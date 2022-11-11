ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Condemnation lawsuit over Westport land sought for high-speed rail project between Baltimore and D.C. could move quickly to trial

By Lorraine Mirabella, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44VyUT_0j7DkV6600
A developer plans to build a mixed-use community on one of Baltimore's last undeveloped waterfront sites, a parcel in Westport. Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

A Baltimore Circuit Court judge plans to move quickly to resolve a legal dispute over a large waterfront tract in Westport that could either become a housing development or be taken through condemnation for a high-speed rail project.

During a virtual hearing Thursday, Judge Lawrence P. Fletcher-Hill denied a request by the developer fighting the condemnation bid that would have required Baltimore Washington Rapid Rail LLC to post a $31 million bond.

The rail operator, planning a $10 billion project to link Washington and Baltimore with a superconducting magnetic levitation rail system, filed the condemnation lawsuit in June 2021. It has argued that authority to take the 43-acre parcel for the rail project through eminent domain stems from its acquisition of the former Washington, Baltimore and Annapolis Electric Railroad Co. franchise in 2015.

Land owners Stonewall Capital and Westport Capital Development say the rail operator has no financial ability to buy the site and is interfering with its plans to build 1,300 apartments and 249 town houses along with shops, offices and a park, a vision embraced by community members.

Though he declined to require a security posting, Fletcher-Hill said Thursday that he intended to work with the parties on scheduling to “drive this case to a quick trial date. We’re going to reach a resolution one way or the other.”

A jury trial will establish the property’s value as well as a deadline by which the rail operator would need to acquire the property and “literally put its money behind its purpose if that funding is there,” Fletcher-Hill said.

During a two-hour hearing, Matthew Sturtz, an attorney for Stonewall, cast doubt on Baltimore Washington Rapid Rail’s operation as a company and its ability to buy land he said is worth $31 million, based on appraisals and separate builders’ contracts and letters of intent to buy each of six parcels.

Though some of the builder agreements have stalled because of the “impediment” of the lawsuit, Sturtz said, national builder NVR Homes is committed to paying $11 million for a parcel where it would build homes.

“This development is “a fantastic opportunity for a particular area of Baltimore City that has long been neglected known as Westport,” Sturtz said.

The Rapid Rail company, on the other hand, has no assets, has acquired no other properties between Baltimore and Washington and is stuck in a federal approvals process that has been on hold for more than a year, Sturtz said.

He called the rail project “a futuristic vision for transportation on the East Coast, but there is no guarantee that any magnetic levitation train will ever be approved or constructed in this corridor.”

Brett Ingerman, an attorney for BWRR, said the company indeed has assets and operations and is working on obtaining necessary funding and approvals. It was established to help develop and bring the maglev train to part of the Eastern corridor, he said, an undertaking that will generate hundreds if not thousands of Maryland jobs and “will provide a tremendous transit opportunity getting between D.C. and New York in a very, very short period of time.”

Of the proposed Westport development, Ingerman said: “We don’t believe it’s ever going to happen. There’s a long history of failure on this property.”

The rail operator believes the property value has decreased, even from the $13 million that Stonewall principal Ray Jackson paid for it, Ingerman said.

Before ruling on the defendants’ motion, the judge said both the mixed-use development and the rail project may be publicly beneficial uses.

“But there’s no question that the potential development of it for housing and mixed-use development is closer at hand than its development or use by the plaintiff [BWRR],” Fletcher-Hill said. “I’m concerned that a speculative possible use of that sort, through this lawsuit, can suspend or slow down the property owners’ use of their own property.”

He added that legally nothing is stopping Stonewall from proceeding.

But “this is an economic issue,” he said. “It’s perfectly understandable why people don’t want to put shovels in the ground and start building improvements on land that is going to be potentially taken away.”

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore will ban squeegeeing along six major corridors with mayor calling for equitable enforcement

Baltimore will begin enforcing anti-panhandling ordinances on squeegee workers in several designated high-traffic zones early next year as part of a plan rolled out by the city’s Squeegee Collaborative on Thursday. The plan, outlined for The Baltimore Sun by city officials and leaders of the collaborative, calls for no squeegee zones to be established in six areas where squeegee activity has ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Giant to open first new Baltimore City supermarket in more than a decade Friday

Giant Food plans to open the grocer’s first new store in Baltimore in more than a decade on Friday in Locust Point. The food retailer started in June gutting and remodeling a former Shoppers grocery store in Southside Marketplace on East Fort Avenue, where it is leasing the more than 44,000-square-foot space. The store will employ 150 people. It will be Giant’s sixth store in the city. The ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan announces aggressive surge operation to assist Baltimore with crime

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an aggressive surge operation in an effort to combat crime in and around Baltimore City.The wave of aggressive crime-fighting actions collaborates state, federal and local assistance to make arrests in Baltimore.Hogan announced the crime concerns Thursday at Maryland State Police (MSP) Barrack P in Glen Burnie, where he was joined by U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron, Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow "Jerry" Jones, Secretary Robert Green of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS), along with participating state and local law enforcement agencies.Gov. Hogan described...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland's politicians react to new state leadership, depict Moore as "transformational" governor

