Neb. — In the quarterfinals of Nebraska's high school football playoffs, the remaining teams fought one last battle to qualify for their respective state championship matchups. This week's Monster Matchup saw two Class A schools go head to head: Creighton Prep and Gretna. In a not-so-close game, Gretna...
Mickey Joseph Offers Update On Mark Whipple After Unfortunate Sideline Collision
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple took a scary hit on the sideline during the first half of Saturday's game against the Michigan Wolverines. Whipple had his legs wiped out by Michigan kick returner A.J. Henning. The 65-year-old assistant finished the first half on the bench, but was then carted off the field in some clear pain.
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
Tour This Incredible Nebraska Estate Featuring a 50s Style Diner
When you see the French chateau-style home at the end of this tree-lined driveway, you may think you're in California. However, this incredible home is in Bennington, Nebraska near Omaha. This $2 million, 7,400-square-foot, 6 bedroom, 5.5 bath home sits on 14 acres. It would be hard to get bored...
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Cold this evening, staying chilly Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few light snow showers rolled over the area this morning, mainly north and west of Omaha were a few spots picked up a light coasting of snow. In the metro we did see some flakes flying, but nothing accumulating. Clouds then stuck around for most of the day keeping temperatures cold, highs struggled to reach 30 degrees around town. We did manage to see a little late day sunshine in the metro, but it didn’t do much to warm things up. There was a little extra sun to the west, but it stayed chilly for everyone.
kmaland.com
Katrina Beth Carnes, 56, Omaha
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society, Josie Harper Hospice House, or Angel's Care Hospice.
KETV.com
'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature
Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: The Omaha Bakery
BELLEVUE, Neb. — In this installment of Now Serving Omaha, KETV brings you The Omaha Bakery. This Bellevue bakery serves up all sorts of sweet treats, from cheesecakes and custom cakes to build-your-own cinnamon rolls. It was even featured on the Food Network in 2018. KETV's Waverle Monroe visited...
Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska
A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said.
klkntv.com
Winter is here to stay for the foreseeable future
Winter has finally arrived in full force. Temperatures are starting off in the teens on Friday, with single-digit and subzero wind chills depending on where you are. It will continue to remain cold for the rest of the day on Veteran’s Day. Temperatures will eventually rise into the 30s by afternoon.
Business survey: Remote working in Nebraska may be leveling off
OMAHA — While remote workers have multiplied since the pandemic hit, a new survey of Nebraska businesses signals that the trend locally might have leveled off. “Remote working has grown, but managers don’t expect it will grow further in the next year,” said economist Eric Thompson, who led the study. “The flip side is they […] The post Business survey: Remote working in Nebraska may be leveling off appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
1011now.com
Monday Forecast: Cold with Potential for Light Snow Flurries/Showers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Another day of cold temperatures are on tap for the start of the new week... plus we have the chance of getting some snow flurries and showers in eastern and south central portions of 1011 territory. Little to no accumulation is expected. Monday will be colder than...
