FSU OT Commit Visiting Florida Gators vs. South Carolina

Can the Florida Gators flip the commitment of another high-caliber offensive lineman from their in-state rival?

Offensive tackle is one of Florida’s biggest remaining positions of need in the class of 2023, and with the early signing period quickly approaching, the Gators are exhausting all of their resources to acquire a blue-chip prospect at the position.

That’s why, despite his commitment to UF’s arch-rival Florida State Seminoles, Florida will host Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International 2023 offensive tackle Lucas Simmons this weekend when the Gators take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday.

Simmons confirmed the upcoming visit with Sports Illustrated ’s John Garcia, Jr. on Thursday evening. He intends to not only attend this game, but also the Gators’ road matchup with the Seminoles on November 25, maintaining his pledge to FSU but taking his final opportunities to observe UF and perhaps other programs before December’s signing period.

UF's new coaching staff has pursued Simmons' services since arriving in Gainesville and beginning to recruit the class of 2023.

The 6-foot-8, 295-pound Sweden native has paid the Gators four visits this year already, including on an official basis in June. Simmons named Florida as one of his final four schools alongside Florida State, Tennessee and Southern California over the summer before pledging to FSU on July 11.

Florida flipped the commitment of Orange Park (Fla.) High offensive lineman Roderick Kearney from Florida State in October. Can the Gators poach high-caliber offensive line talent from the Noles once again before the class of 2023 comes to a close?

