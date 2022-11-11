OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few light snow showers rolled over the area this morning, mainly north and west of Omaha were a few spots picked up a light coasting of snow. In the metro we did see some flakes flying, but nothing accumulating. Clouds then stuck around for most of the day keeping temperatures cold, highs struggled to reach 30 degrees around town. We did manage to see a little late day sunshine in the metro, but it didn’t do much to warm things up. There was a little extra sun to the west, but it stayed chilly for everyone.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO