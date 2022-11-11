ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

'Tiger Kickoff Show': Breakdown of Missouri versus Tennessee

KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 19th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers talk about what happened in Missouri versus Tennessee and how "the wheels fell off" according to Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz. Missouri trailed 28-24 in the third quarter before allowing 38 unanswered points.
Tennessee crushes Mizzou football with second-half barrage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There's no way Tennessee could duplicate last year's annihilation of Missouri, right?. On a chilly, overcast day along the Tennessee River, No. 5 Tennessee kept Mizzou hanging around for a while before drowning the Tigers’ chances in the second half. The Volunteers scored 38 unanswered points in the second half and eclipsed last year's lopsided score, beating Mizzou 66-24 at Neyland Stadium. The Vols won last year's game in Columbia 62-24.
Hooker shreds Missouri defense for Tigers' sixth loss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Coming out of the bye week, Missouri’s season was on the upswing with consecutive wins against conference opponents. Yet, the last two weekends, the script has been flipped back, as the Tigers dropped their sixth game of the season Saturday, falling 66-24 to Tennessee. Missouri’s...
‘The wheels fell off’: Missouri overwhelmed on Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It wasn’t long ago Missouri and Tennessee competed against one another in the middle of the SEC East standings. The Tigers won back-to-back games by an identical 50-17 scoreline in both 2017 and 2018. Since then, the Volunteers (9-1, 5-1) have slowly closed the gap...
MU senior Hanson selected to NCAA Championships

Missouri cross country’s Marquette Hanson was selected to the NCAA Championships, the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced Saturday. The senior from Warrensburg finished 11th at the NCAA Midwest Regional, finishing the 10,000-meter race in 29 minutes, 48.9 seconds....
