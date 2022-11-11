Michigan State basketball vs. Gonzaga: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State basketball plays the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on the ESPN.

The Spartans and Bulldogs enter this matchup both with easy wins earlier this week in their season-openers against lower-quality opponents. Michigan State knocked off Northern Arizona, 73-55, and Gonzaga topped North Florida, 104-63.

This matchup between the Spartans and Bulldogs will be played on the ship deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego, Calif.

Here are the lines, courtesy of BetMGM:

Point spread: Gonzaga (-11.5)

Money line: Michigan State (+450) / Gonzaga (-650)

Over-under: 147.5

Advice and prediction

There’s a reason why Gonzaga is favored by double-digits but I like the Spartans ability to at least keep it in striking distance throughout the second half. I have the Spartans losing this game by less than 10 so covering the 11.5-point spread is where I’m leaning.

The over-under also seems ripe for the picking with over seeming like an easy play. The one thing to keep in mind, however, is that this game is being played outdoors so weather conditions such as some wind gusts could alter the offensive flow and shots from outside. So I’m not hitting the over because of that but if I had to take a side then I’m going with the over hitting.

Advice: Michigan State (+11.5) / Over (147.5)

