Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Wbaltv.com
US Route 50 reopens after crash at Severn River Bridge
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — U.S. Route 50 was closed in both directions early Monday morning at the Severn River Bridge after a crash in the westbound lanes. Anne Arundel County fire officials said a large propane truck overturned on the bridge. State Highway Administration officials said crews estimated it could...
alxnow.com
Developers want mixed-use project at 1300 King Street done by next month
The four-story, three part development at 1300 King Street is running a little behind schedule, but should be finished by late December, The Holladay Corporation tells us. The final touches are being made to the four-story, 31-unit apartment complex with 6,000 square feet of new street-front retail. The development —...
Apartments evacuated after tree crashes into building in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers were at an apartment complex in Laurel Sunday after a tree took out part of a building there. Now several people are displaced. “Well, I didn’t expect to see these. I’m really shocked,” said longtime resident Oluremi Adedokun. Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department tweeted that […]
WTOP
Alexandria residents get more incentive to protect homes from flooding
Alexandria, Virginia, property residents will be able to save some money soon, as they get a chance to lower the fee they’re charged to fight the effects of flooding and stormwater runoff. City property owners are currently charged a “stormwater utility fee,” but the Alexandria City Council has moved...
Inside Nova
For sale: Charles Town estate complete with tower and chapel
With its own little chapel and magical tower, just for starters, Keys Ferry Estate for sale in Charles Town, W.Va., seems part resort, part amusement park. Take a look around.
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg streets convert from one-way to two way for traffic calming
Fredericksburg streets convert from one-way to two way for traffic calming. On Thursday, November 10th, the one-way sections of Washington Avenue, Fall Hill Avenue and Maury Street, north of the canal and adjacent to the old hospital, will be converted to two-way traffic flow. Over the recent weeks, the City’s contractor has been working to upgrade access ramps, milling the streets sections, and paving these areas. The contractor is in the process of adding new pavement striping as the final step to make this traffic pattern change. City crews will also be making signage changes as part of this last step.
WTOP
‘I actually hope I’m wrong’: Storm Team4’s Kammerer forecasts little snow this winter
November has been fairly warm across the D.C. area, and it seems those unseasonably warm days may just be setting the stage for what this winter has in store. Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer is out with his annual winter weather forecast, but it doesn’t come with much hope for a white Christmas.
mocoshow.com
At Least Five Collisions Occurred on Montgomery County Highways Friday Morning; MCFRS Warns to be Cautious Driving in the Rain
There were five reported collisions on highways in Montgomery County prior to 10am Friday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) public information officer Pete Piringer. The collisions occurred on the inner loop of I-495 near University Boulevard, at the southbound I-270 Spur near Democracy Boulevard, on...
Local Veterans Day Closings and Schedule Changes Announced
Local jurisdictions and agencies have announced closings and schedule changes for the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 11. Montgomery County offices, libraries and county-run COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics will be closed, though Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open regular hours. Takoma Park city offices, including the police...
NBC Washington
Freeze Warning in Effect Tonight, DC Activates Hypothermia Alert
A freeze warning is in effect from midnight this evening to 9 a.m. Monday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia after several days of unseasonably warm temperatures. The warning is for parts of D.C., Prince George’s County and Charles County in Maryland, and Arlington, Falls Church...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Cozy Nights: Alexandria's Restaurant with Fireplaces
It’s firepit and fireplace season in Alexandria, and Alexandria’s restaurants are ready to welcome you to a cozy fire with holiday drinks and warm snacks. Here are just a few of Alexandria’s best restaurants with fireplaces and cozy corners. CHART HOUSE. Waterfront, Cameron Street, Old Town. One...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Collision and Vehicle Fire on 270
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services responded to a “well-involved” vehicle fire and collision on Thursday, November 10, around 1pm. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred on Northbound 270 past Rockledge Dr. The fire has been extinguished and EMS is currently evaluating one patient. Some lanes are currently blocked and drivers should expect delays. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
Northern Virginia builder demolished homes, stole clients’ money
A Northern Virginia builder pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding his clients after he agreed to build them new homes, but instead simply demolished their existing homes and left them in the lurch.
Bay Net
One Injured After Rear-End Collision In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On November 11, 2022 at approximately 3:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of MacArthur Boulevard. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a rear-end collision with one occupant reportedly...
Bay Net
One Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On November 11, 2022 at approximately 12:42 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Airport View Drive. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved with one occupant reportedly injured. The patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.
Crane Operator Falls 30 Feet At Maryland Construction Site, Several Sent To Hospital
At least one crane operator was injured after reportedly falling at a construction site in Silver Spring, authorities say. Two adults suffering from trauma were rushed to a hospital after at least one fell around 30 feet at the construction site of the future Silver Place, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
mocoshow.com
Two Separate Robberies of Montgomery County Fast Food Restaurants Occurred on Thursday Night
Two fast-food establishments in Montgomery County were robbed on Thursday night, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. The first occurred at approximately 7:20pm at the KFC/Taco Bell on Blair Road, just east of Georgia Avenue, in Silver Spring. A male armed with a handgun obtained an unknown s sum of cash. The second robbery occurred at Popeyes on Lockwood Drive, just off of Columbia Pike and New Hampshire Ave in White Oak. An unknown sum of cash was obtained at gun point.
mocoshow.com
Clarksburg High School Graduate To Open Burger Joint Inside Frederick Brewery
2010 Clarksburg High School graduate Jon Thompson opened his food truck, Fifty Fifty, last year. He specializes in half-beef and half-bacon smash burgers, with the bacon ground right into the beef so they’re cohesive. Following the success of the food truck in the last year, Fifty Fifty will now open inside of Olde Mother Brewing Co. at 526 N Market St in Frederick. Construction just started on ithe kitchen inside of the brewery and they’re hoping to be open before the end of the year.
WTOP
1 killed in Dumfries, Va. shooting, police say
Prince William County police are investigating a shooting that killed an unidentified adult male early Saturday morning. Officers said the shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Williamstown Drive and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries, Virginia. *INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Dumfries;#PWCPD is currently investigating a shooting in the...
Wbaltv.com
TS Nicole: How much rain in Maryland? And, when?
Meteorologist Ava Marie tracks Tropical Storm Nicole as it passes through Florida and shows how much rain we should expect Friday. By the time the storm reaches Western Maryland, it will be down to a remnant tropical depression, but systems like this that track to our west typically bring us a few hours of blustery weather. The highlights:
