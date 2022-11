Miami's samba community comes together at the Miami Beach Bandshell for Miamibloco Mondays Community Workshop & Bateria Rehearsal. Don't worry if you've never drummed before or don't know anything about making music. You'll be guided by master percussionist Brian Potts to create an entire piece in just one hour and learn more about Afro-Brazillian culture while doing so. 6 p.m. Monday, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave.; Miami Beach; 786-453-2897; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $12.36 to $23.69 via dice.fm. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.

