ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

White House condemns latest Russian missile attack in Ukraine

National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday condemned the latest Russian missile attacks against Ukraine, which he noted occurred while President Biden and other world leaders are meeting in Bali for the Group of 20 (G20) summit. Ukrainian officials reported a wave of Russian airstrikes on Tuesday in residential areas...

Comments / 0

Community Policy