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott congratulated projected gubernatorial winner Wes Moore on social media Wednesday morning.Scott said he anticipated that Moore would be "a transformational Governor for Maryland.""Every Marylander will be seen, heard, understood and invested in," he said. "I am impatiently excited about working in partnership to move Baltimore forward!"Moore is set to make history after he was projected winner in Maryland's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. He and Republican Del. Dan Cox fought for last-minute votes in the days leading up to the election.On Tuesday night, the Associated Press called the race in favor of Moore the minute polls...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott predicts Wes Moore will be a "transformational" Maryland governor

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott congratulated projected gubernatorial winner Wes Moore on social media Wednesday morning.Scott said he anticipated that Moore would be "a transformational Governor for Maryland.""Every Marylander will be seen, heard, understood and invested in," he said. "I am impatiently excited about working in partnership to move Baltimore forward!"Moore is set to make history after he was projected winner in Maryland's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. He and Republican Del. Dan Cox fought for last-minute votes in the days leading up to the election.On Tuesday night, the Associated Press called the race in favor of Moore the minute polls...
MARYLAND STATE
Yardbarker

Report: Commanders players angered by organization's response to lawsuit from Attorney General

Washington Commanders players are apparently not happy over one tactic the organization used while responding to a lawsuit from the D.C. Attorney General. After the attorney general’s office on Wednesday promised an announcement regarding the Commanders, the organization released a critical statement that seemed to be preemptive damage control. In the statement, the Commanders criticized the attorney general’s office for focusing on the team instead of, “out-of-control violent crime in DC,” and cited the shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson three months ago as an example.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Mayor touts support on squeegee enforcement; video shows beating in area targeted for ban

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott is doubling down on the new strategy to ban squeegeeing at six Baltimore intersections starting early next year. It will also provide monthly payments to some squeegee workers if they join training programs and agree to stay off the corners. "We have a plan. There's support for the plan across the board," Scott said Friday. He maintains those who break the law will face consequences."We enforce laws each and every day. You heard us talk about arresting young people who squeegee for some Cash App theft last week," the mayor said. Dramatic images from Chopper 13 showed that...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Far from ‘red wave,’ Maryland election reflected Republican identity issues

Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox sent a message to supporters in bold red lettering. “Go vote now by 8 PM,” his campaign said in a blast email on Election Day. “Red wave is now.” But the Republican surge never materialized nationally. Democratic candidates for state and federal offices in other states fared substantially better than in typical midterm elections. And it barely ...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Overturned tanker prompts road closures, impacts some schools in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE-- A large propane truck overturned Monday morning on U.S. Route 50 on the Severn River Bridge in Anne Arundel County , according to authorities.All lanes of the bridge were initially closed. Westbound US 50 remains closed and detoured us MD 2 Ritchie Highway. Two right lanes are open on eastbound US 50 with the two left lanes remaining closed.According to Anne Arundel County schools, all Broadneck cluster schools will operate virtually Monday. All other schools will operate as normal.The cause of this accident is under investigation.  Crews are on the scene, attempting to upright the tanker; the process is estimated to take approximately 5 hours.  
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island

ST. CLEMENT'S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don't look like much.But her team's discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement's Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes' historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.Fast,...
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland voted to legalize adult-use recreational cannabis. Now what?

Marylanders voted 2-to-1 for legalizing recreational cannabis. That was the easy part. Now, state lawmakers will try to set up a legal market that is safe, equitable and affordable. That’s the hard part. When the General Assembly approved establishing a medical cannabis system in 2014, it took three years to write the rules, award licenses and set up farms and processors. The first ...
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Carroll commissioners agree to hire part-time traffic engineer consultant to handle duties until full-time employee can be found

Carroll County government will continue using a part-time traffic engineer consultant, as the county has not been able to find a full-time employee to fill the role of traffic engineer. The Board of Carroll County Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to use a traffic engineer consultant from Wallace Montgomery Traffic Engineering at a cost of $78,000. The amount is within the county’s ...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
nationalparkstraveler.org

Push Being Made For Chesapeake National Recreation Area

Just the natural history of the Chesapeake Bay -- how a meteor formed it, the size of its watershed, its diverse fisheries, its tributaries, wetlands, and islands -- could justify the bay's addition to the National Park System, but when you add the American and cultural history to that, it seems almost to have been an oversight that there is no unit of the National Park System that celebrates this unique and complex ecosystem.
GEORGIA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

At community forum, advocates and faith leaders call for grassroots support of Baltimore’s homeless population

How can Baltimore’s faith community help people without housing? That was the theme of a new forum, “Voices of the Unsheltered & Homeless Community,” held Saturday morning in Northeast Baltimore. The meeting was the first of what will be monthly meetings every second Saturday, said Christina Flowers, an advocate for Baltimore’s homeless population and the forum’s organizer. “What we are doing ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

How will Wes Moore govern? Awaiting the specific policy priorities behind the bold campaign promises.

Maryland’s next governor is setting high expectations. Both before and after his landslide victory Tuesday, Democratic Gov.-elect Wes Moore has talked of a vast, idealistic vision for his time leading state government. Tackling racial and economic disparities. Ending child poverty. Making Maryland a leader in technology and a state with the workforce of the future. But for someone who’s spent ...
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

One dead in Belair-Edison house fire, officials say

A one-alarm dwelling fire in the 3300 block of Cardenas Avenue in the city’s Bel Air-Edison neighborhood claimed the life of a victim. It was reported at 1:49 p.m. on Saturday and “quickly extinguished and under control,” said Baltimore City Fire Assistant Chief Roman L. Clark. The gender and age of the victim were unknown, and there were no other injuries to report, Clark added. In a Sunday ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy