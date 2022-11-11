Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Did You Know This Great American Icon Spent 2 Months in Billings?
It's always an awesome sight to see famous people in the Magic City. Back in the day, Billings was a big hot spot for celebrities, especially Country music artists. But, for my money, some of the most influential famous people in America are authors; they have the ability to influence and transport people to new worlds. And one of the most influential authors in American history spent some time, albeit not for a great reason, in Billings back in the 1930s. You've probably heard of him.
Montana’s Christmas Train is Sold Out. Five Things to Do Instead
Montanas Christmas Train Sold Out. Boo hoo... the famous Charlie Russell Chew Choo Christmas train is already sold out. I've been hoping to take my kids on this allegedly magical experience near Lewistown for years, but I always forget to get tickets early. I'm such a bad planner. Maybe I should schedule a reminder now to secure our seats on the train the second they go on sale next year.
yourbigsky.com
Billings Chamber Retiree Brunch & Career Fair
We all have that date and occasion in our head when we embark on a career path or take a job thinking, “Someday I will retire!”. But for many people, it becomes a time of reflection and renewed vision and energy. Some people chose to start a new career path on their own terms after retirement and wonder where the opportunities are and where he or she can be most valued.
KULR8
Colleagues Reflect on Passing of veteran and country music DJ, Lonnie Bell
BILLINGS, Mont. - Lonnie Bell, a veteran and country music DJ, passed away earlier this month. "Lonnie did so much," said Taylor Brown, the President of the Northern AG Network. "He was born where country music was, almost at the same time country music was, and lived it for the...
What Happened? A Trip to Rimrock Mall in Billings Was Depressing
Today, the big boss of Townsquare Media Billings and I decided to go shopping. For what? Well, our newest station, Mix 97.1, is hosting their "Epic Mixer" tomorrow (Saturday, November 12th) and the theme is 90's & 2K. So... of course he needs to come to the event dressed up.
yourbigsky.com
Best Dive bars in Billings, according to Yelp
Dive bars bring their own charm to patrons everywhere, and Yelp lists the best ones to try in Billings. Here are some of the top-rated drive bars to try out in the Magic City:. #1 – The Rainbow Bar (The Bow) 2403 Montana Ave. Billings MT, 59101. Open 8...
Columbus nursing home set to close come January
At least seven nursing homes in the state have closed in 2022, and Beartooth Manor in Columbus is another following the trend.
My Top 5 Thanksgiving Dinner Must-Haves in Montana
Since moving away from Miles City in 2015, I made a strong attempt to visit for Thanksgiving. However, in recent years, I've opted to stay home here in Billings (and usually I visit my long-time friend... and former childhood babysitter... Timbr) for Thanksgiving dinner. (She is the BEST cook. No, you can't come. Leftovers are all mine.)
'It’s surreal': Billings couple heading to World Axe Throwing Championship
The axe throwing duo that will be heading to Appleton, Wis. to compete in the televised world championship Dec. 1-4.
yourbigsky.com
Time to think about winterizing your home
With more cold and snowy weather expected to make its way to the Billings area over the next several days, here are a few recommendations to prepare your home for a safe, warm winter when indoors. The National Weather Service and the NOAA advise homeowners to inspect their chimneys and...
Scam Alert! Billings, Have You Received Weird Packages Like This?
I've received some weird mail in my time. Usually, it's because I ordered something online that didn't turn out like the pictures. But I don't think we even ordered something in this situation. Boxes were received at our station today, and it left me stunned, perplexed, just plain dumbfounded. This could be a scam, so let this be a warning, Billings residents. Let's see what was in our package, shall we?
My Open Letter to a Terrible Winter Driver in Billings Heights
I highly doubt you saw me, or my tiny white car among the snow, but I definitely saw you. You were moving way too fast for these winter roads and apparently needed to get somewhere quickly. But, what you failed to do is make sure there was plenty of space between your large truck and my small car. When you moved back into my lane, you cut me off and were within centimeters of hitting the front of my little car.
Lewistown, Roundup may use historic old building to help ease housing crisis
ROUNDUP — Old buildings won’t solve all of Montana’s housing crisis, but when architect and developer Randy Hafer is done, they might solve some. Hafer is a Stanford University trained, Billings-based architect who specializes in taking old, sometimes run-down buildings and transforming them into usable space with state-of-the-art amenities for heating, cooling and energy. As […] The post Lewistown, Roundup may use historic old building to help ease housing crisis appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
Bumbling Beer Thief Pulls Gun At Store on Central Ave in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Tonight around 7:25pm, a male described to be Native American in their early 20's, 5 foot 7 inches tall, with a heavy build and shaggy black hair in an off white coat attempted to steal beer at the 500 block of Central Avenue.
KULR8
Man brandishes handgun while stealing beer from a store in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man brandished a handgun while trying to steal beer in Billings Friday night. Around 7:25 pm, a man in his early 20’s was trying to steal beer from a store on the 500 block of Central Ave. the Billings Police Department reports. When confronted, the...
Billings Heights residents awaken to multiple smashed car windows
O'Malley believes the crimes were committed between one and four a.m. and she's shocked she didn’t hear anything.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A bit of snow and even colder this week
A couple of rounds of snow this week will be followed by the coldest air so far this season. Wind near the mountains by next weekend only warm us slightly and could blow around snow on the ground.
Billings area 911 dispatch to begin encrypting law enforcement radio traffic
Any Billings Police Department communication usually heard via scanner will no longer be publicly broadcast.
Comments / 0