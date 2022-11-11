Fredericksburg streets convert from one-way to two way for traffic calming. On Thursday, November 10th, the one-way sections of Washington Avenue, Fall Hill Avenue and Maury Street, north of the canal and adjacent to the old hospital, will be converted to two-way traffic flow. Over the recent weeks, the City’s contractor has been working to upgrade access ramps, milling the streets sections, and paving these areas. The contractor is in the process of adding new pavement striping as the final step to make this traffic pattern change. City crews will also be making signage changes as part of this last step.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO